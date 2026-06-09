SURTE Global Launches Import Operations Platform Designed to Simplify Global Purchasing

Dallas, TEXAS, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SURTE Global today announced the launch of its import operations platform, designed to help businesses simplify global purchasing and coordinate supplier, purchasing, and import activities through a centralized system.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in China and Mexico, SURTE Global serves retailers, wholesalers, distributors, ecommerce brands, and other product-based businesses seeking to buy products and build direct relationships with manufacturers worldwide.

“Our mission is to simplify how businesses source and buy products globally,” said Carlos Marquez, Founder of SURTE Global. “Many companies can find suppliers, but they still face challenges evaluating manufacturers, coordinating orders, and navigating the operational side of importing. We built SURTE to help businesses manage those processes more efficiently through a centralized platform.”

While online marketplaces have made supplier discovery more accessible, many businesses still face operational challenges after identifying potential suppliers. Evaluating manufacturers, coordinating orders, communicating across multiple service providers, and navigating international trade processes often requires businesses to rely on disconnected tools and fragmented workflows.

Through its platform, businesses can organize sourcing requests, review supplier options, manage purchasing activities, and monitor import operations from a single location.

Unlike traditional supplier directories and marketplaces, SURTE Global combines software, sourcing operations, and trade infrastructure to help businesses move from supplier discovery to purchasing execution.

The launch comes as ecommerce, social commerce, and live-selling platforms continue to create new opportunities for businesses to buy directly from manufacturers and reach customers globally. However, many small and mid-sized businesses still lack access to the operational infrastructure, supplier networks, and expertise traditionally available to larger importers.

The company currently supports sourcing initiatives primarily in China while maintaining operational presence across the United States, Mexico, and China. The platform is designed for a broad range of businesses, including first-time importers, growing ecommerce brands, independent retailers, wholesalers, distributors, and established companies seeking greater efficiency in global purchasing.

SURTE Global’s long-term vision extends beyond finding suppliers. The company is building infrastructure to help businesses manage purchasing, logistics, supplier relationships, and other functions associated with buying products globally.

“The internet transformed supplier discovery,” Marquez added. “The next opportunity is helping businesses better manage everything that happens after they find a supplier. We believe global purchasing should be more accessible, transparent, and easier to manage for businesses of all sizes.”

SURTE Global is now available to businesses throughout the United States, Mexico, and Latin America, helping them move from supplier discovery to purchasing execution through a single platform.

About SURTE Global

SURTE Global is an import operations platform that helps businesses manage purchasing, supplier relationships, and import operations through a centralized platform. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in China and Mexico, SURTE Global combines software, sourcing operations, and global trade infrastructure to help businesses buy products globally with greater confidence, efficiency, and control.

For media inquiries, contact: media@surteglobal.com

For more information, visit https://surteglobal.com

Press Inquiries

Carlos Marquez

cm [at] surteglobal.com

https://surteglobal.com