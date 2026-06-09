Ensemble, IU Health Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Scalable, High-Performing Revenue Cycle Model

INDIANAPOLIS + CINCINNATI, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indiana University Health (IU Health), Indiana’s leading academic health system, announced a strategic collaboration with Ensemble, which manages end-to-end revenue cycle operations for more than 200 hospitals nationwide, to further strengthen and scale its revenue cycle operating model.

This collaboration brings together the strengths of a renowned academic health system and a nationally recognized revenue cycle leader to drive transformative outcomes and shared success. IU Health retains accountability for patient experience, and overall financial outcomes, while Ensemble is accountable for delivering its proven standard operating model and revenue cycle performance improvements. This strategic approach is intended to improve performance and reduce structural inefficiencies over time, supporting a more sustainable long-term cost structure.

“Today’s healthcare environment is increasingly complex, particularly as patients and healthcare organizations navigate a challenging and evolving reimbursement landscape,” said Jenni Alvey, chief financial officer, IU Health. “Strategic partnerships like this are critical to strengthening our ability to manage that complexity while continuing to deliver strong financial stewardship. Together with Ensemble, we are enhancing our revenue capabilities in a way that supports a more seamless, transparent financial experience for patients and reinforces our commitment to care affordability.”

“High-performing academic health systems require operating models that are as advanced and adaptive as the care they deliver,” said Judson Ivy, founder and CEO of Ensemble. “We’re proud to partner with IU Health through an operating model built for consistency, modernization and long-term resilience. Together, we can help IU Health continue to support its mission and reinvestment in care delivery, education and innovation.”

The partnership draws on certified revenue cycle expertise, advanced analytics and AI-enabled capabilities such as enhanced workflows and reporting dashboards to support stronger performance and a more consistent patient experience. By combining technology with seasoned teams, IU Health and Ensemble will reduce administrative friction and make more informed decisions that strengthen outcomes and support lasting results.

About IU Health

Indiana University Health is dedicated to offering highly-skilled, patient-centered care. Named among U.S. News & World Report’s 2025-2026 Best Hospitals as a High Performing hospital in four specialties, IU Health Medical Center is the only academic medical center in the state. The distinctive partnership with the Indiana University School of Medicine, one of the nation's leading medical schools, equips our highly-skilled physicians with access to innovative treatments using the latest research and technology.

For more information, visit iuhealth.org.

About Ensemble

Ensemble manages end-to-end revenue cycle operations for health systems nationwide, including patient access, coding, claims management, denial prevention, accounts receivable follow-up and the patient financial experience. Through a combination of certified revenue cycle operators, data-rich intelligence and advanced AI, Ensemble helps healthcare organizations sustain best-practice revenue cycle operations and maximize their current technology so providers can focus on delivering exceptional care in their communities.

For more information, visit EnsembleHP.com or contact media@ensemblehp.com.

Q&A: Ensemble + IU Health Partnership

What is a shared leadership model and how is it different?

For IU Health, a the model creates an integrated operating structure in which IU Health and Ensemble leaders work together with joint accountability for defined revenue cycle outcomes. Unlike a traditional outsourcing arrangement, IU Health retains accountability for patient experience, and overall financial outcomes, while Ensemble is accountable for delivering its proven standard operating model and revenue cycle performance improvements, supporting teams through change and strengthen long-term transformation.

What is the primary goal of the Ensemble and IU Health partnership?

IU Health’s primary goal is to build a more aligned, accountable and future-ready revenue cycle that supports stronger performance, a better financial experience for patients and staff, and greater capacity to reinvest in care delivery, community health, teaching and research.

How will this partnership improve the patient financial experience?

IU Health expects the partnership to improve the patient financial experience by making revenue cycle operations more consistent, reducing avoidable delays and creating clearer billing and payment processes. The goal is a more transparent, patient-friendly financial journey that better supports patients before, during and after care.

What role does Ensemble play in the partnership?

Ensemble supports IU Health as the operating partner across end-to-end revenue cycle functions and modernization efforts. IU Health maintains accountability and final decision-making authority, while the two organizations work together through a shared leadership structure.

Why is this partnership significant at an industry level?

For IU Health, the partnership reflects how large academic health systems are preparing financially and operationally for major digital transformation while seeking greater consistency across complex revenue cycle environments. It also signals a broader industry shift toward operating models that combine internal leadership with specialized revenue cycle capabilities.

Why are more providers selecting end-to-end revenue cycle partners?

Health systems like IU Health are navigating rising denial rates, payer complexity, staffing pressures and growing patient financial responsibility, which necessitates the need to modernize the revenue cycle and improve response to payers and patients.

For IU Health, working with a single strategic revenue cycle partner creates unified accountability, more consistent execution and better visibility across the full revenue cycle. That visibility can help identify revenue leakage sooner, strengthen denial prevention and support a more coordinated patient financial experience while allowing leadership to stay focused on clinical priorities, growth and long-term transformation.

What does end-to-end revenue cycle mean in practice?

In practice, an end-to-end revenue cycle model gives IU Health one integrated operating approach spanning scheduling, registration and pre-authorization through coding, charge capture, claims management, payment posting, denial management and final account resolution. The scope also includes patient access, utilization management, health information management, clinical documentation improvement, revenue integrity, accounts receivable follow-up, underpayment recovery and the patient financial experience. Managing those functions through a shared structure with aligned data, analytics and accountability helps reduce handoff gaps, improve consistency and lower administrative burden.