Costway Launches Summer Soccer Campaign Featuring Massage Chair Deals and Grand Prize Giveaway

Fontana, CA, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costway, the home and lifestyle brand serving more than 100 million households across North America, Australia, and Europe, has launched a summer soccer-season wellness campaign running from June 1 through July 19, 2026.





The campaign ties home comfort and relaxation to the summer sports-viewing season, positioning Costway massage chairs as a practical living room upgrade for fans who want to stay comfortable while watching the game.

Special event pricing is available on all Costway massage chairs throughout the campaign period. Customers who purchase a Costway massage chair during the campaign period will receive officially licensed soccer merchandise as a free gift, while supplies last.

The championship prediction giveaway offers eligible participants the chance to win prizes such as foot massagers, thermos cups, and massage chairs. In addition, every participant has a chance to win the Grand Prize - one Enjoyment 42 Massage Chair - regardless of the prediction result.

Bringing More Comfort to Match-day Viewing

Summer soccer season often means long hours of match viewing. A match runs 90 minutes, and with pre-match coverage, stoppage time, and post-match analysis, a Saturday afternoon can easily stretch to three or four hours on the couch.

For fans who also spend weekday hours sitting at a desk or driving, that adds up to a lot of time settled into one spot over the course of a day.





Costway's campaign positions a massage chair as the practical comfort option for long viewing windows. The pitch is less about luxury and more about what the chair actually does during those long viewing windows: zero-gravity recline helps create a weightless-feeling seated position, SL-track coverage supports a full-body massage experience, waist and calf heating adds gentle warmth, and foot rollers give tired feet a chance to unwind after a long day before kickoff.

A massage chair in the living room can support both the game-day setup and the post-game wind-down. That's the core lifestyle angle Costway is highlighting this summer.

Campaign Details





The event runs from June 1 through July 19, 2026, with the championship prediction giveaway open through July 18. Winners are expected to be announced around July 22 on the campaign page and Costway's official Facebook page, and will also be notified by email.

Prizes include massage chairs, foot massagers, Costway merchandise, thermos cups, and soccer-themed gifts, with an Enjoyment 42 Massage Chair offered as the Grand Prize.





Savings vary by model and are subject to availability. Current pricing is listed on the live Costway product pages.

Featured Massage Chairs: A Home Wellness Upgrade for Soccer Season





Two featured models highlight the campaign:

Therapy 36 - New 3D Model — SL Track Massage Chair with Airbags, Waist and Calf Heating, Foot Rollers

The Therapy 36 is designed for shoppers looking for a more feature-rich home relaxation setup. Its 3D massage mechanism and extended SL track provide broad full-body coverage, while body scanning, waist and calf heating, airbag massage, and foot rollers help create a more personalized relaxation experience. It is a practical option for users who want to unwind after long hours of sitting, working, driving, or watching back-to-back matches.

Body scan technology maps the user's shape at the start of each session, and multi-mode massage programs let users pick the intensity and technique that fits the moment, whether that means a more intensive massage setting before bed or a lighter relaxation mode during halftime.

Provox 27 - Comfort Full Body Massage Chair with SL Track, Airbags, Heating

The Provox 27 offers a streamlined full-body relaxation experience for everyday home use. Its SL-track design, 30 airbags, waist heating, zero-gravity settings, and adjustable foot rollers add comfort across key seated areas.

Designed to make everyday relaxation more accessible, the Provox 27 brings added comfort to the living room during longer viewing sessions.

Zero-gravity recline helps create a more evenly supported seated feel, making the chair a good fit for longer viewing sessions.

Both chairs are available at special event pricing during the campaign period. Product links and current pricing are available on the Costway event page .

About Costway





Founded in the United States in 2011, Costway covers more than 10 product categories and 20,000-plus SKUs, from furniture and outdoor to health and baby. The brand's supply chain includes global branches and local warehouse support, with fast delivery and a 30-day return guarantee.

Costway offers free standard shipping for eligible massage chair orders in the US and Canada. Eligible massage chairs also come with a 365-day return guarantee and 3-year warranty.

Costway's stated aim is to make everyday comfort and wellness accessible across a broad range of households, not just as an occasional purchase but as part of how people set up their homes.

For the summer soccer season, Costway's focus is on its home wellness category, specifically massage chairs, as a way for consumers to upgrade their living rooms before the season peaks.

Where to Find the Campaign

Readers can explore the campaign, current massage chair deals, and the prize giveaway entry on the website. The Therapy 36 and Provox 27 product pages, along with the full massage chair category, are linked from the campaign landing page.

Costway's Facebook page will carry giveaway updates and the results announcement on or around July 22, 2026.

The event pricing period closes July 19, 2026.

###