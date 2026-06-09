Westgate Park City Resort and Spa Secures Six Utah Best of State Awards Across Hospitality, Dining, and Wellness Categories

PARK CITY, Utah, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westgate Park City Resort and Spa and its signature dining and wellness venues have received six honors in the 2026 Best of State Awards, Utah’s leading recognition program that celebrates excellence, innovation, and community impact across industries statewide.





Among the honors, Westgate Park City Resort and Spa was named Best Ski Resort, while Serenity Spa received the award for Best Destination Spa. The resort's dining venues also received top recognition, with Drafts Burger Bar winning Best American Pub and Best Gourmet Burger, and Edge Steakhouse earning awards for Best Steak and Best Wine List.

Presented annually, the Best of State Awards honor outstanding individuals, organizations, and businesses throughout Utah for excellence in their field, innovative approaches, and meaningful contributions to quality of life across the state. Winners are evaluated by more than 100 independent judges and scored based on achievement, innovation, and community impact. Honorees were recognized during the 2026 Best of State Awards Gala on June 2 at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City.

"We’re incredibly proud of our team and grateful for the recognition across so many categories," said Clay Zellermayer, General Manager, Westgate Park City Resort and Spa. "These awards reflect the dedication of our Team Members, from our resort operations and spa professionals to our culinary teams. Their commitment to service, hospitality, and quality is what makes these achievements possible."

Located at the base of Park City Mountain in Canyons Village, Westgate Park City Resort & Spa offers ski-in/ski-out accommodations, award-winning dining, a luxury spa, and year-round outdoor recreation in one of North America’s leading mountain destinations.

This recognition further solidifies the resort's position as a premier hospitality destination in Utah. Serenity Spa continues to provide guests with restorative wellness experiences inspired by the surrounding mountain setting, while Edge Steakhouse has earned acclaim for its premium steak and seafood offerings and extensive wine program. Drafts Burger Bar remains a favorite among both visitors and locals, known for its elevated pub fare, handcrafted burgers, and lively atmosphere.

The resort is celebrating the start of summer with a bike rental offer which provides two complimentary bike rentals with a two-night stay. More details are available at https://www.westgateresorts.com/hotels/utah/park-city/westgate-park-city-resort/specials/bike-rental-package/.

Award Winners:

Best Ski Resort – Westgate Park City Resort & Spa

Best Destination Spa – Serenity Spa by Westgate

Best American Pub – Drafts Burger Bar

Best Gourmet Burger – Drafts Burger Bar

Best Steak – Edge Steakhouse

Best Wine List – Edge Steakhouse





ABOUT WESTGATE PARK CITY RESORT & SPA

Westgate Park City Resort & Spa is a premier mountain resort located at the base of Park City Mountain in Park City, Utah. The resort features ski-in/ski-out accommodations, luxury villas, award-winning dining, a full-service spa, family-friendly amenities, and year-round access to outdoor recreation. As one of the region's leading hospitality destinations, Westgate Park City Resort & Spa delivers memorable experiences for guests seeking adventure, relaxation, and exceptional service in the heart of the Wasatch Mountains.

ABOUT WESTGATE RESORTS

Westgate Resorts is a diversified hospitality company headquartered in Orlando, Fla., featuring the largest privately held timeshare resort club in the world and a portfolio of nearly 60 resort properties. The company offers spacious villa accommodations, world-class amenities, and family-friendly destinations in sought-after locations such as Orlando, Las Vegas, Gatlinburg, Park City, and Myrtle Beach. In 2025, the company expanded its footprint with the addition of VI Resorts by Westgate, enhancing its presence in the Pacific Northwest, Hawaii, Canada, and Mexico. Since its founding in 1982, Westgate has focused on creating memorable vacations and delivering exceptional service, while maintaining a commitment to innovation, hospitality, and community engagement. Whether guests are seeking relaxation, adventure, or a combination of both, the company’s 9,000 Team Members provide personalized and value-driven getaways tailored to every traveler’s needs. Connect with Westgate Resorts on social media through LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook and learn more at WestgateResorts.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Steven Goldsmith | media@westgateresorts.com

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