Sherri Eisenpress Scholarship for LGBTQ+ Excellence Announces National Opportunity for Undergraduate Students Advancing Equality and Inclusive Leadership

NEW YORK, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sherri Eisenpress Scholarship for LGBTQ+ Excellence officially announces its national scholarship opportunity for undergraduate students committed to advancing LGBTQ+ equality, leadership, and institutional growth through education and community engagement. Established in recognition of the longstanding public service and advocacy work of Sherri Eisenpress, the scholarship seeks to support students whose academic and leadership efforts contribute to a more inclusive future.

Open to currently enrolled undergraduate students attending accredited colleges and universities, the scholarship welcomes applicants who identify as members of the LGBTQ+ community or who demonstrate meaningful advocacy and leadership supporting LGBTQ+ equality. The initiative reflects the enduring commitment of Sherri Eisenpress to justice, mentorship, and sustainable community development.

The scholarship requires applicants to submit an original essay between 750 and 1,000 words responding to the following prompt: How can education, leadership, and community engagement advance equity and long-term institutional growth for LGBTQ+ individuals, and how do you envision contributing to that future? Essays are expected to present thoughtful analysis, personal insight, and a forward-looking perspective on equality, justice, and inclusive leadership.

The application deadline for the Sherri Eisenpress Scholarship for LGBTQ+ Excellence is November 15, 2026. The scholarship recipient will be announced on December 15, 2026.

Throughout her career, Sherri Eisenpress has maintained a strong focus on public service, judicial leadership, and mentorship initiatives supporting vulnerable communities. Before serving on the bench, Sherri Eisenpress worked closely with developmentally disabled children and adults in service-centered roles focused on dignity and opportunity. Her leadership later expanded through mentorship initiatives connected with Youth at Risk, now known as Unlocking Futures, where she served as mentor, board member, and board chairperson.

As a judicial leader, Sherri Eisenpress served as a Family Court Judge before being appointed Acting Supreme Court Judge and assigned to preside over the Integrated Domestic Violence Court. She also led proceedings connected to the Family Drug Treatment Court and played a key role during the implementation of New York’s Raise the Age legislation as the designated Youth Part judge in Rockland County.

Beyond the courtroom, Sherri Eisenpress continues to contribute to LGBTQ+ institutional development through governance and nonprofit leadership. As Chairperson of the Rockland County Pride Center Board of Directors, Sherri Eisenpress helps guide organizational expansion and supports initiatives connected to LGBTQ+ health equity, community services, and long-term institutional sustainability.

The scholarship initiative reflects those same principles by recognizing students who demonstrate a commitment to leadership, academic achievement, and inclusive progress. The Sherri Eisenpress Scholarship for LGBTQ+ Excellence is designed not only to encourage academic advancement but also to support emerging voices working toward stronger and more equitable communities.

By encouraging thoughtful dialogue around education, justice, and community engagement, the scholarship creates a platform for undergraduate students to articulate their vision for the future of LGBTQ+ advocacy and institutional growth. The program also highlights the growing importance of leadership pathways that combine academic excellence with civic responsibility and social impact.

Students interested in applying for the Sherri Eisenpress Scholarship for LGBTQ+ Excellence may review eligibility requirements and submission instructions through the official website at https://sherrieisenpressscholarship.com/.

Media Contact:

Spokesperson: Sherri Eisenpress

Organization: Sherri Eisenpress Scholarship for LGBTQ+ Excellence

Website: https://sherrieisenpressscholarship.com/

Email: apply@sherrieisenpressscholarship.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ef0036fa-d112-42ad-95c8-084c22a39e58