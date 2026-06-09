[Latest] Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market Size Will Attain USD 111.17 Billion by 2034 Registering a Promising CAGR of 7.57% - Exclusive Report by ZMR | Global Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis Report

NEW YORK, USA, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market By Raw Material (Solvents, Surfactants, Chlor-Alkali, Biocides, Phosphates, and Others), By Product (Laundry Care Products, General Purpose Cleaners, Vehicle Wash Products, Disinfectants & Sanitizers, and Others), By End-Use (Retail, Healthcare, Institutional Buildings, Food Service, Metal Manufacturing & Fabrication, Chip Manufacturing, Commercial Establishments, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global industrial cleaning chemicals market size was valued at around USD 57.06 billion in 2024. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.57% and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 111.17 billion by 2034.”





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Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market Overview:

Industrial cleaning chemicals are specially developed chemical formulations designed to remove dirt, contaminants, oil, grease, and other unwanted residues across industrial and commercial facilities. These cleaning chemicals are considerably different from residential cleaning products since they are harsher and more targeted. In addition, they are used for cleaning heavy-duty contaminants and do not scope for residual dirt. The industry is dominated by 4 main types of industrial cleaning chemicals. They are strong alkali cleaning agents, medium alkali cleaning agents, mild alkali chemical solutions, and strong acids. Each type has specific advantages and end applications.

During the forecast period, demand for industrial cleaning chemicals is projected to grow due to a surge in infrastructure development projects, growing awareness around occupational safety, and rapid expansion of the chemical & material industry. However, environmental & safety concerns, along with high volatility in the raw material supply chain, may limit market expansion trends in the future.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 57.06 Billion Market Forecast in 2034 USD 111.17 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 7.57% Base Year 2024 Forecast Years 2025- 2034 Key Companies Covered Evonik Industries, Ecolab, Clariant, 3M, Henkel, AkzoNobel, Stepan Company, Kärcher, Diversey, Solvay, Croda International, BASF, Chemours, Dow, Zep Inc., and others. Segments Covered By Raw Material, By Product, By End-Use, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





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Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the industrial cleaning chemicals market share is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 7.57% between 2025 and 2034.

between 2025 and 2034. The industrial cleaning chemicals market size was worth around $57.06 billion in 2024 and is estimated to hit approximately $111.17 billion by 2034 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. The market is driven by the surge in infrastructure investment.

Based on the raw material, the surfactants segment held the highest share in 2024, while the solvents segment is expected to grow fastest due to rising applications in precision cleaning.

Based on the product, the disinfectants & sanitizers segment dominated with a significant share owing to heightened focus on occupational safety and hygiene standards.

Based on the end-use, the healthcare segment led the market due to strict regulatory hygiene requirements in medical facilities.

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific dominated the global market with the largest share, driven by robust chemical manufacturing and rapid industrialization.

Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market: Dynamics

Growth Drivers

How will investments in infrastructure projects influence the industrial cleaning chemicals market growth?

The global industrial cleaning chemicals market is expected to be driven by the surge in infrastructure investment. It includes commercial, institutional, and industrial facilities aimed at regional economic growth. Industrial cleaning chemicals are designed to eliminate persistent and severe contamination across such facilities. An industrial unit, for example, is prone to contaminants such as chemical residues, metal particles, dust, oil, grease, and other hazardous materials. Cleaning such elements requires stronger chemical formulations, resulting in increased market demand.

Growing awareness about occupational safety works in favor of the industry players. Governments worldwide are emphasizing the importance of occupational hygiene and safety. They are introducing stricter regulatory norms governing employee safety, especially in high-risk industries such as oil refining and chemical manufacturing. Growing awareness around worker safety and increased efforts toward reducing occupational hazards will prompt improved revenue in the global industrial cleaning chemicals market during the forecast period.

Restraints

Which environmental and safety concerns affect the expansion of the industrial cleaning chemicals market?

The global industrial cleaning chemicals industry is projected to be restricted due to environmental and safety concerns. Industrial cleaning solutions are harsh chemicals made using alkalis, strong acids, and solvents. Exposure to these chemicals without safety equipment poses significant health risks. In addition, the ingredients of industrial cleaning chemicals can have a significant impact on the environment if left untreated. Industrial cleaners can lead to soil, air, and water contamination. Heavy compounds are toxic to animals, microorganisms, and plants, further affecting market growth.

Opportunities

Sustainable and eco-friendly industrial cleaning agents to generate growth opportunities

The global industrial cleaning chemicals market is anticipated to generate growth opportunities in the form of eco-friendly products. Accelerated shift towards sustainability driven by government mandates and efforts by environmental agencies has created new opportunities for producers of organic, clean, and environmentally-conscious cleaning agents.

Which expansion possibilities will the emerging regions present to the industrial cleaning chemicals market players?

Emerging economies such as Latin America and the Asia-Pacific are registering rapid industrialization and commercialization. This presents growth possibilities to the producers of industrial cleaning agents as hygiene standards become more stringent and manufacturing activities reach new heights. These nations are expected to offer opportunities in the form of regulatory-compliant products, mass applications, and demand for customized solutions.

Challenges

Supply chain disruption and high cost are emerging as prominent challenges in the market

The global industrial cleaning chemicals industry is anticipated to be challenged by the risk of supply chain disruptions and the high cost of the products. Industrial cleaning chemicals are more expensive than residential counterparts due to specialized formulation. They are also vulnerable to geopolitical conflict and trade barriers, further affecting the market growth trajectory.

Browse the full “Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market By Raw Material (Solvents, Surfactants, Chlor-Alkali, Biocides, Phosphates, and Others), By Product (Laundry Care Products, General Purpose Cleaners, Vehicle Wash Products, Disinfectants & Sanitizers, and Others), By End-Use (Retail, Healthcare, Institutional Buildings, Food Service, Metal Manufacturing & Fabrication, Chip Manufacturing, Commercial Establishments, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/industrial-cleaning-chemicals-market

Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market: Segmentation

The industrial cleaning chemicals market is segmented by raw material, product, end-use, and region.

Based on Raw Material, the industrial cleaning chemicals market is divided into solvents, surfactants, chlor-alkali, biocides, phosphates, and others. The surfactants segment was the most dominant in 2024, capturing a leading share of the market revenue due to its versatile applications across multiple cleaning formulations and effectiveness in reducing surface tension for better contaminant removal. This dominance helps drive the overall market by enabling efficient cleaning in diverse industrial settings. The solvents segment is the second most dominant and is projected to grow at the fastest rate, driven by rising demand in precision cleaning applications where high solvency power is required to dissolve stubborn residues without leaving traces. Solvents support advanced manufacturing processes in electronics and metal fabrication, contributing significantly to market expansion through innovation in specialized formulations.

Based on Product, the industrial cleaning chemicals market is divided into laundry care products, general purpose cleaners, vehicle wash products, disinfectants & sanitizers, and others. The disinfectants & sanitizers segment dominated the market with the largest share, fueled by stringent hygiene protocols across industries and heightened awareness of infection control. It drives the market by addressing critical needs in high-stakes environments where microbial control is non-negotiable. The general purpose cleaners segment holds the second position, offering broad applicability and cost-effectiveness for routine maintenance in commercial and institutional facilities, thereby supporting steady demand and market accessibility.

Based on End-Use, the industrial cleaning chemicals market is divided into retail, healthcare, institutional buildings, food service, metal manufacturing & fabrication, chip manufacturing, commercial establishments, and others. The healthcare segment was the most dominant due to rigorous regulatory standards and the constant need for sterile environments to prevent healthcare-associated infections. This segment propels market growth through consistent high-volume demand and emphasis on specialized, high-efficacy products. The institutional buildings segment is the second most dominant, benefiting from large-scale cleaning requirements in offices, educational facilities, and public infrastructure, which ensures sustained utilization and economies of scale in distribution.

Regional Scope:

Why will Asia-Pacific continue to dominate the global market during the projection period?

The global industrial cleaning chemicals market is expected to be led by Asia-Pacific during the forecast period. The presence of a robust and thriving chemical manufacturing industry, along with rising end-use applications of industrial cleaning chemicals, will allow improved revenue across the Asia-Pacific. Countries like China and India serve as major manufacturing hubs with expanding industrial bases, driving substantial demand for effective cleaning solutions. Rapid urbanization and infrastructure projects further amplify the need for heavy-duty chemicals. Strong government focus on industrial hygiene and worker safety standards supports long-term growth in the region.

North America is projected to emerge as a fast-growing region with significant contributions from the United States and Canada. Strict occupational safety regulations and high adoption of advanced, eco-friendly formulations characterize the market here. The presence of major end-user industries and emphasis on innovation in precision cleaning enhances regional performance.

Europe maintains a strong position with key contributions from Germany, the UK, and France, supported by mature industrial sectors and stringent environmental regulations that encourage sustainable cleaning solutions. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are expected to witness steady growth driven by increasing industrialization, foreign investments in manufacturing, and improving hygiene awareness in commercial sectors.

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Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market: Competitive Landscape

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global industrial cleaning chemicals market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global industrial cleaning chemicals market include;

Evonik Industries

Ecolab

Clariant

3M

Henkel

AkzoNobel

Stepan Company

Kärcher

Diversey

Solvay

Croda International

BASF

Chemours

Dow

Zep Inc.

The global industrial cleaning chemicals market is segmented as follows:

By Raw Material

Solvents

Surfactants

Chlor-Alkali

Biocides

Phosphates

Others

By Product

Laundry Care Products

General Purpose Cleaners

Vehicle Wash Products

Disinfectants & Sanitizers

Others

By End-Use

Retail

Healthcare

Institutional Buildings

Food Service

Metal Manufacturing & Fabrication

Chip Manufacturing

Commercial Establishments

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



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Key Questions Answered in This Report:

What are industrial cleaning chemicals?

What are the key growth drivers of the industrial cleaning chemicals Market?

What will be the value of the industrial cleaning chemicals market during 2025-2034?

What will be the CAGR value of the industrial cleaning chemicals market during 2025-2034?

What are the major challenges restraining the growth of the industrial cleaning chemicals market?

What are the emerging trends and innovations impacting the industrial cleaning chemicals market?

How has the global industrial cleaning chemicals market performed so far, and how will it perform in the coming years?

Which region will contribute notably towards the industrial cleaning chemicals market value?

Which are the major players leveraging the industrial cleaning chemicals market growth?

What can be expected from the global industrial cleaning chemicals market report?

What are the latest key trends in the industrial cleaning chemicals market?

Packaging innovation

The industrial cleaning chemicals industry is registering an increase in packaging innovation in terms of design, size, and raw materials. For instance, accelerated use of recycled and biodegradable plastic will allow greater market adoption in the future. Bulk packaging with smart dispensing systems reduces waste and improves safety by minimizing worker contact with concentrated chemicals. Companies are also introducing collapsible containers and returnable packaging schemes to lower transportation costs and carbon footprint, appealing to environmentally conscious industrial buyers.

Precision cleaning

Precision cleaning is emerging as a prominent market trend, offering opportunities to curate customized options targeting industry-specific cleaning requirements, thus delivering enhanced results as opposed to standard products. This trend is particularly strong in semiconductor, aerospace, and medical device manufacturing, where even microscopic contaminants can cause product failure. Formulations are being developed for specific residues like flux residues on circuit boards or machining oils on surgical implants. This specialization allows suppliers to command premium pricing and build long-term partnerships with high-tech industries.

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