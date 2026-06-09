EdgeMode plants the flag for Spanish Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) platforms with new Joint Venture with Ibersun Generación

New BESS platform JV directly addresses the immediate energy need to leverage stored power at scale to eliminate outages, manage price spikes, and limit consumer bills

Huge investment opportunities in prime European location with unmatched return on capital vs. other power generation markets

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. and MADRID, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EdgeMode, Inc. (OTC: EDGM), a global energy and AI data center infrastructure company, today announced it has executed an agreement to acquire 51% of the share capital of Ibersun Generación, S.L., securing majority control to launch a large-scale Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) platform in Spain. The agreement is non-binding and subject to Due diligence by EdgeMode. Definitive agreements will be executed post Due diligence.

The joint venture directly addresses critical structural needs within the Iberian power market to balance the grid's heavy reliance on solar power, capturing excess daytime generation to eliminate outages, extreme market price spikes, and rising consumer bills. The Spanish government is heavily prioritizing utility-scale energy storage to stabilize a national grid that has become increasingly dependent on intermittent solar generation, comprising circa 80% of generation capacity during peak afternoon hours. This heavy solar reliance without adequate storage has historically triggered severe grid power pricing spikes and localized outages.

BESS poised for Spanish growth – the energy requirements and incentives are there

Charlie Faulkner, CEO, EdgeMode, sees the timing as vital: “The deployment of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) is a critical structural necessity in Spain. As Europe’s leading location for utility-scale solar expansion, Spain's energy landscape faces unique pressures that make large-scale storage vital for developers, grid operators, and consumers alike.

“To accelerate grid resilience, the Spanish administration has deployed substantial financial incentives, offering aggressive government grants and subsidies for certified BESS developments.

“This joint venture is uniquely positioned to leverage these subsidy frameworks to materially lower build costs and expand investor returns on capital.”

The acquisition instantly incorporates 52 MW of grid-connected BESS projects into EdgeMode’s near-term development pipeline, with all initial sites on track to achieve Ready-to-Build (RTB) status by the end of 2026. Complementing this near-term capacity is a massive 1.9 GW pipeline of strategically secured land plots. These locations were specifically chosen for their immediate proximity to local electrical substations, securing critical priority access (prelación) to grid connections and optimizing the platform for future capacity auctions under Spanish energy regulations.

Once fully developed, the total consolidated portfolio is estimated to yield approximately 2,900 megawatt-hours (MWh) of storage capacity, with the first projects projected to be operational within 18 months.

Capital recycling and unmatched payback timelines

Upon full build-out, the consolidated operations are estimated to generate an 80% annual recurring EBITDA margin, driving significant multi-million dollar EBITDA additions directly to EdgeMode's bottom line. To maximize shareholder value and avoid equity dilution, EdgeMode is introducing a strategic capital recycling model. The company intends to reinvest capital generated from selective monetization and sales within its existing AI Data Center (AI DC) portfolio to provide the equity and development funding required for the BESS platform. This shifting of capital transitions near-term transactional asset gains into a highly stable, multi-million-dollar long-term recurring income stream for EdgeMode.

From a capital allocation standpoint, utility-scale BESS infrastructure represents an extraordinarily high-yielding asset class. The estimated return on capital for the joint venture’s BESS projects is in the region of 6 years. In comparison, standard payback timelines for a typical AI DC project hover in the region of 12 years, making this energy storage expansion an intensely profitable optimization of EdgeMode's broader infrastructure footprint.

Charlie Faulkner continues: “This majority acquisition is a structural milestone for EdgeMode. By merging 52MW of immediate, near-term RTB projects with an elite 1.9GW strategic land pipeline, we are establishing an incredibly valuable foothold in Europe’s most vital energy storage market.

“This BESS platform establishes a powerful, highly profitable recurring revenue stream. We are simultaneously generating long-term predictability for our investors and providing the critical grid-balancing infrastructure required to support Spain’s digital and renewable transformation.”

About EdgeMode

EdgeMode develops scalable AI-ready data center campuses and integrated energy infrastructure across strategic global markets. The company focuses on power-secured developments aligned to accelerating AI and high-performance compute demand.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding EdgeMode’s plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events, future financial performance, expected market growth, construction timelines, and expansion potential. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, risks related to integration of acquired assets, construction delays or cost overruns, challenges in client acquisition, changes in demand for AI and HPC infrastructure, regulatory changes, availability and cost of power, and general economic and market conditions. EdgeMode undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Contact Information

Jamie Kightley

IBA International - PR for EdgeMode

Email: edgemode@iba-international.com

Phone: +1 561 228 1940 or +44 1572 757932

Charlie Faulkner

Chief Executive Officer

EdgeMode Inc.

Email: hello@edgemode.io