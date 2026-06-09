National Co-operative Housing Conference Comes to Fredericton; Community Invited to Free Film Screening and Panel Discussion

Fredericton, New Brunswick, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This year’s conference will also welcome an international delegation from Australia, underscoring the growing global interest in Canada’s co-operative housing model. Representatives from the Australian Co-operative Housing Alliance recently joined a cross-country study tour hosted by CHF Canada, where they visited housing co-operatives and new development projects, met with sector leaders, government representatives, and community partners, and explored how co-operative housing is financed, governed, and sustained across the country.

The delegation will continue their learning and exchange at the Annual Meeting in Fredericton, bringing an international perspective to conversations about housing solutions and demonstrating the power of collaboration across borders.

As part of the conference, local residents are invited to attend a special free public event celebrating the power of co-operative housing through film and conversation.

Free community film night: stories of co-operative housing

Date: Wednesday, June 10, 2026

Time: 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Location: The Playhouse, Fredericton

Cost: Free and open to the public

The evening will feature a double screening of two acclaimed documentaries that showcase the people, partnerships, and perseverance behind successful co-operative housing communities:

Paloma Housing Co-operative (Vancouver)

(Vancouver) Caroline Co-op (Hamilton)

Following the screenings, attendees are invited to stay for a panel discussion featuring co-operative housing leaders and community builders who will explore the impact of co-op housing, its role in addressing Canada's housing challenges, and opportunities for future growth.

This event offers a unique opportunity for Fredericton residents to learn more about co-operative housing, hear inspiring stories from across the country, and connect with people who are helping create affordable, community-focused housing solutions.