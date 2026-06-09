Dubai Reinforces Its Global Real Estate Leadership as IPS Returns to Dubai World Trade Centre from 7 to 9 September 2026

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a market increasingly shaped by confidence, connectivity, and long term value, Dubai continues to distinguish itself as one of the world’s most compelling destinations for real estate investment. With its world class infrastructure, strategic geographic location, and ability to connect global investors with landmark developments and cross border opportunities, the city has become a place where international capital meets futuristic urban development.

In this environment, IPS 2026 taking place from 7 to 9 September 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, is set to further reinforce the emirate’s role as a global meeting point for capital, development, and urban innovation.

IPS is held under the strategic partnership with the Dubai Land Department, reflecting its alignment with Dubai’s long term real estate vision and the emirate’s commitment to transparency, ease of doing business, and sustainable investment growth.

The event has evolved into a strategic ecosystem for the global real estate value chain, connecting developers, institutional and private investors, brokers, policymakers, architects, and innovators on one platform. Dubai’s continued appeal lies in its ability to bridge international capital with next generation urban opportunity. From mixed use communities and branded residences to smart city development and cross border investment corridors, the emirate offers scale, resilience, and long term value within one integrated market.

That proposition is further reinforced by a mature regulatory environment built on governance, investor protection, and market transparency, factors that continue to position Dubai among the world’s most trusted and secure real estate investment environments.

Dubai’s continued real estate momentum reflects the long term ambitions set out in the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033, which is designed to elevate the emirate as a leading global destination for property investment, advanced urban development, and innovation driven growth. In this context, IPS 2026 plays a strategic role by serving as a global platform for investment dialogue, strategic partnerships, and cross border engagement, contributing to the next phase of the sector’s international expansion and sustainable development.

Dawood Al Shezawi, President of IPS said the 2026 edition reflects both Dubai’s continued real estate momentum and the exhibition’s growing role as a global platform for investment, collaboration, and industry dialogue: “IPS 2026 reflects the strength of Dubai’s position as a global real estate investment hub and the growing importance of platforms that connect capital, policy, and innovation. As the industry evolves, IPS continues to provide a high value environment where global stakeholders can explore opportunities, build strategic partnerships, and engage with the trends shaping the future of real estate. This year’s edition gains further momentum through its co location with AIM Congress, the world’s leading investment platform, creating a broader ecosystem for cross border investment and long term growth.”

IPS 2026 builds on the strong momentum of the previous edition, which welcomed 30,719 visitors from 153 countries, alongside 206 exhibitors, 2,498 international delegates, 288 speakers, and over USD 500 million in transactions and deals. The 2025 edition also featured 92 sessions, 50 signed MOUs, and participation from 36 partners and associations, underlining IPS’s growing role as a platform for real business outcomes.

The upcoming edition is already strengthening that positioning through a growing lineup of confirmed high profile speakers, including Eng. Amer Khansaheb, CEO and Board Member of Union Properties PJSC; Katral Nada Binghatti, CEO of Binghatti Holding; Sherif Saleh, CEO of Mountain View; Ahmed El Shamy, Chief Executive Officer- Development at Majid Al Futtaim; and Govind Mundra, Head of Development – Middle East & Africa at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts among other industry leaders.

With its expanding international reach, strengthened speaker roster, and integrated investment agenda, IPS 2026 is positioned as a platform defining the next chapter of global real estate. It’s a strategic ecosystem enabler, an engine that brings together global developers, investors, policymakers, and innovators to shape the next decade of real estate.

A defining differentiator for the 2026 edition is its co location with AIM Congress, the world’s leading investment platform, creating a broader investment environment that connects real estate with global capital, technology, and cross border business circles. Together, the two platforms extend the value proposition of IPS beyond property transactions alone, enabling deeper engagement with the wider forces shaping future investment flows.

For policymakers seeking to align with Dubai’s regulatory gold standard, for capital allocators and brokers pursuing secure cross border developments, and for innovators shaping the next generation of urban living, IPS 2026 presents a compelling proposition. It is where influence, capital, and opportunity converge; positioning Dubai not only as a marketplace for property, but as a global force helping define the future of real estate.

Contact:

Marina Mounir William

marina.mounir@strategicinfinity.com