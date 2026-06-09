New York City, NY, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The dietary supplement industry continues to expand rapidly, and among the products generating the most discussion in 2026 is Gumitide. Recently, a surge in online searches for "Gumitide scam" and "Gumitide official website warning" has raised important questions about the claims surrounding this popular wellness product. The following information covers the Gumitide situation from multiple angles, including customer feedback, ingredient profiles, effectiveness claims, and the growing problem of counterfeit Gumitide operations that threaten consumer safety across digital marketplaces worldwide.

Consumers seeking to verify Gumitide product authenticity and avoid unauthorized sellers are advised to visit the official manufacturer channel. Tap or click here to visit the official Gumitide website and confirm authorized distribution sources.

Key Findings at a Glance





The following critical findings about Gumitide have emerged for consumers in 2026:

The authentic Gumitide product contains apple cider vinegar (ACV) and beta-hydroxybutyrate (BHB) ketones manufactured under GMP-certified conditions.

The majority of "Gumitide scam" complaints originate from purchases made through unauthorized third-party sellers, not from the official Gumitide website.

Counterfeit Gumitide products have been identified on Amazon, eBay, Walmart.com, TikTok Shop, and temporary social media storefronts.

The official Gumitide manufacturer does not use subscription billing, hidden fees, or auto-enrollment programs.

Gumitide is not FDA-approved as a drug; it is classified as a dietary supplement under the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act (DSHEA).

The only verified source for authentic Gumitide is the manufacturer's official website.

What Is Gumitide and How Did It Become Popular?

Gumitide is a gummy-format dietary supplement combining apple cider vinegar and BHB ketones, designed to provide metabolic support for individuals pursuing weight management goals. The Gumitide formulation appeals to consumers seeking a convenient alternative to liquid vinegars, oversized capsules, or powdered supplements.

The wellness industry has witnessed a massive shift toward gummy supplement delivery methods over the past several years. Within this expanding market, Gumitide has captured significant consumer attention due to its unique dual-ingredient approach. Industry analysts tracking Gumitide sales trends note that consumer demand increased substantially throughout late 2025 and into 2026, driven primarily by social media visibility and wellness influencer discussions.

However, the rapid rise in Gumitide popularity has created a secondary market of unauthorized sellers attempting to capitalize on the brand's commercial success. The volume of counterfeit Gumitide products flooding digital marketplaces has grown proportionally with legitimate demand. Because gummies often look similar regardless of their internal composition, consumers face significant challenges in visually verifying Gumitide authenticity. This visual similarity is a primary factor driving the recent surge in Gumitide scam warnings across consumer protection forums and review platforms.

Is Gumitide a Scam? Understanding the Two Types of Warnings

When consumers search for "Gumitide scam," they are typically encountering one of two distinct phenomena:

Type 1 — Counterfeit Gumitide Products: These involve literal fake Gumitide products sold by unauthorized third parties. Fraudulent operations set up temporary websites or marketplace listings that mimic the official Gumitide branding. Consumers who purchase from these unauthorized Gumitide sources often receive inferior products containing unknown substances, or in some cases, nothing at all.

Type 2 — Deceptive Marketing by Unauthorized Promoters: The second type of Gumitide scam warning relates to exaggerated claims made by affiliate marketers or unauthorized promoters. These individuals use fabricated celebrity endorsements, manipulated before-and-after photos, or false medical claims to sell Gumitide. The legitimate Gumitide manufacturer does not sanction these aggressive marketing tactics. When consumers purchase Gumitide based on unrealistic expectations and fail to achieve dramatic overnight results, they frequently label the product itself a scam.

Distinguishing between the authentic Gumitide product and the deceptive marketing ecosystem surrounding it is essential for an objective evaluation. Regulatory bodies emphasize that consumers must look past aggressive advertising and evaluate Gumitide based on its actual ingredient profile and verified distribution channels.

What Are the Most Common Gumitide Customer Complaints?

Understanding the Gumitide situation requires careful analysis of customer complaints. Consumer feedback across various platforms reveals several recurring patterns:

Complaint Category 1 — Counterfeit Product Issues: A significant portion of negative Gumitide reviews originates from individuals who purchased through unauthorized third-party marketplaces. These consumers frequently report receiving Gumitide bottles with compromised seals, altered labels, or gummies that appear melted or discolored. These complaints strongly correlate with the counterfeit Gumitide problem rather than issues with the authentic formulation.

Complaint Category 2 — Shipping and Refund Problems: Another common source of Gumitide complaints involves shipping delays and customer service issues associated with unauthorized sellers. When consumers purchase from fraudulent Gumitide storefronts, they often lack recourse for returns or refunds. The official Gumitide manufacturer offers a money-back guarantee, but this protection only applies to purchases made through verified channels.

Complaint Category 3 — Unmet Expectations: Some legitimate Gumitide users express disappointment when their results do not match the exaggerated claims promoted by unauthorized marketers. The authentic Gumitide product is designed to provide nutritional support as part of a broader wellness strategy. It is not marketed by the official manufacturer as a standalone solution for dramatic weight loss.

Consumers concerned about the authenticity of their Gumitide purchase can cross-reference product details through the manufacturer's verified online portal. Tap or click here to visit the official website and examine the full ingredient profile.

What Are the Ingredients in Gumitide Gummies?

The authentic Gumitide formulation relies primarily on two active components:

Active Ingredient 1 — Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV): Acetic acid, the primary active compound in ACV, has been studied for its effects on digestion and appetite regulation. By delivering ACV in a gummy format, Gumitide eliminates the harsh taste and potential enamel erosion associated with liquid vinegar consumption. The Gumitide delivery method represents an innovation in how consumers can access the potential benefits of apple cider vinegar without the unpleasant sensory experience.

Active Ingredient 2 — Beta-Hydroxybutyrate (BHB) Ketones: BHB is an exogenous ketone body naturally produced by the liver during periods of carbohydrate restriction. The inclusion of BHB in Gumitide is intended to support metabolic function and provide an alternative energy substrate. The scientific literature surrounding exogenous ketones is complex, with some studies suggesting potential benefits for energy levels and cognitive function.

The inactive ingredients in Gumitide include pectin, natural flavorings, beet root powder (for color), and citric acid. Authentic Gumitide does not contain synthetic stimulants or hidden pharmaceutical compounds. This transparency regarding the Gumitide ingredient list is a distinguishing factor between the legitimate product and counterfeit alternatives.

However, the specific synergistic effects of combining ACV and BHB in the exact ratios found in Gumitide require further independent clinical validation. Consumers should approach ingredient claims with informed skepticism and consult healthcare professionals regarding their individual health needs.

How Is Gumitide Different from Other ACV Gummies on the Market?

Consumers frequently ask how Gumitide compares to other apple cider vinegar gummy supplements available in 2026. The primary differentiator cited by the Gumitide manufacturer is the dual-action formulation combining ACV with BHB ketones, whereas most competing products contain only apple cider vinegar without exogenous ketone support.

The Gumitide formulation is also distinguished by its manufacturing standards. While many budget ACV gummies are produced in facilities with minimal oversight, authentic Gumitide is manufactured under GMP-certified conditions with batch-level quality testing. This manufacturing distinction becomes particularly relevant when considering the counterfeit Gumitide problem, as fake versions lack any quality assurance protocols.

Another factor differentiating Gumitide from competitors is the brand's direct-to-consumer distribution model. By selling exclusively through the official Gumitide website, the manufacturer maintains control over product quality, pricing transparency, and customer service standards. This contrasts with brands that distribute through multiple retail channels where counterfeit infiltration is more difficult to monitor and prevent.

Does the Apple Cider Vinegar in Gumitide Actually Work?

The apple cider vinegar component within Gumitide has been the subject of considerable scientific interest. Research published in peer-reviewed journals has explored the effects of acetic acid on blood sugar regulation, appetite suppression, and digestive function. While some studies demonstrate modest benefits under controlled conditions, the scientific community maintains that ACV is not a miracle compound.

Within the Gumitide formulation, ACV is standardized to ensure consistent acetic acid content across batches. This standardization is a hallmark of legitimate Gumitide manufacturing and is absent in counterfeit versions. Consumers who purchase fake Gumitide may receive products with negligible ACV content or substituted ingredients that provide no metabolic benefit whatsoever.

The Gumitide manufacturer has invested in quality control processes to ensure that each Gumitide gummy delivers the specified amount of ACV. Consumers evaluating Gumitide should understand that the ACV component is designed to complement, not replace, a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle habits.

What Role Do BHB Ketones Play in Gumitide?

The BHB ketone component of Gumitide represents the second pillar of its formulation strategy. Beta-hydroxybutyrate is one of three ketone bodies produced during fat metabolism. When included in supplements like Gumitide, exogenous BHB may provide the body with an alternative fuel source that does not depend on glucose availability.

The rationale behind including BHB in Gumitide relates to the growing consumer interest in ketogenic approaches to wellness. By providing exogenous ketones, Gumitide may offer some of the perceived benefits of ketosis without requiring strict carbohydrate restriction. However, experts caution that the amount of BHB in any gummy supplement, including Gumitide, is necessarily limited by the physical constraints of the delivery format.

The authentic Gumitide manufacturer provides transparent dosage information, allowing consumers to assess whether the BHB content aligns with amounts studied in clinical research. Counterfeit Gumitide products, by contrast, rarely provide accurate or verifiable dosage information, leaving consumers unable to evaluate what they are actually consuming.

Does Gumitide Actually Help with Weight Loss?

The most common question surrounding the Gumitide investigation is whether the product delivers measurable results. The answer depends on expectations and context:

Gumitide is formulated to provide metabolic support — it is not a pharmaceutical intervention designed to treat or cure any medical condition. Consumers who approach Gumitide as a magic solution for rapid weight loss are likely to be disappointed, which contributes to the aforementioned Gumitide scam narratives.

However, users who incorporate Gumitide into a balanced lifestyle that includes proper nutrition and regular physical activity frequently report positive outcomes in their wellness journeys. The effectiveness of Gumitide appears highly individualized. Factors such as baseline metabolic health, dietary habits, age, activity level, and consistency of use all influence the results consumers experience with Gumitide.

The scientific community generally cautions against viewing any supplement, including Gumitide, as a primary driver of weight management. Instead, products like Gumitide should be viewed as potential supportive tools within broader behavioral and dietary changes. The authentic Gumitide manufacturer aligns with this perspective, avoiding the dramatic transformation claims often utilized by counterfeit Gumitide operators and unauthorized affiliate marketers.

For consumers who wish to independently evaluate the scientific basis behind the Gumitide formulation, the manufacturer provides detailed ingredient sourcing and dosage information on its official platform. Tap or click here to explore the official website and examine the company's published research references.

What Are the Side Effects of Gumitide Gummies?

Consumer safety is a paramount concern in any Gumitide investigation. Based on available information, the following side effect profile has been identified:

Reported Gumitide Side Effects: Some Gumitide users report mild gastrointestinal discomfort, particularly during the initial days of use. This is a common response to introducing acidic compounds like ACV into the digestive tract. These symptoms typically resolve as the body adjusts to the Gumitide formula. Individuals with sensitive stomachs may wish to take Gumitide with food to minimize potential digestive irritation.

Counterfeit Gumitide Safety Risks: The safety profile of counterfeit Gumitide is entirely unknown and potentially dangerous. Because fraudulent Gumitide products are manufactured outside regulated facilities, they may contain undisclosed allergens, heavy metals, or active pharmaceutical ingredients. The risks associated with consuming unverified Gumitide far outweigh any potential financial savings offered by unauthorized sellers.

Who Should Avoid Gumitide: Individuals with pre-existing medical conditions, those taking prescription medications, and women who are pregnant or nursing should consult a healthcare professional before using Gumitide. Furthermore, consumers should adhere strictly to the recommended Gumitide dosage guidelines.

How to Identify Fake Gumitide Products: Red Flags to Watch For

Given the prevalence of Gumitide scam warnings, consumers need actionable strategies for identifying authentic products. The following red flags indicate a potentially counterfeit Gumitide source:

Red Flag 1 — Unauthorized Retail Platforms: The legitimate Gumitide manufacturer restricts sales to its official website. Any Gumitide listing on Amazon, eBay, Walmart.com, or social media marketplaces should be treated with extreme suspicion.

Red Flag 2 — Significant Price Discounts: Authentic Gumitide requires quality-controlled manufacturing processes that establish a baseline production cost. When unauthorized sellers offer Gumitide at prices significantly below the official retail rate, they are almost certainly distributing counterfeit merchandise.

Red Flag 3 — Packaging Irregularities: Counterfeit Gumitide bottles frequently feature slightly altered logos, misspelled words, or inferior label materials. The authentic Gumitide product utilizes high-quality packaging with clear lot numbers and expiration dates.

Red Flag 4 — Subscription or Free Trial Offers: The authentic Gumitide manufacturer does not employ subscription-based billing models. Any Gumitide website requiring payment information for a "free trial" or "shipping-only" offer is almost certainly fraudulent.

The only guaranteed method for avoiding fake Gumitide is purchasing directly from the verified manufacturer channel.

Is Gumitide FDA Approved?

Gumitide is classified as a dietary supplement, not a pharmaceutical drug. In the United States, dietary supplements like Gumitide are regulated by the Food and Drug Administration under the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act (DSHEA). Under this framework, the FDA does not approve supplements like Gumitide before they enter the market. Instead, the manufacturer is responsible for ensuring that Gumitide is safe and that its labeling is truthful and not misleading.

The authentic Gumitide product is manufactured in facilities that adhere to Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP). These regulations require rigorous quality control, ingredient testing, and sanitation protocols. Compliance with GMP standards provides a layer of assurance regarding the purity and composition of authentic Gumitide products.

The counterfeit Gumitide operators responsible for the recent surge in scam warnings operate entirely outside this regulatory framework. These fraudulent entities bypass FDA oversight, producing fake Gumitide in unregulated environments without quality controls.

The authentic Gumitide manufacturer has taken proactive steps to maintain regulatory compliance, including voluntary third-party testing of Gumitide batches, transparent labeling that lists all Gumitide ingredients with their respective dosages, and adherence to advertising guidelines that prevent misleading health claims. Consumers who value regulatory compliance and manufacturing transparency should view these Gumitide practices as indicators of brand legitimacy.

How Do Scammers Use Social Media to Promote Fake Gumitide?

Social media platforms play a significant role in both the popularity of Gumitide and the proliferation of Gumitide scams. The following tactics have been identified:

Tactic 1 — Fabricated Testimonials: Unauthorized actors create fake video testimonials and before-and-after content using stock imagery or AI-generated visuals to promote counterfeit Gumitide products on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook.

Tactic 2 — Targeted Ad Interception: Counterfeit Gumitide operators utilize sophisticated targeted advertising to intercept consumers searching for the authentic product. These ads often lead to convincing clone websites designed to harvest credit card information or enroll users in unauthorized subscription programs.

Tactic 3 — Influencer Impersonation: Fraudulent Gumitide campaigns use fabricated celebrity endorsements and manipulated imagery featuring wellness influencers who have never endorsed the product.

The financial and personal data risks associated with these fake Gumitide websites extend far beyond the cost of the product itself. Navigating the Gumitide landscape on social media requires a high degree of digital literacy. The official Gumitide website remains the only definitive source for accurate product information and authorized purchasing.

Consumers who have encountered suspicious Gumitide promotions on social media are encouraged to verify all claims directly through the manufacturer's authenticated online presence. Tap or click here to access the official Gumitide website.

What Do Health Experts Say About Gumitide?

Expert perspectives on the broader category of wellness gummies offer important context for consumers evaluating Gumitide:

Nutritionists and dietitians frequently acknowledge the compliance benefits of gummy supplements like Gumitide. If a product encourages individuals to consistently engage with their wellness routines, the format serves a valuable purpose in supporting long-term health habits.

However, experts also caution against over-relying on supplements like Gumitide at the expense of foundational health practices including balanced nutrition, regular exercise, adequate sleep, and stress management. While there is general consensus that ACV and BHB are safe for healthy adults at appropriate doses, experts emphasize that these compounds are not substitutes for comprehensive lifestyle modifications.

Medical professionals strongly advise against purchasing Gumitide from unauthorized sources due to the unknown risks associated with counterfeit manufacturing processes and unverified ingredient sourcing. The consensus view among health professionals is that Gumitide can serve as a supportive tool within a comprehensive approach to wellness, but only when obtained from verified distribution channels.

How Do Fake Gumitide Websites Use Subscription Traps?

One of the most alarming tactics employed by counterfeit Gumitide operators involves subscription traps and hidden recurring charges. Here is how these scams typically operate:

Step 1: Consumers encounter a Gumitide advertisement offering a "free trial" or "pay only shipping" deal on social media or search results.

Step 2: The fake Gumitide checkout page buries subscription enrollment terms in fine print or uses pre-checked boxes that consumers overlook.

Step 3: After the initial order, victims discover unexpected charges ranging from forty to ninety dollars per month appearing on their credit card statements without explicit consent.

Step 4: When consumers attempt to cancel, the fake Gumitide website has often been taken offline, making dispute resolution extremely difficult.

The authentic Gumitide manufacturer does not employ subscription-based billing models without clear consumer consent. Official Gumitide purchases are straightforward one-time transactions with transparent pricing. Any Gumitide website that requires consumers to provide payment information for a "free trial" is almost certainly operating outside the legitimate Gumitide distribution network.

The Economic and Global Impact of Gumitide Counterfeiting

The economic implications of counterfeit Gumitide operations extend beyond individual consumer losses. The proliferation of fake Gumitide products undermines legitimate market dynamics, erodes brand value, and creates systemic trust deficits within the supplement industry. When consumers are defrauded by counterfeit Gumitide sellers, their negative experiences often translate into public complaints that damage the reputation of the authentic product.

The legitimate Gumitide manufacturer bears significant costs associated with combating counterfeit operations, including legal expenses for pursuing unauthorized sellers, investment in anti-counterfeiting technology, and marketing expenditures to educate consumers about authentic Gumitide sourcing.

From an international perspective, the counterfeit Gumitide problem is not confined to any single geographic market. Fraudulent Gumitide operations have been identified across multiple continents, with manufacturing hubs in regions where regulatory enforcement is minimal. Consumers in various countries report encountering localized Gumitide scam websites translated into their native languages and accepting local payment methods.

Payment processors and financial institutions are increasingly recognizing the scope of the Gumitide counterfeit problem, with some implementing enhanced fraud detection protocols specifically targeting supplement-related transactions. However, the responsibility for initial verification still rests with the consumer, making awareness of authentic Gumitide distribution channels essential for safe purchasing decisions.

For international consumers interested in authentic Gumitide, the manufacturer's official website serves as the universal verification point regardless of geographic location. Any Gumitide seller claiming to be an authorized regional distributor should be verified directly through official channels before any purchase is completed.

Where Can You Buy Authentic Gumitide Safely?

The question of where to purchase authentic Gumitide safely is among the most critical for consumers navigating the current marketplace. The following guidance applies:

The only verified source for authentic Gumitide is the manufacturer's official website. Gumitide is not authorized for sale on Amazon, eBay, Walmart, or any third-party marketplace. Any Gumitide listing appearing on these platforms should be considered unauthorized and potentially counterfeit.

Consumers should also be aware that authentic Gumitide is not sold through social media direct messages, pop-up advertisements, or email promotions offering exclusive discounts. The official Gumitide pricing is consistent and transparent, without hidden fees or subscription enrollment requirements.

When purchasing Gumitide, consumers should verify that the website URL matches the official manufacturer domain exactly. Counterfeit Gumitide operations frequently register lookalike domains with minor spelling variations designed to deceive consumers who may not notice subtle differences in the web address.

What Does the Future Hold for Gumitide and Consumer Protection?

Looking ahead, the market for products like Gumitide is expected to continue its growth trajectory. The demand for convenient, palatable wellness solutions shows no signs of slowing down. As the authentic Gumitide brand expands, the manufacturer will likely need to implement increasingly sophisticated brand protection strategies to combat counterfeit operations.

Technologies such as blockchain-based supply chain tracking or advanced cryptographic labeling may become necessary to ensure Gumitide authenticity in the future. Furthermore, consumer education will remain a critical component of the Gumitide narrative. The regulatory environment may also evolve in response to the challenges highlighted by the Gumitide case study, with stricter enforcement mechanisms for digital marketplaces that could reduce the volume of unauthorized Gumitide listings.

The ongoing dialogue surrounding Gumitide scam warnings ultimately serves to mature the marketplace, forcing both manufacturers and consumers to prioritize transparency and verification. As more investigations expose the tactics used by counterfeit Gumitide operators, consumers will hopefully become more adept at identifying and avoiding fraudulent offers. The Gumitide brand protection challenge represents a microcosm of the broader issues facing the entire dietary supplement industry in the digital age, where brand recognition can be both an asset and a vulnerability depending on how effectively authenticity verification systems are implemented and maintained.

How to Report a Gumitide Scam or Counterfeit Product

Consumers who believe they have encountered a counterfeit Gumitide product or fraudulent Gumitide website should take the following steps to protect themselves and other potential victims:

Step 1: Document the transaction by saving screenshots of the Gumitide website, order confirmation emails, and any product packaging received.

Step 2: Contact your financial institution immediately to dispute any unauthorized Gumitide charges and request a chargeback if applicable.

Step 3: Report the fraudulent Gumitide seller to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) at reportfraud.ftc.gov, or to the equivalent consumer protection agency in your country.

Step 4: Leave accurate reviews on consumer platforms to warn other potential Gumitide buyers about the specific unauthorized seller or website encountered.

Step 5: Verify the authentic Gumitide source through the official manufacturer website before making any future purchases.

Taking these steps helps reduce the impact of counterfeit Gumitide operations and contributes to broader consumer protection efforts within the dietary supplement marketplace.

Conclusion: Final Assessment of the Gumitide Investigation

The Gumitide Gummies scam warnings reveal a nuanced reality that consumers must understand. The authentic Gumitide product represents a legitimate dietary supplement formulated with ACV and BHB to provide metabolic support. It is manufactured in regulated facilities under GMP standards and backed by a transparent corporate entity with established customer service protocols. It is manufactured in regulated facilities under GMP standards and backed by a transparent corporate entity with established customer service protocols.

However, the massive popularity of Gumitide has spawned a shadow industry of counterfeiters and deceptive marketers who exploit the brand name for financial gain. The vast majority of "Gumitide scam" reports originate from interactions with this fraudulent ecosystem rather than the authentic product itself. Consumers who purchase fake Gumitide from unauthorized third-party websites face both financial loss and potential health risks from unregulated substances.

Protecting oneself in the Gumitide marketplace requires vigilance, critical thinking, and a commitment to purchasing exclusively through verified channels. By understanding the distinction between authentic Gumitide and the scams that exploit its name, consumers can make informed decisions about their health and wellness.

As the Gumitide market continues to evolve throughout 2026 and beyond, consumers are encouraged to remain informed about emerging counterfeit tactics and to share verified Gumitide information within their communities. Collective consumer awareness represents the most powerful defense against the fraudulent Gumitide operations that continue to proliferate across digital channels.

The Gumitide situation will continue to evolve as new information emerges regarding counterfeit operations, regulatory developments, and consumer protection initiatives. Individuals who have encountered suspected counterfeit Gumitide products or fraudulent Gumitide websites are encouraged to report these incidents to relevant consumer protection authorities.

Consumers seeking to verify Gumitide product authenticity, confirm authorized distribution channels, or access official product information are directed to the manufacturer website as the sole verified resource. Tap or click here to visit the official Gumitide website and review the complete product transparency documentation.

Company Details and Distributor Information

Email: contact@customercs.com

Phone: +1 (507) 448-8190

Return Address: 11870 62nd St N, Largo, FL 33773, USA

Website: gumitide.com

Important Disclaimers

Medical Disclaimer: The information presented here is for informational and educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. Gumitide is a dietary supplement that has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. It is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Always consult a qualified healthcare physician before beginning any new dietary supplement, especially if you are pregnant, nursing, have a known medical condition, or are taking prescription medications.

Accuracy Notice: The product details, ingredient dosages, and company information presented here are based on the official Gumitide label and documentation available at the time of publication. Consumers should verify all information directly on the manufacturer's official website.

Endorsement Disclaimer: The content above is an informational analysis of the Gumitide supplement and associated marketplace risks. It does not constitute an endorsement or a product evaluation. Any references to scientific studies pertain to the individual ingredients and do not imply outcomes for the formulated product.

Affiliate Disclosure: This article may contain affiliate links. If you purchase through the verified official links provided, the publisher may receive a small commission at no additional cost to you. This supports the continuation of independent industry research.

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