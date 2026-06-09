QVC Hosts John Battagliese and Kim Gravel Celebrate 40 Years of Live Shopping Innovation on YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forty years ago, QVC changed the way America shops by bringing live video shopping into living rooms across the country. Today, the brand that pioneered the format is still leading the way, evolving into social commerce, streaming, and a new generation of digital-first content. Recently, QVC hosts John Battagliese and Kim Gravel conducted a satellite media tour in partnership with D S Simon Media to celebrate the brand's 40th anniversary and share what is coming up for QVC all month long.

As QVC marks four decades of live shopping innovation, audiences are curious about what the celebration looks like, what is new, and where to find the best summer deals. Here are some of the top questions and insights from QVC hosts John Battagliese and Kim Gravel:

What is QVC's 40th anniversary and what is the brand doing to celebrate this milestone?

For Kim Gravel, the milestone is deeply personal. "It is this moment of gratitude," she said. "I launched my brands here ten years ago at QVC, and now we are celebrating 40 years of being the leader in live social shopping." But the celebration is about more than looking back. "We are celebrating the future," Gravel added. "Forty years in the past, now we are going 40 years into the future."

Central to that future is QVC's explosive growth on TikTok, where the brand has become the number one TikTok Shop brand in just one year. To mark the milestone, QVC is hosting a TikTok Shop Super Brand Day on June 17 in New York City, an eight-hour creator and celebrity-led event spotlighting the future of social-first commerce through livestream shopping moments and exclusive content.

Customers can also celebrate all month long with limited-time anniversary offers running through June 30 across QVC.com, TikTok Shop, on-air, and across QVC platforms.

What are the best products to shop at QVC this summer across home, beauty, culinary, décor, and footwear?

Battagliese and Gravel brought a standout lineup of summer picks to the segment, all available at limited-time anniversary pricing. On the tech side, Battagliese highlighted the Dyson Supersonic Travel Hair Dryer, available on QVC's TikTok Shop Super Brand Day on June 17. "It's lighter, it's smaller, but it still has that same power," he said. The travel version is 32% smaller and 25% lighter than the original, features intelligent heat control for 138% more shine, and comes with a styling concentrator, 35mm round brush, chitosan styling spray, and styling clips, making it a complete styling kit in a compact package.

For beauty, Battagliese introduced the philosophy Spring Fling Multi-Tasking Shower Gel 5-Piece Collection, featuring five 16-oz hydrating shower gels in indulgent seasonal scents including chilled ginger tea, white pear, coconut splash, fresh cream, and raspberry sorbet. He also spotlighted the Doll 10 Peptide Blur Stick Foundation with Brush, a 94% skincare-based complexion stick powered by peptides, reishi mushroom, marshmallow extract, and vitamins C and E. "It delivers medium, breathable coverage while visibly blurring pores and smoothing fine lines," he noted.

On Kim's side, she introduced two products from her own brand LWYA. The Hydrakiss Lip Gloss Duo features two glosses in Pink/Rich Berry and Rose/Peony, with a non-sticky, lightweight formula packed with skincare ingredients for a plush, cushiony feel that hydrates and nourishes. She also featured the LWYA Quenched Whipped Body Creme, an 8.5-oz intensely hydrating body cream available in Golden Honey, White Lavender, Tangerine Birch, and Unscented that melts on contact to soften skin.

And Gravel could not stop raving about the BISSELL Little Green Mini Cordless Portable Carpet Cleaner. "I call it the mini green machine," she said. The cordless, lightweight cleaner tackles spots on carpets, upholstery, mattresses, car seats, and more with dual tanks that keep clean and dirty water separate, up to 20 minutes of powerful suction, and BatteryBoost+ technology. "Living with two teenage boys and my husband, my carpets are dirty, but now I can travel around with this," she laughed.

How is QVC evolving for a new generation of shoppers and what new content is coming to QVC+ and HSN+?

For Battagliese, QVC's evolution is something he has experienced firsthand. "I grew up with QVC," he said. "I would stay up way past my bedtime watching the likes of Joan Rivers, falling in love with not only the product she was talking about, but really falling in love with the connection and community that you see every single day on our broadcast."

Now, he is helping write the next chapter. His new social-first podcast and talk show Cart Blanche launches June 16th on QVC+ and HSN+, the day before the Super Brand Day event. "The whole theme is life's a blank check, you should spend it on what you love," Battagliese said. The show features celebrities, influencers, and personalities in a talk show format, bringing product recommendations that feel like advice from a best friend.

QVC is also streaming "A QVC Story," a four-part original documentary series chronicling the brand's rise from its 1986 launch, with Part 2 premiering June 13. Both shows are available on QVC+ and HSN+, downloadable on smart TVs, and accessible at qvc.com.

How can shoppers tune into QVC's livestream and access anniversary deals?

Shoppers can join the celebration on June 17 by heading to TikTok and searching QVC for eight hours of live shopping, exclusive deals, and anniversary moments. "We are live every single day," Battagliese said. "And you can also find us on QVC and HSN+ and our live broadcast 24/7. We are ready to join you, shop, and have a great time every single day." Limited-time anniversary deals are available now through June 30 across QVC.com, TikTok Shop, and on-air. As Gravel summed it up: "We are just everywhere. Come celebrate with us everywhere."

For more information and to shop anniversary deals, visit QVC.com , the QVC App or search QVC on TikTok Shop.

About John Battagliese

John Battagliese is an actor, singer, and television host, connecting with audiences across generations as one of the newest faces on QVC. On air, he works with everyone from The Real Housewives to today’s top designers, delivering a blend of storytelling, charisma, and a touch of showmanship to millions of viewers nationwide.

Before joining QVC, John trained at the University of Cincinnati’s College-Conservatory of Music and was named one of Broadway’s Rising Stars. He starred in national tours including Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Cruel Intentions: The Musical, and Love Actually Live!, and has performed at iconic venues ranging from Lincoln Center and The Kennedy Center all the way to the Las Vegas Strip and the Vatican. John was introduced to national audiences as the winner of The Kelly Clarkson Show’s “Kellyoke Search for the Greatest New Voices in America” on NBC. His new podcast “Cart Blanche,” a talk show with a side of retail therapy, launches on June 16th as part of QVC’s 40th anniversary celebration and next-generation programming.

About Kim Gravel

Kim Gravel is an entrepreneur, author, tv personality, & public speaker. Her authentic, common-sense style resulted in Kim being one of the most booked guests on The Steve Harvey Show and starring in the hit weekly docu-series “Kim of Queens” on Lifetime Network. In 2016, Kim partnered with television and on-line retail giant QVC to launch her highly successful apparel line, Belle by Kim Gravel®, which after just 5 years was named the 2021 QVC Vendor of the Year.

About QVC

QVC® empowers shoppers with knowledge and shares insights in a lively and engaging way. QVC offers an ever-changing collection of familiar brands and fresh new products – from home and fashion to beauty, electronics and jewelry – and connects shoppers to interesting personalities, engaging stories and award-winning customer service. Worldwide, QVC reaches more than 200 million homes via 13 TV channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and FAST and other digital livestreaming TV. The retailer also reaches millions of customers via TikTok Shop, the QVC+ streaming experience, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, websites and mobile apps. Based in West Chester, Pa., and founded in 1986, QVC has retail operations in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Japan and Italy. To learn more, visit corporate.qvc.com, follow @QVC on Facebook, Instagram or X, or follow QVC on Pinterest or YouTube, or search "QVC" on LinkedIn.

QVC Group, Inc. (OTCID: QVCAQ, QVCGQ, QVCPQ) is a Fortune 500 company with six leading retail brands – QVC, HSN®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road® – and other minority interests. QVC GroupSM is a live social shopping company that redefines the shopping experience through video-driven commerce on every screen, from smartphones and tablets to laptops and TVs. For more information, visit qvcgrp.com, follow QVC Group on YouTube, or search "QVC Group" on LinkedIn.

About D S Simon Media:

The firm is well known as a leader in the satellite media tour industry and produces tours from its studio and multiple control rooms at its New York headquarters. Clients include top brands in healthcare, technology, travel, financial services, consumer goods, entertainment, retail and non-profits. Established in 1986 the firm has won more than 100 industry awards.

About YourUpdateTV: YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of QVC.

Media Contact

Michael O’Donnell

D S Simon Media

212-736-2727

modonnell@dssimon.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3e1b2a10-8834-4c0e-9cf6-1c6f69cd18c2