Newtopia Now Returns to Denver August 18-20 with First International Pavilion and Expanded Buyer, Brand and Community Experiences

DENVER, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newtopia Now, the destination for discovering what's next in natural products and conscious consumer packaged goods, returns to the Colorado Convention Center August 18-20, 2026. The event will bring together more than 500 emerging and established brands alongside retailers, distributors, investors and industry leaders for three days of product discovery, business connections, education, and community.





Designed to help brands gain visibility and accelerate growth, Newtopia Now creates opportunities for meaningful connections between the companies shaping the future of natural products and the buyers, investors and partners helping bring those innovations to market. Through curated discovery, intentional networking and immersive experiences, attendees gain early access to emerging trends, breakthrough products, and the relationships that drive business forward.

This year's event expands its offerings with enhanced educational programming, new networking experiences, a growing roster of innovative brands, and the debut of Newtopia Now's first International Pavilion.

International Expansion Creates New Opportunities

A major milestone for the 2026 event is the launch of the International Pavilion, featuring APEX Brazil and a collection of innovative Brazilian brands. The new pavilion reflects the growing global influence of the conscious products movement and creates opportunities for attendees to discover international products, ingredients, and business partnerships.

Explore What's Next in Natural Products

Attendees will discover innovation across three purpose-driven neighborhoods: Thrive, Regenerate and Glow. Each neighborhood showcases brands, products and solutions aligned with evolving consumer preferences and industry trends.

Featured exhibitors include brands such as Giadzy, Iris Nutrition, Cria, Linear Bar, MASA Chips, Sunshine Buns and Mungfu, representing the breadth of innovation emerging across food, beverage, wellness and lifestyle categories.

Within the Glow neighborhood, the Glow Salon will offer hands-on experiences with clean beauty and wellness brands, allowing attendees to discover innovations in skincare, hair care, makeup and fragrance while connecting with retailers and industry experts shaping the future of conscious beauty. Participating brands in the Glow Salon include Moo Elixir, Rowe Casa Organics, Revol Cares, Salt + Blue, and Sky & Sol.





Education and Business Growth Opportunities

Newtopia Now's educational programming will explore some of the industry's most important topics, including regenerative agriculture, clean beauty innovation, sustainable packaging, and emerging consumer trends.

The Newtopia Now Community Funding Workshop will provide founders and emerging brands with practical insights into raising capital and scaling their businesses. The session includes investor Q&A, funding strategies, real-world case studies and networking opportunities designed to help brands navigate growth at every stage.

Community Experiences Extend Connections Beyond the Show Floor

Returning attendee favorites will provide additional opportunities for networking and relationship building throughout the event.

The Women in CPG Brunch returns for its third year, bringing together female leaders, founders and allies for conversation, mentorship and connection.

Attendees can also connect during a Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers game at Coors Field or participate in the Denver Botanic Gardens Tour presented in partnership with the American Herbal Products Association (AHPA), which explores the connection between nature, wellness and herbal traditions.





"Newtopia Now is designed to help brands make the connections that move their businesses forward," said Jeff D'Entremont, SVP, Informa Health & Nutrition. "Whether attendees are looking for the next breakthrough product, seeking retail and distribution opportunities, exploring funding options or building strategic partnerships, Newtopia Now creates an environment where meaningful business relationships and future industry trends come together."

Register Today

Registration is now open for Newtopia Now 2026. Attendees will gain access to emerging brands, influential buyers, educational programming and networking experiences designed to help shape the future of natural products and conscious commerce. Please visit www.newtopianow.com for more information.

About Newtopia Now

Newtopia Now is a groundbreaking health and wellness event for the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) industry, organized by New Hope Network, a division of Informa Markets. This innovative B2B trade show reimagines the traditional exhibition experience by focusing on connection, community, and purpose-driven business. The event brings together brands, retail buyers, and industry professionals to co-create the next era of purpose-led CPG and retail through deeper levels of engagement, with curated meeting opportunities, interactive content, and networking sessions alongside the latest innovations in natural and organic products. To learn more, visit www.newtopianow.com.

About New Hope Network

New Hope Network is a leading authority in the healthy lifestyle products industry, offering solutions for the complete supply chain from manufacturers, retailers/distributors, service providers and ingredient suppliers. Through its comprehensive portfolio of content, events, data, research and consultative services, New Hope Network is dedicated to fostering a prosperous, high-integrity CPG and retail ecosystem that promotes health, joy and justice for all people while regenerating the planet. For more information, visit www.newhope.com.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com.

Media Contact

New Hope Network Public Relations

pr@newhope.com





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