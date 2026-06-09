Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Roblox Corporation (RBLX)

NEW YORK, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Roblox Corporation (“Roblox” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RBLX) securities between October 30, 2025 and April 30, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that Roblox would see a significant slowdown in its growth rates as enrollment in the age verification rollout would quickly taper, compounding the resulting slowdown in on-platform communication, resulting in app store rating reductions and a swift reduction in organic growth. Such statements absent these material facts caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase Roblox’s securities at artificially inflated prices.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Roblox should contact the Firm prior to the August 7, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .