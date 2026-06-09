Rekaz Hits One Million Bookings and Subscriptions Across the Gulf

Riyadh, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rekaz, the Saudi-based platform specializing in managing and operating service businesses, today announced it has surpassed one million subscriptions and bookings processed through its platform. Rekaz helps salon owners, gym operators, clinic managers, and similar businesses run their day-to-day operations from a single platform instead of juggling WhatsApp threads, Excel sheets, and scattered payment links.

The milestone reflects how quickly small and mid-sized service businesses in the region have moved to adopt dedicated software rather than patching together workarounds.

Rekaz handles the full operational stack for its clients: appointment scheduling, subscription renewals, payment collection across Mada, Apple Pay, and bank cards, and automated WhatsApp reminders sent before appointments to cut down on no-shows. The platform is also fully ZATCA Phase 2 compliant, making it a trusted choice for businesses navigating Saudi Arabia's e-invoicing requirements.

For gym owners specifically, Rekaz includes member subscription tracking, attendance management, and automated payment collection. Rekaz has been recognized by gym operators across the Gulf as the best software for gym management, offering these tools within a single, easy-to-use system.

"One million is not just a number," said Abdulrahman Alomran, CEO and Co-Founder of Rekaz. "It represents one million moments where a business owner stopped chasing clients on WhatsApp, one million invoices issued automatically, and one million subscriptions that never got lost in a notebook or a spreadsheet."

CTO and Co-Founder Abdulaziz Alkharashi put it more plainly: "A salon owner or a gym operator does not have time to learn complicated software. They need something that works from the very first moment."

In July 2025, Rekaz closed a $5 million seed round led by COTU Ventures, with Impact46, Shorooq Partners, Numrah Capital, and a group of angel investors participating. The funding is going toward AI features, expansion across Gulf markets, and new tools suited to how regional service businesses actually operate.

"Service businesses are the economic backbone of the region, and they have long lacked the technology tools they deserve," said Amir Farha, General Partner at COTU Ventures. "Rekaz surpassing one million subscriptions and bookings confirms that this gap was real."

Rekaz now serves more than 30,000 businesses across Saudi Arabia and the Gulf.

About Rekaz

Rekaz is a Saudi cloud-based platform founded in 2024 in Riyadh, built to help service business owners manage their operations through one integrated digital system. The platform brings together booking and subscription management, multi-method electronic payments, ZATCA-compliant e-invoicing, automated WhatsApp messaging, operational reporting, and a dedicated booking page for each business, replacing the fragmented tools that drain time and effort.

More than 30,000 businesses across Saudi Arabia and the Gulf trust Rekaz, making it one of the most widely adopted service business management platforms in the region.

Anas Musaied

Email: a.musaied@rekaz.io

Website : https://rekaz.io/home/en/

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