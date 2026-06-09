[Trending] Cancer Medicine Market Size Expected to Hit USD 279.87 Billion by 2034, With 12.51% CAGR

NEW YORK, USA, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Personalized Cancer Medicine Market By Type (Personalized Medicine Diagnostics and Personalized Medicine Therapeutics), By End-User (Clinics, Hospitals, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global personalized cancer medicine market size was valued at around USD 95.23 billion in 2024. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.51% and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 279.87 billion by 2034.”





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Personalized Cancer Medicine Market Overview:

Personalized cancer medicine is a customized approach toward detecting, treating, and managing cancer. It deals with developing diagnostic tools and medical therapies that are unique to a cancer patient’s medical needs. Precision medicine has emerged as a popular form of healthcare since it offers a higher success rate compared to conventional medical procedures. The complexity of cancer disease has further encouraged advancements in personalized cancer medicine. In oncology, personalized care focuses on targeting specific molecular alterations that drive cancer progression.

During the forecast period, demand for personalized cancer medicine is projected to grow due to the rising prevalence of cancer. Increased research-based investments and expansion of the healthcare sector will further influence market growth. However, the high cost of treatment, lack of skilled workforce, and absence of supportive infrastructure may limit market growth trends in the coming years.



Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 95.23 Billion Market Forecast in 2034 USD 279.87 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 12.51% Base Year 2024 Forecast Years 2025- 2034 Key Companies Covered AstraZeneca, Novartis, Bristol Myers Squibb, Illumina, Guardant Health, Caris Life Sciences, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Roche, Foundation Medicine, Pfizer, Tempus, GRAIL, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Exact Sciences, and others. Segments Covered By Type, By End-User, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





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Key Insights

As per the analysis, the personalized cancer medicine market share is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 12.51% between 2025 and 2034.

between 2025 and 2034. The personalized cancer medicine market size was worth around $95.23 billion in 2024 and is estimated to hit approximately $279.87 billion by 2034 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. The market is driven by the growing prevalence of cancer worldwide.

Based on the type, the personalized medicine therapeutics segment dominated the market with more than 75% share in 2024 as it continues to lead due to demand for targeted therapies.

Based on the end-user, the hospitals segment dominated with around 66% share owing to advanced infrastructure and high patient volume.

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific dominated the global market driven by rising cancer prevalence, infrastructure development, and regulatory support.

Personalized Cancer Medicine Market: Dynamics

Growth Drivers

How will the rising prevalence of cancer drive demand in the personalized cancer medicine market?

The global personalized cancer medicine market is expected to be driven by the growing prevalence of cancer worldwide. According to relevant health data, a significant portion of the population will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime. It remains a leading cause of death globally. The most common types include colorectal, breast, and lung cancer. Lifestyle, environmental, and genetic factors contribute prominently to cancer incidence. Personalized cancer medicine has shown better results in treating and managing cancer as compared to conventional treatments, subsequently driving market demand.

Shift toward targeted approach and immunotherapy to work in favor of the industry players

Chemotherapy, the traditionally used technique for cancer treatment, has several side effects and shows limited success for certain types of cancer. This has resulted in greater demand for a targeted approach and immunotherapy. Personalized medicine deals with tumor-agnostic treatments and mutation-specific drugs since they cause reduced side effects and an elevated response rate. The global personalized cancer medicine market will benefit from the ongoing research & development (R&D) in targeted therapies for improved results.

Restraints

Why will cost barriers limit the expansion of the personalized cancer medicine market?

The global personalized cancer medicine industry is expected to be restricted due to cost barriers. Personalized therapies are expensive medical procedures since they deal with developing patient-centric medical care programs. The average cost of personalized cancer medicine can range significantly per patient, depending on the cancer stage and the patient's overall health, along with other factors. Economic uncertainty worldwide is projected to affect market adoption trends in the coming years.

Opportunities

Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in personalized cancer medicine to offer new growth opportunities

The global personalized cancer medicine market is anticipated to generate growth opportunities due to the rising use of Artificial Intelligence. Advancements in AI-powered platforms help enhance genomic testing and advance cancer research. Rising advancements in AI and Machine Learning (ML) will prove beneficial in the long run for drug testing and precision diagnostics.

Which emerging fields will present expansion possibilities to the personalized cancer medicine market players?

Emerging fields such as spatial omics and companion diagnostics (CDx) testing are expected to open new doors for market growth. Spatial omics utilizes next-generation technologies to map molecular information on tissue samples, thus revealing the place of interaction of cancer cells and immune cells. These systems are designed to provide information about cancer on a deeper level, thus facilitating improvements in medical treatments.

Challenges

Lack of infrastructure and a skilled workforce to challenge market growth over the forecast period

The global personalized cancer medicine industry is expected to be challenged by the lack of supportive infrastructure and a skilled workforce. Personalized cancer treatment is facilitated by advanced oncology centers and diagnostic labs. It also requires the input of skilled experts. In addition, the absence of standard reimbursement policies concerning personalized cancer care may further affect business revenue in the coming years.

Browse the full “Personalized Cancer Medicine Market By Type (Personalized Medicine Diagnostics and Personalized Medicine Therapeutics), By End-User (Clinics, Hospitals, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Size, Share, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/personalized-cancer-medicine-market

Personalized Cancer Medicine Market: Segmentation

The personalized cancer medicine market is segmented by type, end-user, and region.

Based on Type, the personalized cancer medicine market is divided into personalized medicine diagnostics, personalized medicine therapeutics, and others. The personalized medicine therapeutics segment was the most dominant in 2024, capturing more than 75% of the global revenue due to the higher prevalence of cancer, increased demand for value-based healthcare, and technological advancements in targeted therapies. This dominance drives the market by offering mutation-specific and tumor-agnostic treatments that provide better outcomes with fewer side effects compared to traditional methods. It supports sustained growth through continuous R&D in immunotherapy and precision drugs. The diagnostics segment serves as a strong second, enabling accurate molecular profiling essential for tailoring therapies and improving overall treatment efficacy across patient populations.

Based on End-User, the personalized cancer medicine market is divided into clinics, hospitals, and others. The hospitals segment was the most dominant, accounting for around 66% share in 2024, propelled by the expansion of healthcare infrastructure, improved reimbursement policies, and rising consumer awareness. Hospitals provide comprehensive facilities for advanced diagnostics and complex therapies, making them central hubs for personalized cancer care and driving consistent high-volume demand. This segment propels market growth by integrating cutting-edge technologies and multidisciplinary teams. The clinics segment holds the second position, offering accessible and specialized outpatient services that complement hospital care and broaden market reach.

Regional Scope:

Why will Asia-Pacific continue to dominate the global market during the projection period?

The global personalized cancer medicine market is expected to witness strong performance from the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. Rising prevalence of cancer, infrastructure development, and regulatory support will aid regional growth. Moreover, the introduction of domestically developed personalized cancer medicines and devices will allow accelerated growth across the Asia-Pacific. Countries like China, Japan, and India are key contributors to expanding healthcare investments and growing patient awareness. Rapid urbanization and increasing access to advanced diagnostics further bolster demand in the region.

North America maintains a leading position supported by robust healthcare infrastructure, heavy investments in cancer research by healthtech companies, and integration of AI in care protocols. The United States drives much of the innovation and adoption.

Europe benefits from strong regulatory frameworks, advanced research institutions, and a focus on precision oncology in countries such as Germany, the UK, and France. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are expected to experience steady expansion driven by improving healthcare access and rising cancer awareness.

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Personalized Cancer Medicine Market: Competitive Landscape

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global personalized cancer medicine market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the leading players in the global personalized cancer medicine market include;

AstraZeneca

Novartis

Bristol Myers Squibb

Illumina

Guardant Health

Caris Life Sciences

NeoGenomics Laboratories

Roche

Foundation Medicine

Pfizer

Tempus

GRAIL

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co.

Exact Sciences

The global personalized cancer medicine market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Personalized Medicine Diagnostics

Personalized Medicine Therapeutics

By End-User

Clinics

Hospitals

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



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Key Questions Answered in This Report:

What is personalized cancer medicine?

What are the key growth drivers of the personalized cancer medicine Market?

What will be the value of the personalized cancer medicine market during 2025-2034?

What will be the CAGR value of the personalized cancer medicine market during 2025-2034?

What are the major challenges restraining the growth of the personalized cancer medicine market?

What are the emerging trends and innovations impacting the personalized cancer medicine market?

How has the global personalized cancer medicine market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

Which region will contribute notably towards the personalized cancer medicine market value?

Which are the major players leveraging the personalized cancer medicine market growth?

What can be expected from the global personalized cancer medicine market report?

What are the latest key trends in the personalized cancer medicine market?

Advancements in cell and gene therapies

Ongoing developments in cell and gene therapies are expected to encourage the adoption of personalized cancer medicine in mainstream oncology. These advancements will promote the development of cutting-edge targeted therapies for cancer.

Focus on early detection

A prominent trend in the personalized cancer treatment industry is the use of technology to detect cancer in early stages. Liquid biopsies have emerged as an effective tool promoting early detection, subsequently improving the success rate for cancer treatment.

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