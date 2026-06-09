Toll Brothers Announces Model Home Grand Opening at Santa Rita Ranch in Liberty Hill, Texas

LIBERTY HILL, Texas, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced it will host a Model Home Grand Opening event at the Austin-area Santa Rita Ranch community on Saturday, June 13, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Located at 131 Modello Way in Liberty Hill, Texas, home shoppers are invited to explore three stunning new model homes in Eldorado Village at Santa Rita Ranch and experience the exceptional lifestyle offered in this amenity-rich master-planned community.

Santa Rita Ranch – Eldorado offers three distinct collections of single-family home designs ranging from 2,238 to over 4,700 square feet situated on 50-, 60-, and 70-foot-wide home sites with Texas Hill Country views. Homes are priced from the low $500,000s.





"We are thrilled to unveil our new model homes in Eldorado Village at Santa Rita Ranch," said Brandon Cooper, Division President of Toll Brothers in Austin. "These homes showcase the exceptional craftsmanship, innovative design, and luxury living that Toll Brothers is known for, all set within one of the most sought-after communities in the Austin area."

Residents of Santa Rita Ranch enjoy access to award-winning amenities, including six resort-style pools, splash pads, water slides, parks, trails, a wellness barn, and a full-time "Director of Fun." The community also offers onsite conveniences such as a clubhouse, fitness center, dog park, and multiple event lawns, providing an unparalleled living experience. Santa Rita Ranch is part of the highly rated Liberty Hill Independent School District, making it an ideal choice for families.





Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants. Santa Rita Ranch – Eldorado also offers move-in ready homes for those looking to move into their new home before the next school year.

Santa Rita Ranch has earned numerous accolades, including "Best of the Best Amenities in the Austin Area" by the Austin American-Statesman and multiple "Community of the Year" awards by the Austin Business Journal and Home Builder Association of Greater Austin.

For more information and to schedule an appointment to tour the model homes, call 833-405-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/TX .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)