Claimio Announces Rebrand Following USC & Techstars Accelerator, Bringing New Technology to the Unclaimed Property Market

Irvine, CA, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claimio today announced its official rebrand from Blue Navy Recovery following the company's participation in the USC & Techstars Spring 2026 Accelerator and presentation at Demo Day. The milestone marks a new phase of growth for the company as it continues expanding its technology platform and scaling operations nationwide.

Over the past year, the company has assisted with more than $8 million in recovery opportunities, served more than 1,000 individuals and organizations, processed approximately 250 claims each month, and currently has another $8 million progressing through state recovery channels. According to the company, that traction helped validate a significant market opportunity and reinforced demand for a more modern approach to unclaimed property recovery.

Claimio was selected as one of eight companies in the highly competitive USC & Techstars Spring 2026 Accelerator cohort. Through the program, the company worked alongside experienced founders, investors, operators, and mentors while refining its product strategy, enterprise roadmap, and long-term growth plans.

Accelerating Growth Through USC & Techstars

The USC & Techstars Spring 2026 Accelerator brought together a select group of startups focused on building high-growth companies across a variety of industries. Throughout the program, participants received mentorship, strategic guidance, investor exposure, and operational support designed to accelerate business development.

For Claimio, the accelerator provided an opportunity to strengthen the foundation for future growth while continuing to expand its technology platform and recovery infrastructure.

The company emerged from the program with increased traction, stronger enterprise relationships, and a clearer vision for how technology can help improve the experience of recovering unclaimed property.

Following Demo Day, Claimio announced its transition from Blue Navy Recovery, reflecting the company's broader focus on technology, scalability, and national expansion.

Traction Supporting the Opportunity

The company believes one of the strongest indicators of market demand has been the growth achieved during the past year.

More than 1,000 individuals and organizations have used Claimio's recovery services, while approximately 250 claims continue to move through the platform each month. The company reports assisting with more than $8 million in recovery opportunities to date, with an additional $8 million currently advancing through state recovery processes.

Those results helped demonstrate that unclaimed property recovery remains a significant and often overlooked financial challenge affecting consumers, families, businesses, and organizations across the country.

“Most people do not lose their money because they do not care. They lose it because the system is fragmented, confusing, and outdated. Claimio is here to make recovery simple, trusted, and accessible,” said David Dorfman, Co-Founder and CEO of Claimio.

Technology Designed for Scale

As demand increased, the company focused on developing systems capable of supporting recovery efforts across a broader range of claim sizes.

The platform incorporates an automation-assisted recovery engine, guided claim automation, secure document collection, claim tracking capabilities, and state-specific recovery workflows designed to improve efficiency throughout the recovery process.

Rather than replacing state-operated claims systems, the platform is designed to help individuals and organizations navigate those existing processes through a more structured and guided experience.

The company believes technology can help reduce many of the operational challenges that historically limited recovery providers' ability to serve smaller claims efficiently.

“Most recovery models were never built to help with every claim size because the process has historically been too manual and expensive. Claimio is changing that by using technology to simplify the search, verification, documentation, and recovery process so more people can access money that already belongs to them,” said Andre Tournoux, Co-Founder and CTO of Claimio.

Looking Ahead

Following USC & Techstars and Demo Day, Claimio plans to continue investing in product development, operational infrastructure, and strategic partnerships as it expands nationwide.

The company is also exploring opportunities to grow its presence within employer programs, associations, educational institutions, and other organizations seeking innovative ways to provide additional financial wellness resources to their communities.

As Claimio enters its next phase of growth, the company believes the combination of market validation, growing traction, and technology investment positions it to continue expanding access to recovery services while helping more people identify and recover funds that may belong to them.

Individuals and organizations interested in learning more about the company's recovery technology platform, claim automation tools, and unclaimed property recovery services can visit Claimio.com.

About Claimio

Claimio is a financial recovery platform that helps individuals, families, businesses, and organizations find, verify, and recover unclaimed property. Building on the foundation established by Blue Navy Recovery, Claimio combines technology-enabled workflows with recovery support services to simplify the process of recovering state-held funds. The company serves customers nationwide through a performance-based recovery model.

Press Inquiries

David Dorfman

Co-Founder and CEO

press [at] claimio.com

https://claimio.com