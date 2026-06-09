EDEN CAREER INSTITUTE AWARDED $325,000 ILLINOIS WORKS GRANT TO LAUNCH CONSTRUCTION PRE-APPRENTICESHIP TRAINING PROGRAM

Chicago, IL, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eden Career Institute (ECI) announced that it has been awarded a $325,000 grant through the Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program (ILWPP), a workforce initiative designed to expand entry into Registered Apprenticeship programs and increase opportunities for women, people of color, and veterans in Illinois’ construction industry.

Through this grant, Eden Career Institute will serve as an Illinois Works training provider delivering a structured pre-apprenticeship program that equips participants with the skills, training, and support needed to transition successfully into U.S. Department of Labor Registered Apprenticeship programs and long-term careers in the building trades.

The Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program is designed to meet the state’s growing construction workforce needs by creating accessible pathways into high-demand skilled trades. The program combines hands-on training, career-readiness coaching, case management, employer engagement, and retention support to ensure participants reach key milestones, including program completion, apprenticeship entry, and early employment success.

“At Eden Career Institute, our mission has always been centered around empowering individuals with the skills and opportunities needed to build sustainable careers,” said Melissa Duff Brown, Director of Strategy and Program Administrator. “This program allows us to expand access to the construction trades while supporting communities that have historically been underrepresented in the industry.”

As an Illinois Works provider, Eden Career Institute, founded by Dr. Bill Winston, will recruit and enroll eligible participants and deliver a comprehensive pre-apprenticeship curriculum aligned with construction career pathways. Upon program completion, ECI will work directly with apprenticeship sponsors and contractors to transition graduates into Registered Apprenticeship programs.

To ensure equitable access to opportunity, Illinois Works distinguishes between eligibility requirements and success factors. While factors such as possessing a driver’s license, reliable transportation, or English proficiency can contribute to program success, they are not required for enrollment. Instead, Eden Career Institute will provide wrap-around and barrier-reduction services to support participants throughout the training process.

The program launches in Q2 2026 with a goal of enrolling 25 students across two cohorts. Recruitment for the first cohort began in Q2 of 2026. Participants must be at least 18 years old, reside in Illinois, and possess a high school diploma, GED, or HiSET (or be enrolled in an approved Illinois Works school-based pre-apprenticeship program). The program is designed for individuals interested in pursuing careers in construction and building trades with the goal of becoming skilled journeypersons.

The program will be supported by a dedicated team responsible for recruitment, training, and participant success, including Dr. KC Coleman, Outreach and Recruiting Coordinator; TyShaun Henry, Student Services and Transition Coordinator; and Juanette Appleton, Wrap-Around Services and Data Entry Coordinator. For more information, visit https://edencareerinstitute.com.

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About Dr. Bill Winston

Dr. Bill Winston is the founder and senior pastor of Living Word Christian Center in Forest Park, Illinois; the founder of the nationally accredited Joseph Business School; founder and president of Bill Winston Ministries, a partnership-based global outreach ministry, and Faith Ministries Alliance (FMA), an organization of more than eight hundred churches and ministries under his spiritual covering in the United States and around the globe.

About Eden Career Institute

Eden Career Institute is a leading vocational education institution dedicated to empowering individuals with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in various industries. Through comprehensive training programs, hands-on learning experiences, and personalized support, they prepare students for rewarding careers in advanced manufacturing, construction trades, and other high-growth sectors.