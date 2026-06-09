Auteur Goes Rogue With New Sparkling Wines That Don’t Play It Safe

Healdsburg, CA, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This summer, Auteur is entering the world of sparkling with a fresh point of view. Guided by its Rogue by Nature spirit, the winery is building on the momentum of its Russian River Estate opening and new Burgundy project, accelerating into a new phase with the debut of its first-ever Blanc de Noir and Blanc de Noir Rosé. Known for its site-driven Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, Auteur is now bringing that same energy into a whole new category.

Rogue by Nature: Sparkling Edition

For winemaker Kenneth Juhasz, the sparkling program was born of a desire to capture the electric precision of the Old-World style, which is defined by lift and structure. By crafting three distinct identities from the Pinot Noir grape, still red, still rosé, and now sparkling, Auteur continues to explore the full range of what the variety can offer.

“Pinot Noir doesn’t let you get comfortable, especially in sparkling,” said Juhasz. “It demands precision, but also a willingness to step back and let the wine evolve on its own terms. I’m always chasing that edge. I’m looking for complexity and tension from start to finish.”

Racy and vibrant, the new wines capture the wildness of the windswept Sonoma Coast. The vineyard is farmed carefully with exceptionally small yields, which means remarkable character. The 2023 Auteur Blanc de Noir ($115) is composed primarily of Pinot Noir with a touch of Chardonnay, hand-harvested at night and whole-cluster pressed, aged on its lees in neutral French barrels and stainless steel, followed by two years in the bottle on lees. The Auteur Blanc de Noir Rosé ($75) is 100% Pinot Noir, with a blend of cuvée and taille contributing both structure and a delicate hue.

Outside the Lines: The New Estate Experience

Auteur is also creating new, immersive experiences that aren't bound by traditional expectations. From the culinary program led by Executive Estate Chef Craig Wilmer to the candid nature of “Rogue by Fridays,” the estate is shedding standard wine country formats in favor of something more immediate and authentic.

The new monthly series, “Rogue by Fridays,” brings together special selections, library wines, and of-the-moment favorites, with winemaker Kenneth Juhasz joining for select evenings. Hosted at the Russian River Estate, the setting is intentionally relaxed, inviting candid conversation that extends beyond the glass.

Ongoing, Chef Wilmer, who joined Auteur in March, is bringing a more exploratory approach to pairings, with inventive techniques and menus designed to mirror the energy of Auteur’s wines. From Idiazabal Basque cheesecake to oxalis flower emulsion and a jelly made with Auteur rosé, each dish creates a natural connection between the plate and the glass.

“We’re building something dynamic,” said Laura Juhasz, co-founder, Auteur. “The wines are just the starting point. What unfolds is all about individual connection and perspective. The feeling is unlike any other winery visit.”

What’s Unfolding at Auteur:

Those looking to experience that sense of connection firsthand are invited to a series of upcoming events:

• Rogue By Fridays // First Friday of Each Month, Auteur Russian River Estate

• Burgun-Day at the Corner d'Or // June 14, 2026, Auteur Sonoma Bungalow

• Healdsburg Jazz Festival at Auteur: Liberty Ellman Trio // June 18, 2026, Auteur Russian River Estate

• Big Bottles. Big Food. Father’s Day BBQ + Magnums // June 21, 2026, Both Auteur Locations

• Red, White & Sparkles, Americana Menu by Chef Craig and Yacht Rock // July 2, 3, 4, Both Auteur Locations

Learn more about all Auteur happenings at auteurwines.com/events. To purchase the new Auteur sparkling wines or reserve a spot at one of the events, reach out to connect@auteurwines.com.

About Auteur Wines

Founded in 2003 by Kenneth and Laura Juhasz, Auteur creates wines of intention, elegance, and authenticity. Its exceptional, small-lot Pinot Noir and Chardonnay are sourced from sustainable vineyards in distinct micro-terroirs along the Northern California Coast. Each wine transposes place and time to tell its own story, reflecting a deep respect for nature and a commitment to craftsmanship. Learn more at auteurwines.com or follow @auteurwines on social media.

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