Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against BitGo Holdings, Inc. (BTGO)

NEW YORK, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired BitGo Holdings, Inc. (“BitGo” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BTGO) (a) BitGo Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the offering documents issued in connection with the Company’s January 22, 2026 initial public offering (the “IPO” or “Offering”); and/or (b) BitGo securities between January 22, 2025 and May 13, 2026, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that (i) Defendants understated the scope and severity of the risk that declining digital asset prices posed to Company’s business and financial performance; (ii) consequently, Defendants’ statements regarding, inter alia, BitGo’s financial performance and business prospects as a public company lacked a reasonable basis; and (iii) as a result, the offering documents and Defendants’ public statements throughout the Class Period were materially false and/or misleading and/or failed to state information required to be stated therein.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of BitGo should contact the Firm prior to the August 7, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .