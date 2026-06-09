TWAICE Partners with BayWa r.e. to Provide BESS Analytics for 282 MWh Storage Site in Germany

CHICAGO, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TWAICE, a leading provider of independent battery energy storage systems (BESS) analytics, today has announced that it is providing its platform to the renewable energy company BayWa r.e., the third-party operations and maintenance (O&M) provider for the 137.5 MW / 282 MWh Alfeld project in Lower Saxony, Germany. Owned by Danish investment fund Scale Fund, the project represents a significant addition to Germany’s rapidly expanding battery storage market.

As large-scale BESS fleets continue to grow; operational efficiency becomes critical for long-term success. For that, independent analytics are playing a vital role in day-to-day operations. TWAICE provides a normalized, vendor-agnostic view of BESS performance, helping teams identify underperformance earlier, prioritize the right actions, and bring transparency into daily operations. For BayWa r.e., this supports a more proactive operating model, reducing manual troubleshooting and protecting performance and revenue. The platform provides BESS-native predictive analytics, including insights into imbalances, recoverable energy, and temperature trends. By translating asset data into recommendations, operations teams move beyond status monitoring and make faster, more confident decisions.

“Managing a growing storage fleet with large BESS like Alfeld means dealing with more assets, more alarms, and more data sources than ever before. The real challenge is knowing which signals actually matter before they turn into service tickets. TWAICE gives our engineers the head start they need to move from reactive to proactive operations, which ultimately drives better long-term asset performance and revenue,” said Simon Slapka, Managing Director of BayWa r.e. Data Services GmbH.

“As gigawatt-hours of new storage come online in Germany each year, the gap between how batteries are monitored and how they should be managed is widening. Independent analytics closes that gap,” said Stephan Rohr, CEO at TWAICE. “Alfeld is exactly the kind of project where getting operations right from day one determines long-term value.”

About TWAICE

TWAICE is the analytics platform built for real-world battery energy storage (BESS) operations at scale. Built on deep battery expertise, we help grid-scale operators move beyond reactive troubleshooting toward proactive, data-driven operations that improve safety, reliability, and profitability across their BESS fleets. The same expertise powers our Battery Experts business unit to support leading battery companies and EV OEMs in optimizing cell and pack performance, reducing degradation, and improving field reliability.

Founded in 2018, TWAICE supports leading battery companies worldwide with the tools and insights needed to accelerate the shift toward a cleaner, more resilient energy system.

About BayWa r.e.

We are an international project developer of wind, solar and battery storage (BESS) projects. Our activities include the planning, development and construction of these projects, as well as their operation and maintenance, and energy trading. BayWa r.e. is also a leading global supplier to the solar distribution market. In total, we have successfully brought online more than 6 GW of renewable energy. Our shareholders are BayWa AG and Energy Infrastructure Partners.

Media contact

Justin Williams

Trevi Communications for TWAICE

justin@trevicomm.com

+1 (978) 539-7157

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7c6872a8-7aeb-43d0-bfcd-14e05f7d6b0b