HGTV Selects Port Alberni, B.C. for Town Revitalization Series Home Town Takeover Canada

– Production is currently underway; series to premiere this fall on HGTV in Canada –

Stream it on Citytv+

TORONTO, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hundreds of Canadian small towns from coast-to-coast-to-coast submitted their applications and the results are in. Port Alberni, British Columbia has been selected as the star of the first-ever Home Town Takeover Canada, set to premiere on HGTV this fall.

Hosts and design-build experts Bryan and Sarah Baeumler will breathe new life into the community through various revitalization projects that transform homes, businesses, and public spaces in Port Alberni.

“We’re incredibly excited that Port Alberni has been chosen for Home Town Takeover Canada,” said Port Alberni Mayor Sharie Minions. “Those of us who are fortunate enough to live here already know what makes this community so special. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to share our story with a wider audience and showcase the people, places, and community spirit that make Port Alberni such a great place to call home.”

Located at the head of the Alberni Inlet on Vancouver Island, the town of more than 19,000 residents – known as the “Ultimate Fishing Town” – offers a compelling mix of natural beauty, rich forestry history, and deep Indigenous heritage on the traditional territory of the Tseshaht First Nation and Hupačasath First Nation. Like many resource-based communities, Port Alberni has faced economic challenges, regional wildfire impacts, and ongoing efforts to address housing and income inequality. In response, local leaders and residents have rallied around a shared vision of renewal, with meaningful progress already underway, including investments in housing and community development led by the City of Port Alberni and its First Nations partners.

“We’re excited to celebrate the community spirit that plays a huge role in small towns across our country,” said Kale Stockwell, Head of Original Programming, Rogers Sports & Media. “Home Town Takeover Canada will revitalize one special town but it will also showcase what makes rural living so unique – from the charming local businesses to the feeling of having a whole community behind you.”

With its affordability, strong sense of community, and momentum for change, Port Alberni is poised for transformation. With guidance from Sarah and Bryan Baeumler, featuring Erin and Ben Napier – and a national spotlight – the town is ready to build on its strengths and reintroduce itself to Canadians as a vibrant, waterfront community with a bright future.

With a passionate fanbase built over five years, the original Home Town Takeover and spinoff series Home Town: Inn This Together remain a staple for HGTV in Canada, ranking as the network’s #2 and #5 most-watched programs in 2026* and reaching more than 1.02M Canadians combined. Home Town Takeover Canada is produced by RTR in association with HGTV, a subsidiary of Rogers Sports & Media. Broadcast details to be announced in the coming months.

Over the past decade, Rogers has committed more than $7 billion to produce more than 15,000 hours of original Canadian programming every year.

* Source: Numeris, A18+, Cume Reach & AMA, 2026 CY.

About Rogers Sports & Media

Rogers Sports & Media is a diverse sports and content company that engages more than 30 million Canadians monthly. The company's dynamic portfolio of media assets includes 50 radio stations, 67 community TV channels, 30 conventional and specialty television channels, and more. Rogers Sports & Media delivers unique storytelling through its range of powerful brands: HGTV, Food Network, Bravo, Citytv, Discovery, ID, OMNI Television, FX, Breakfast Television, 98.1 CHFI, KiSS, CityNews and Sportsnet – Canada's #1 sports network. Rogers Sports & Media is a subsidiary of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX, NYSE: RCI). Visit rogerssportsandmedia.com.

For interview opportunities, please contact:

HGTV – Charmaine Khan, Charmaine.Khan@rci.rogers.com, 416.277.0450

Unit Publicists – Erin Richards, erin@hypepr.ca , 416.627.5728;

Adrienne St. Louis, adrienne@hypepr.ca, 647.745.9641

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b809bbac-109b-449a-b87b-eee2f9f5c501