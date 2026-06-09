BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Nuvalent, Inc. (Nasdaq – NUVL), SUNation Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq – SUNE), Organon & Co. (NYSE – OGN), Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE – TMHC)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Nuvalent, Inc. (Nasdaq – NUVL)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Nuvalent will be acquired by GSK plc (NYSE – GSK) for $124.00 per share in cash in a deal valued at $10.6 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Nuvalent Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/nuvalent-inc-nasdaq-nuvl/.

SUNation Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq – SUNE)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, SUNation Energy will merge with Suniva whereby on closing, pre‑merger SUNation stockholders will hold only approximately 1.8% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the SUNation Energy Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/sunation-energy-inc-nasdaq-sune/.

Organon & Co. (NYSE – OGN)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Organon will be acquired by Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for $14.00 per share in an all-cash transaction with an enterprise valuation of $11.75 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Organon Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/organon-co-nyse-ogn/.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE – TMHC)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Taylor Morrison will be acquired by Berkshire Hathaway to acquire Taylor Morrison for $72.50 per common share in cash, representing a total equity value for Taylor Morrison of approximately $6.8 billion and total enterprise value of approximately $8.5 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Taylor Morrison Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/taylor-morrison-home-corporation-nyse-tmhc/.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.