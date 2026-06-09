Caldworth Launches Specialist Advisory Firm Focused on Artificial Intelligence in Investment Management

New York, NY, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caldworth Intelligence, a specialist advisory firm focused on artificial intelligence in investment management, today announced its launch.

Caldworth logo

The firm advises investment managers, hedge funds, family offices, wealth managers, and financial institutions on the design, governance, and oversight of AI-enabled investment processes.

As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly embedded in investment research, portfolio construction, risk management, and operational workflows, firms face growing pressure from clients, boards, regulators, and internal stakeholders to understand how AI is being used, who is accountable for its outputs, and how investment decisions can be supervised, documented, and explained.

Caldworth was established to address these challenges.

"Many investment firms are experimenting with artificial intelligence, but relatively few have developed clear frameworks for governance, accountability, and oversight," said a spokesperson for Caldworth. "The challenge is no longer whether professionals will use AI. The challenge is ensuring that AI enhances investment decision-making without compromising fiduciary standards, investment discipline, or organizational accountability."

The firm's services are organized around three core areas:

• Assess: Evaluating current AI usage, governance maturity, and operational risks.

• Architect: Designing AI-enabled investment research, portfolio management, and governance frameworks.

• Assure: Supporting ongoing oversight, board reporting, governance reviews, and regulatory readiness.

Unlike software vendors and implementation providers, Caldworth operates as an independent advisory firm and does not develop, license, or sell AI products. This allows the firm to provide vendor-neutral advice focused on governance, process design, risk management, and investment outcomes.

The launch comes amid growing industry discussion surrounding AI accountability, model oversight, explainability, investment process integrity, and governance standards across financial services.

The firm expects its advisory work to draw upon a combination of investment management experience, governance expertise, and specialized knowledge in financial artificial intelligence. Caldworth's approach is informed by professional standards in the field, including the Chartered Financial Intelligence Architect (CFIA) body of knowledge, which focuses on AI governance, architecture, oversight, and accountability within investment organizations.

In conjunction with its advisory activities, Caldworth plans to publish research examining AI governance, investment process design, financial intelligence architecture, and emerging best practices for the responsible use of artificial intelligence in investment management.

About Caldworth Intelligence

Caldworth is a specialist advisory firm focused on artificial intelligence in investment management. The firm helps investment managers, hedge funds, family offices, wealth managers, and financial institutions assess, govern, and optimize AI-enabled investment processes. Through advisory services, research, and thought leadership, Caldworth supports organizations seeking to integrate artificial intelligence into investment decision-making while maintaining strong standards of oversight, accountability, and fiduciary responsibility.

Press Inquiries

James Harrington

enquiries [at] caldworth.com

https://caldworth.com