Morgan & Morgan Continues Fight Against Deadly Counterfeit Airbags Following NHTSA Safety Warnings

ORLANDO, Fla., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morgan & Morgan, America’s largest injury law firm, is continuing its investigation into counterfeit airbag components allegedly manufactured in China and installed in vehicles across the United States after federal regulators issued warnings about the growing threat these products pose to motorists.

The firm has filed three wrongful death lawsuits in three separate states involving counterfeit airbag inflators that allegedly detonated during otherwise survivable collisions, propelling metal shrapnel into vehicle occupants and causing fatal injuries. Morgan & Morgan believes these cases represent a troubling pattern involving counterfeit safety equipment entering the U.S. automotive market.

Since the firm’s initial filings in 2024, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has issued consumer safety advisories warning used vehicle owners, repair professionals, and the public about the dangers associated with counterfeit airbags and airbag inflators.

“NHTSA’s acknowledgment of the dangers posed by these airbag inflators is a critical first step toward preventing these illegal, counterfeit devices from entering the stream of commerce and making their way into vehicles,” said Morgan & Morgan attorney Andrew Parker Felix. “In each case we’ve reviewed, the collision should have been survivable. Instead, the airbag inflator allegedly acted like a grenade, turning what should be a life-saving device into a death sentence.”

“Morgan & Morgan has received a disturbing number of reports involving fatal incidents tied to these inflators, suggesting this may be only the tip of the iceberg,” said Morgan & Morgan founder John Morgan. “We are pursuing justice for everyone who has been affected by these allegedly dangerous airbags and will work to ensure that this deadly and preventable practice is ended.”

Morgan & Morgan is currently investigating at least three additional fatality cases involving counterfeit airbag components and other potential defendants. The firm’s ongoing investigation seeks to uncover how these allegedly illegal airbag inflators are entering the stream of commerce and being installed in vehicles nationwide.

Felix, who leads the firm’s counterfeit airbag litigation efforts, has extensive experience handling product liability and catastrophic injury cases involving motor vehicles and vehicle component parts. He has resolved more Takata airbag-related injury matters than any lawyer in the country and serves as one of three members of the Trust Advisory Committee working with the Takata Airbag Tort Compensation Trust Fund.

Morgan & Morgan encourages vehicle owners, repair professionals, and anyone who suspects a counterfeit airbag may have been installed in a vehicle to stay informed about NHTSA safety advisories and seek qualified inspections when appropriate.

About Morgan & Morgan

As America’s largest injury law firm, with lawyers licensed in all 50 states, Morgan & Morgan has recovered more than $30 billion for over 700,000 clients. Throughout the United States, our attorneys fulfill our “For The People” commitment in over 50 practice areas, including national mass torts and class actions, labor and employment, product liability and dangerous drugs, among many others. Hundreds of law firms throughout the U.S. refer thousands of cases through our Morgan Connection platform. Our firm has taken on some of the biggest corporations across the globe, including BP, Facebook, Google, Monsanto, and Eli Lilly, and recovered billions in complex national litigation, including $1.8 billion in the Porter Ranch Gas Leak case in California. Learn more at www.forthepeople.com.