Catapult Learning to Host Free High-Impact Tutoring Webinar Exploring the Power of Relationships in Student Success

PHILADELPHIA, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catapult Learning, a division of FullBloom that provides academic intervention programs for students and professional development solutions for teachers in K-12 schools, today announced it will host a free 45-minute professional development webinar: The Human Element: Why the Tutor-Student Relationship Drives Tutoring Outcomes. The session will equip attendees with guidance on fostering bonds that help students stay engaged, build confidence and achieve stronger academic outcomes.

The live webinar will be held Monday, June 22, at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.

The event will include a panel discussion with Liz Cohen, vice president of policy at 50CAN and author of The Future of Tutoring: Lessons from 10,000 School District Tutoring Initiatives; Clay Cook, chief development officer at CharacterStrong; and Devon Wible, vice president of teaching and learning at Catapult Learning. The session is designed to benefit district leaders, school administrators, and instructional leaders seeking to strengthen the impact of their tutoring initiatives.

“High-impact tutoring is often discussed in terms of dosage, curriculum and data, but relationships are what bring those elements to life,” said Wible. “When students feel connected to and supported by their tutors, they are more likely to engage, take academic risks and persist through challenges. This webinar will explore how districts and schools can intentionally build those relationships into tutoring programs.”

Panelists will discuss what it takes to move beyond “extra help” and create tutoring experiences where students feel known, supported and challenged. The conversation will highlight strategies for training tutors, fostering collaboration with teachers, building student belonging and designing tutoring programs where the human element becomes a powerful lever for measurable academic growth.

To register for the free June 22 webinar, click here.

To learn more about Catapult Learning’s high-impact tutoring offerings, visit: https://catapultlearning.com/high-impact-tutoring/.

About Catapult Learning

Catapult Learning, a division of FullBloom, provides academic intervention programs for students and professional development solutions for teachers in K-12 schools, executed by a team of experienced coaches. Our professional development services strengthen the capacity of teachers and leaders to raise and sustain student achievement. Our academic intervention programs support struggling learners with instruction tailored to the unique needs of each student. Across the country, Catapult Learning partners with 500+ school districts to produce positive outcomes that promote academic and professional growth.