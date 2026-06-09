Dr. Yorell Manon-Matos Launches 2027 Healthcare Scholarship Applications

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dr. Yorell Manon-Matos Scholarship for Healthcare Students has officially opened its application cycle for 2027, aimed at empowering the next generation of medical innovators and clinical leaders.

Established by Dr. Yorell Manon-Matos, a highly accomplished, board-certified hand surgeon at Avera Health in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the annual fund bridges financial gaps for undergraduate and graduate students pursuing degrees across the medical spectrum. Eligible fields include nursing, medicine, dental surgery, pharmacy, public health, and allied health sciences at accredited US institutions.

"Investing in future medical professionals is essential to the long-term vitality of global healthcare," said Dr. Manon-Matos, who brings more than 15 years of specialized clinical and surgical expertise to this mentorship initiative. "This scholarship is designed to ease the financial burdens of higher education so that passionate, driven students can focus on what matters most: academic excellence and compassionate patient care."

To qualify for the one-time award, applicants must satisfy a comprehensive evaluation process that measures both merit and financial necessity. Requirements include:

A minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.

Verifiable documentation demonstrating financial need.

A personal narrative highlighting challenges overcome while pursuing a medical track.

A mandatory 750-word essay detailing the applicant's academic goals, career motivations, and long-term vision for elevating patient-centered care.

Dr. Manon-Matos holds a medical degree from Dartmouth Medical School, completed his general surgery residency at Baystate Medical Center, and underwent rigorous fellowship training in hand and microsurgery at the prestigious Christine M. Kleinert Institute. Beyond his daily practice, his career has been defined by a deep commitment to educational advocacy, clinical instruction, and student mentorship.

The deadline for all application submissions is February 15, 2027. The scholarship committee will conduct a rigorous review process, with the official winner announced on March 15, 2027.

Prospective applicants can review detailed eligibility guidelines and submit their documentation directly through the official portal.

About Dr. Yorell Manon-Matos

Dr. Yorell Manon-Matos is a board-certified hand and microsurgeon based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, with over 15 years of clinical experience. An alumnus of Dartmouth Medical School, he serves as an attending surgeon and mentor at Avera Health. Dr. Yorell Manon-Matos founded his signature scholarship program to champion academic excellence, reduce financial barriers, and cultivate future leaders dedicated to medical advancement.

Media & Application Contact:

Spokesperson: Dr. Yorell Manon-Matos

Dr. Yorell Manon-Matos Organization: Dr. Yorell Manon-Matos Scholarship for Healthcare Students

Dr. Yorell Manon-Matos Scholarship for Healthcare Students Website: https://dryorellmanonmatosscholarship.com/

https://dryorellmanonmatosscholarship.com/ Email: apply@dryorellmanonmatosscholarship.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3d4175b5-4d64-48a0-9b7e-4d71b2a32f5f