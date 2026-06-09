Charlotte Volsch, Apple Valley, California Broker, Named Among Real Trends 2026 Best Real Estate Agents in the United States by RealTrends Verified | #1826 In California

Apple Valley, CA, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charlotte Volsch has been named among the 2026 Best Real Estate Agents in the United States by RealTrends Verified, the real estate industry’s most rigorous independent performance ranking, which identifies the top 1.5% of residential real estate professionals nationwide based on verified prior-year sales data. Volsch is a California Real Estate Broker, Certified Probate Real Estate Advisor (CPREA), and a 20-year specialist in probate and trust real estate throughout the Inland Empire and High Desert.

"Ranked top 1% of California's 196,172 Realtors, Inland Empire probate and trust specialist Charlotte Volsch has guided 230+ families through inherited property decisions

Volsch ranks #1,826 among California’s 196,172 active Realtors, placing her in the top 0.93% of the state’s Realtor population and among the top 1.5% of residential real estate professionals across the United States. Her full RealTrends Verified profile is available online, along with her full biography and background.

About the RealTrends Verified Ranking

RealTrends Verified is the real estate industry’s most widely recognized annual performance ranking. All transactions are independently authenticated through a third-party verification process, ensuring that each designation reflects actual, documented production rather than self-reported figures. For over two decades, the ranking has served as the authoritative benchmark for identifying America’s highest-performing residential real estate professionals. Fewer than one in 200 California Realtors earn the designation.

20+ Years Specializing in Probate and Trust Real Estate

For more than 20 years, Volsch has focused exclusively on helping attorneys, trustees, personal representatives, and beneficiaries navigate inherited property decisions during probate administration and trust settlement throughout California’s Inland Empire and High Desert, serving primarily San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

Throughout her career, she has assisted more than 230 families with probate and trust property sales, providing structured guidance on property valuation, preparation and repairs, disposition strategies, court timelines, and the practical and interpersonal challenges that commonly arise during estate administration.

"When someone becomes responsible for settling an estate, they often inherit much more than a piece of real estate. They inherit decisions, responsibilities, timelines, family dynamics, and questions they were never prepared to answer. My role is to help them navigate that process with clarity, confidence, and a structured plan." - Charlotte Volsch, Probate & Trust Real Estate Specialist

The Volsch C.A.L.M. Method™

Volsch is the creator of the Volsch C.A.L.M. Method™, a structured inherited-property decision framework built from more than 230 probate and trust property sales. The framework guides attorneys, trustees, personal representatives, and beneficiaries through four sequential steps:

• Clarify what the estate needs to accomplish and what can wait.

• Align legal, financial, and personal priorities before major decisions are made.

• Lead the process in the proper sequence to reduce delays, complications, and unnecessary costs.

• Move Forward with a clear strategy supported by data and structured guidance rather than guesswork.

Author: No One Prepared Me for This

Volsch is also the author of No One Prepared Me for This: How to Walk Through Trusts, Probate and Grief with Grace, a practical guide for personal representatives, trustees, and beneficiaries navigating inherited property and estate administration responsibilities. The book grew directly out of the questions families ask most during the hardest moments of the process.

Available for Media Interviews and Expert Commentary

Volsch is available for media interviews, podcast appearances, conference presentations, and expert commentary on:

• Probate and trust real estate transactions

• Inherited property decisions and disposition strategies

• Trustee and personal representative responsibilities

• Estate settlement challenges and court timelines

• Senior housing transitions in the Inland Empire and High Desert

• San Bernardino and Riverside County real estate market trends

Working Through a Probate or Trust Property Sale?

If you are an attorney, trustee, personal representative, or beneficiary navigating an inherited property in San Bernardino or Riverside County, Charlotte Volsch offers a structured consultation to help you understand your options, clarify your obligations, and move forward with confidence.

To schedule a consultation or request more information:

Phone: 760-912-8905

Email: charlotte@volschteam.com

Biography and Background: inlandempireprobatetrusthelp.com/about

About Charlotte Volsch

Charlotte Volsch is a California Real Estate Broker, Certified Probate Real Estate Advisor (CPREA), creator of the Volsch C.A.L.M. Method™, and author of No One Prepared Me for This. Named among the 2026 Best Real Estate Agents in the United States by RealTrends Verified, she ranks in the top 1% (0.93%) of California’s 196,172 Realtors and the top 1.5% of residential real estate professionals nationwide. Over more than 20 years, she has guided more than 230 families through probate and trust property sales across the Inland Empire and High Desert. Known as a "Calm Guide by Your Side," she helps attorneys, trustees, personal representatives, and beneficiaries navigate complex inherited-property decisions with confidence, compassion, and clarity.

MEDIA CONTACT

Charlotte Volsch | Broker | CPREA | DRE #01307532

Creator of the Volsch C.A.L.M. Method™

Phone: 760-912-8905 | Email: charlotte@volschteam.com

Biography: inlandempireprobatetrusthelp.com/about

RealTrends Verified Profile: realtrends.com/agent-profile/charlotte-volsch-california

California Rankings: realtrends.com — Best Real Estate Agents California

National Rankings: realtrends.com — Best Real Estate Agents United States

Charlotte Volsch, Broker | CPREA | DRE #01307532, Creator of the Volsch C.A.L.M. Method™. Named among the 2026 Best Real Estate Agents in the United States by RealTrends Verified. Inland Empire and High Desert probate and trust real estate specialist.

About The Volsch Team at Volsch Enterprises, Inc.

Charlotte Volsch is a California real estate broker, Certified Probate Real Estate Advisor (CPREA), creator of the Volsch C.A.L.M. Method™, and author of No One Prepared Me for This: How to Walk Through Trusts, Probate and Grief with Grace. For more than 20 years, she has helped attorneys, trustees, personal representatives, and beneficiaries navigate inherited property decisions, probate administration, trust settlements, and life-transition real estate throughout California's Inland Empire and High Desert. Ranked among the Top 1.5% of real estate professionals nationwide and the Top 1% (0.93%) of California Realtors by RealTrends Verified, Volsch is known as a "Calm Guide by Your Side" for families facing complex real estate decisions during life's most challenging transitions.

Press Inquiries

Charlotte Volsch

charlotte [at] volschteam.com

https://inlandempireprobatetrusthelp.com