Loyola University New Orleans Announces Historic Return To NCAA Competition Through Gulf South Conference Membership

New Orleans, LA, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loyola University New Orleans today announced that Wolf Pack Athletics has been accepted as a member of the Gulf South Conference (GSC), a Division II conference of the NCAA, effective Fall 2027.

The Gulf South Conference's Presidents Council voted to approve Loyola's membership, marking the University's historic return to NCAA competition for the first time in more than five decades. Loyola previously competed in the NCAA before dropping athletics in the 1970s. Upon joining the Gulf South Conference in Fall 2027, Loyola will begin the NCAA Division II membership process and, pending successful completion of the NCAA's two-year provisional membership period, is expected to achieve full NCAA Division II membership by the 2029-30 academic year.

The move positions Loyola as the only NCAA Division II institution in Louisiana and reflects the University's continued momentum, growing national profile, and commitment to providing an exceptional student-athlete experience grounded in Jesuit values.

"This is a transformative moment for Loyola University New Orleans and for Wolf Pack Athletics," said Loyola University President Dr. Xavier A. Cole. "This move reflects our institutional growth and the direction we are heading as a university. We are continuing to elevate Loyola on the national stage while deepening our commitment to our students, alumni, and community. Returning to NCAA competition aligns with our mission and our aspirations for the future. We are investing in opportunity, infrastructure, and most importantly, the student experience, ensuring that Loyola remains a destination for students seeking excellence in academics, athletics, and personal growth."

The Gulf South Conference currently includes member institutions across Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, and Tennessee. Loyola will become the conference's only Louisiana institution and joins Spring Hill College as one of the conference's Jesuit Catholic member institutions.

"This has been years in the making and represents a defining moment in Loyola Athletics history," said Brett Simpson, Assistant Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics. "We are proud to return Loyola to NCAA competition while building on the extraordinary momentum our student-athletes, coaches, alumni, and supporters have created in recent years. This moment honors Loyola's athletics tradition while positioning us for an incredibly exciting future. The move allows us to continue growing competitively while remaining grounded in the authentic student-athlete model that defines Loyola, where academic excellence, athletic achievement, and personal development go hand in hand."

"Loyola New Orleans represents everything we look for in a Gulf South Conference member institution," Interim Commissioner Tommy Sadler said. "This moment reflects years of commitment and leadership from Dr. Cole, Brett Simpson and their team, as well as former GSC Commissioner Matt Wilson. Loyola’s addition strengthens the conference geographically and competitively while bringing in an institution whose values, aspirations, and student-centered approach align with those of the GSC."

Fifteen of Loyola's 22 athletic programs will compete in the Gulf South Conference. Beach Volleyball and Swimming will compete as NCAA independents. Rugby, Cheer, Dance, and Esports will compete in other national organizations.

The announcement comes during a period of significant investment and growth for Loyola Athletics. In 2025, Loyola Athletics received an anonymous $1 million lead gift to support renovations and modernization efforts at the University Sports Complex, launching a broader $4 million campaign focused on the future of Wolf Pack Athletics. Planned improvements include upgraded locker rooms, expanded strength and conditioning facilities, sports medicine and recovery spaces, enhanced game-day experiences, and new technology designed to support student-athlete wellness and performance.

The transition represents both a return to Loyola's NCAA roots and a bold investment in the future of Wolf Pack Athletics. The move is expected to strengthen Loyola's institutional profile, expand opportunities for athletic recruitment and enrollment growth, increase philanthropic support, and deepen engagement with alumni and the broader community.

Loyola Athletics has experienced unprecedented success in recent years, including conference championships, national tournament appearances, record-breaking seasons, and growing national recognition across multiple programs. The University also continues to expand opportunities for student-athletes, including the addition of rugby in 2026.

Grounded in Loyola's Jesuit mission and commitment to cura personalis, care for the whole person, the move reflects the University's ongoing investment in developing students who excel academically, athletically, and personally while preparing to lead lives of purpose, service, and impact.

To support the future of Wolf Pack Athletics and the University Sports Complex campaign, visit the Pack Rising Campaign .

For more information about Loyola Athletics, visit Loyola Wolf Pack Athletics .

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About Loyola University New Orleans

Loyola University New Orleans is a Jesuit, Catholic university located in the heart of New Orleans. Grounded in a tradition of academic excellence and a commitment to educating the whole person, Loyola prepares students to lead lives of purpose, service, and impact. Through a rigorous liberal arts foundation and a wide range of professional programs, Loyola equips graduates to think critically, act ethically, and contribute meaningfully to a global society.







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