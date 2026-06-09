Blue Navy Recovery Rebrands as Claimio to Modernize the Unclaimed Property Recovery Industry

Irvine, CA, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Navy Recovery today announced its rebrand to Claimio, marking the company's evolution from a recovery services business into a technology platform designed to help individuals, families, businesses, and organizations find, verify, document, file, track, and recover unclaimed property. The launch reflects the next stage of growth for a company that has already assisted with more than $8 million in recovery opportunities, served over 1,000 individuals and organizations, and built an operation that now processes hundreds of claims each month.

Blue Navy Recovery served as the company's operating business and proof of concept in the unclaimed property recovery industry. After assisting with more than $8 million in recovery opportunities, serving over 1,000 individuals and organizations, and processing hundreds of claims each month, the company validated both the scale of the problem and the need for a simpler recovery experience. Claimio was built from those experiences as the platform designed to scale a proven recovery model nationwide.

While Blue Navy Recovery proved the model through hands-on service, Claimio is the platform built to scale that proven model. By combining technology, automation, and guided support, the company aims to help more individuals and organizations navigate the recovery process regardless of claim size.

Across the United States, tens of billions of dollars in unclaimed funds remain held by state governments. While state agencies provide free access to claim funds through their official websites, many consumers encounter challenges related to outdated addresses, former names, incomplete records, business entities, varying documentation requirements, and inconsistent state-by-state claim procedures.

The unclaimed property recovery platform is designed to help consumers navigate those challenges through a guided process that assists with claim identification, verification, documentation, filing, tracking, and recovery. Claimio does not replace the state claims process. Instead, the platform is designed to help individuals and organizations navigate that process more efficiently.

“Blue Navy Recovery proved how big this problem is and how much people need help navigating it. Claimio is the next chapter. We are building a platform that makes it easier for people and organizations to find, verify, and recover money that already belongs to them,” said David Dorfman, Co-Founder and CEO of Claimio.

Historically, many recovery firms focused primarily on larger claims because smaller claims often required the same level of documentation, verification, and administrative effort while generating less economic value. As a result, many individuals with smaller claims were often left without practical recovery assistance.

Claimio is building technology designed to help address that challenge. Through its automation-assisted recovery engine, guided claim automation, secure document collection capabilities, and state-specific recovery workflows, the company aims to streamline many of the administrative requirements involved in the recovery process and support a broader range of claim sizes.

The company believes awareness alone does not solve the unclaimed property problem. Even when consumers know unclaimed funds may exist, incomplete records, disconnected databases, outdated information, and varying state requirements can create barriers that prevent successful recovery.

“Most recovery models were never built to help with every claim size because the process has historically been too manual and expensive. Claimio is changing that by using technology to simplify the search, verification, documentation, and recovery process so more people can access money that already belongs to them,” said Andre Tournoux, Co-Founder and CTO of Claimio.

Claimio operates through a performance-based recovery model. Customers pay only when funds are successfully recovered.

Positioned at the intersection of financial technology and government process modernization, Claimio is focused on improving how individuals and organizations navigate the existing unclaimed property recovery process.

As part of its growth strategy, Claimio is launching enterprise recovery benefit programs and financial wellness benefits for employers, universities, alumni associations, professional organizations, membership groups, and other institutions. Through these programs, organizations can provide access to recovery services for employees, students, alumni, members, customers, and community participants who may have funds waiting to be recovered.

Organizations can offer access to Claimio without directly handling employee claim documents. Individuals complete the recovery process through Claimio's guided recovery workflow and secure document collection process.

The company believes the future of unclaimed property recovery lies in making recovery support accessible across a broader range of claim sizes. Blue Navy Recovery demonstrated the demand for that support through hands-on recovery services. Claimio represents the next stage of that evolution, combining automation, guided support, and scalable technology to help more individuals, families, businesses, and organizations recover funds that already belong to them.

Individuals and organizations interested in learning more about unclaimed property recovery, claim automation, and financial recovery services can visit Claimio.com.

About Claimio

Claimio is a financial recovery platform that helps individuals, families, businesses, and organizations find, verify, and recover unclaimed property. Building on the foundation established by Blue Navy Recovery, Claimio combines technology-enabled workflows with recovery support services to simplify the process of recovering state-held funds. The company serves customers nationwide through a performance-based recovery model.

Press Inquiries

David Dorfman

Co-Founder and CEO

press [at] claimio.com

https://claimio.com/