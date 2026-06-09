Students on Ice Foundation Launches 2026 Expedition Season Celebrating Arctic Cooperation, Youth Leadership, and Ocean Science

GATINEAU, QUEBEC, CANADA, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Students on Ice Foundation (SOI) is thrilled to announce its 2026 expedition season, featuring two transformative educational journeys to the Arctic, bringing together almost 200 diverse youth, educators, researchers, Indigenous Knowledge Holders, artists, and policy leaders from across the Arctic and around the world.

In celebration of the 30th anniversaries of both the Arctic Council and the Nordic Arctic Programme of the Nordic Council of Ministers, the 2026 season begins with the North-to-North Expedition (July 10-22) from Nuuk, Greenland, to Iqaluit, Nunavut, and is followed by SOI’s 2026 Arctic Expedition (July 22-August 2) from Iqaluit to Kangerlussuaq, Greenland.

“Thirty years of Nordic Arctic cooperation have taught us that the strongest solutions are built through relationships across borders and generations,” says Karen Ellemann, Secretary General of the Nordic Council of Ministers. “That’s why we support 15 young Nordic people in joining the 2026 North-to-North Expedition, so they can connect with Arctic peers. 30 years ago, the Nordic Council of Ministers launched the first Nordic Arctic Programme, and by continuing to promote peaceful people-to-people cooperation across the North, we hope to inspire the next Nordic Arctic generation. God vind! (Smooth Sailing!)”

“The Kingdom of Denmark’s Chairship of the Arctic Council has endorsed this year’s Students on Ice expedition because we believe it reflects the Arctic Council’s core values of cooperation, knowledge-sharing, and commitment to the Arctic’s future,” says Kenneth Høegh, Chair of the Senior Arctic Officials, Arctic Council. “By bringing together Indigenous Peoples, youth, scientists, and experts, combined with visits to communities in Kalaallit Nunaat/Greenland and Nunavut, the expedition strengthens partnerships needed to address challenges such as climate change and biodiversity loss. As the Arctic Council marks its 30th anniversary, the North-to-North expedition highlights the power of collaboration across generations and borders.”

“We are honoured to welcome two of the Arctic’s most important policy bodies as partners for our 2026 North-to-North Expedition,” says SOI founder Geoff Green. “Their leadership in fostering international cooperation, science, and sustainability in the Arctic will help create a powerful and dynamic learning environment for youth. Together, we are investing in ideas, dialogue, understanding, and the next generation of Arctic leaders.”

The season officially launches with a public media event on Thursday, July 9, 2026, from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm in the Salon of the Canadian Museum of Nature. The event will feature remarks from SOI founder Geoff Green, expedition alumni, and special guests.

Media are warmly invited to attend. Interview opportunities, visuals, youth participants, and expedition staff will also be available.

Supported by Global Affairs Canada, the Nordic Council of Ministers, and endorsed by the Kingdom of Denmark’s Chairship of the Arctic Council, the North-to-North Expedition connects youth (ages 18-35) from across the Nordic region, Canada, and beyond. Participants will visit communities and ecologically significant regions across Greenland and Arctic Canada, including the Torngat Mountains National Park. Youth will explore Arctic policy and governance, environmental stewardship, resilient communities, and shared northern futures.

The 2026 SOI Arctic Expedition will sail with a diverse cohort of Canadian and international youth, who will engage with scientists, educators, artists, and Elders while learning about ocean science, climate change, biodiversity, Arctic cultures and histories, and the interconnected health of northern ecosystems and communities.

“At a time of rapid environmental and geopolitical change in the Arctic, these expeditions create meaningful opportunities for young people to learn from one another, build relationships across borders, and engage directly with the issues shaping the future of the North,” says Green.

Both expeditions will sail aboard the ice-class vessel, MV Ocean Nova, and are endorsed by the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development.

Media Event Details

2026 SOI Expedition Season Launch

Date: Thursday, July 9, 2026

Time: 2:30 pm - 4:30 pm

Location: Canadian Museum of Nature – Salon

240 McLeod St, Ottawa, ON K2P 2R1

Media RSVP & Information

For interviews, media accreditation, or additional information, please contact:

Craig McCallion

Marketing and Communications Team Lead

Students on Ice Foundation

Phone: (819) 827-3300 x3030

Email: craig@soifoundation.org

About the SOI Foundation

The SOI Foundation has more than 25 years of proven experience delivering transformative educational and research expeditions in the polar regions. A globally celebrated Canadian charitable organization with a diverse network of partners worldwide, our programs are endorsed by the United Nations as official actions of the Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development. soifoundation.org

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