Toll Brothers Announces Final Opportunity to Own a New Luxury Home at Toll Brothers at Skye Canyon - Paloma Collection in Las Vegas, Nevada

LAS VEGAS, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the final opportunity for home shoppers seeking a move-in-ready residence with designer finishes at Toll Brothers at Skye Canyon - Paloma Collection in Las Vegas, Nevada. The final three move-in ready homes, including two professionally designed Toll Brothers model homes, are now available for purchase, offering new home shoppers the rare opportunity to own one of the community’s most celebrated showcase residences. The final homes are priced from the mid-$700,000s.

Located within the award-winning Skye Canyon master plan in northwest Las Vegas, the final homes available in the Paloma Collection feature spacious two-story home designs ranging from approximately 2,263 to 2,897 square feet with 3 to 4 bedrooms, flexible living spaces, and thoughtfully designed indoor/outdoor living environments. Home shoppers interested in the final homes in the Paloma Collection will benefit from purchasing a fully designed home in which every detail—from flooring and cabinetry to outdoor entertaining spaces—has been thoughtfully selected and installed.





The Avella and Nola model homes are designed by professional interior designers, with each residence showcasing elevated finishes, custom millwork, premium lighting selections, designer furnishings, and carefully curated color palettes. Architecturally, the model homes embrace contemporary desert-modern design, with expansive windows that frame mountain and valley views, soaring ceilings and two-story spaces, and seamless transitions between indoor and outdoor living areas.

“These final homes demonstrate the exceptional design vision behind the Paloma Collection,” says Janet Love, Division President for Toll Brothers in Las Vegas. “Purchasing a decorated model home allows our homeowners to enjoy a professionally designed living environment from day one so they can start enjoying their new Toll Brothers lifestyle right away.”





The community combines luxury home design with access to resort-style amenities including an onsite pool and access to the Skye Canyon amenity center, plus nearby recreation and outdoor adventure.

Located at 9000 Cielo Canyon Street in Las Vegas, Toll Brothers at Skye Canyon - Paloma Collection and final quick move-in homes are open for tours by appointment. For more information, call 855-700-8655 or visit TollBrothersLasVegas.com.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)