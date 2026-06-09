Global Jewelry Market Size to Reach USD 659 Billion by 2035, Growing at 5.6% CAGR | Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Jewelry Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Necklace, Ring, Earring, Bracelet, Others), By Material (Platinum, Gold, Diamond, Others), By Sales Channel (Offline Retail Stores, Online Retail Stores), By End User (Men, Women, Children), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the global Jewelry Market size and share was valued at approximately USD 382 billion in 2025, is expected to reach USD 403 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around USD 659 billion by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.6% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

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Market Size and Growth

The market size of global jewelry is estimated to be USD 382 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow to between USD 403 billion in 2026 and about USD 659 billion by 2035, with a current CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 5.6% during the period from 2026 to 2035.

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Jewelry Market Revenue and Trends

Jewelry is an ornamental thing that is worn for personal ornamentation. It is a broad term for accessories made from precious metals, jewels, and other materials. It includes necklaces, bracelets, earrings, rings, and brooches made with metalworking, stone setting, enameling, and filigree. Furthermore, precious metals, including gold, silver, and platinum, are generally used as basic materials with gemstones.

The jewelry can be worn for personal expression. The industry is primarily driven by increased demand for expensive and intricate jewelry. Moreover, as individuals’ purchasing power has increased and the appeal of fast fashion has grown, fashion jewelry made of plated metals and crystal stones is now available online, influencing the market growth. Furthermore, prominent players’ adoption of digital marketing is another important variable for expanding the industry. Furthermore, foreign retailers are acquiring local brands to broaden their customer base and gain market share.

(A free sample of the Jewelry report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026

Includes updated tables and figures.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Jewelry report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

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What are the factors that significantly contribute to the growth of the jewelry market?

The jewelry fashion shows continuous progress between different design trends. The shifting consumer preference from minimalist designs to sustainable materials presents a business opportunity. The term “minimalist jewelry” describes a style that uses clean lines and basic shapes to create understated elegance. Minimalist jewelry not only adds sophistication to the appearance but also provides more options for style.

The second major factor that drove market expansion occurred when customers started to recognize environmental and social issues, which led them to choose recycled and upcycled jewelry products. The market experiences growth because customers demand sustainable practices that include conflict-free diamonds and fair-trade gold. The market is experiencing growth for brands that support environmentally sustainable and ethical manufacturing practices.

Also, the global jewelry market experiences growth because people view jewelry as an investment asset especially in areas where people trust precious metals like gold to function as stable stores of value. Jewelry maintains its value as an investment asset because gold and diamond pieces contain materials that retain their market worth, unlike other consumer products. Consumers show increased interest in both decorative products and investment products because these products offer two different functions. The purchase of gold jewelry in India functions as a vital cultural practice that enables people to protect their wealth because people buy gold for their savings needs which they later use for weddings and passing down wealth to their children.

People buy gold jewelry because of their cultural beliefs and they want to use it as an emergency resource because they can quickly sell it or use it as collateral when they face cash problems. People view high-quality diamond jewelry as a permanent investment because it maintains its original value and shows increased market value during subsequent resale opportunities. People use jewelry as a safe investment because they prefer physical assets which they perceive as less dangerous than changing financial markets during economic downturns and rising inflation rates. The rise of certified and branded jewelry creates higher consumer confidence which leads to better resale value of products as well as stronger investment value of certified jewelry.

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Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Jewelry market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Jewelry market forward?

What are the Jewelry Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Jewelry Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do key players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the sample report for the jewelry market and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific region held the highest market share in 2025. The increasing impact of Western fashion trends together with new consumer trends has created higher demand for designer lightweight jewelry among younger customers. The area is currently undergoing a retail expansion that brings organized retail stores and branded jewelry outlets that improve product quality and create transparent operations, which build trust with customers. The fast growth of e-commerce platforms together with digital payment systems has created easier access to jewelry products which leads to higher sales numbers.

Besides, Europe is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the projected period. The growth of online retail and omnichannel strategies increases customer access to products while improving their shopping experience, which enables brands to connect with more customers. The market expansion is driven by two factors, which include the demand for personalized jewelry and designer jewelry and the changing fashion trends.

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Browse the full “Jewelry Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Necklace, Ring, Earring, Bracelet, Others), By Material (Platinum, Gold, Diamond, Others), By Sales Channel (Offline Retail Stores, Online Retail Stores), By End User (Men, Women, Children), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/jewelry-market/

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 403 billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 659 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 382 billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.6% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Product, Material, Sales Channel, End User and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Recent Developments

In December 2024, Indian jewelry brand Tanishq, part of the Tata Group, launched its largest flagship boutique in the Dubai Gold Souk Extension, spanning 5,000 sq ft and showcasing over 10,000 meticulously crafted pieces, from everyday elegance to bespoke bridal collections.

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List of the prominent players in the Jewelry Market:

Harry Winston

Dora International

Malabar Gold & Diamonds

Pandora

Louis Vuitton SE

Chow Tai Fook

GRAFF

Richemont

Signet Jewelers Ltd.

Stern

Swarovski AG

Damiani

Blue Nile

Buccellati

De Beers

Jacob & Co.

Tiffany & Co.

Fame Diamonds

Gemco Designs

Mauboussin

Others

The Jewelry Market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Necklace

Ring

Earring

Bracelet

Others

By Material

Platinum

Gold

Diamond

Others

By Sales Channel

Offline Retail Stores

Online Retail Stores

By End User

Men

Women

Children

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Jewelry Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/jewelry-market/

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Jewelry Market Research/Analysis Report Provides Answers to the Following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Jewelry Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Jewelry Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Jewelry Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Jewelry Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What is the market analysis of the jewelry market, considering applications and types?

What Are Projections of the Global Jewelry Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be the Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is an analysis of the jewelry market chain regarding upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the Jewelry industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Jewelry Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Jewelry Industry?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Jewelry Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/jewelry-market/

Reasons to Purchase Jewelry Market Report

The Jewelry Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Jewelry The Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Jewelry Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

Jewelry Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Jewelry market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

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What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Jewelry market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Jewelry market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Jewelry market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders in the worldwide Jewelry market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Jewelry industry.

Managers in the Jewelry sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Jewelry market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Jewelry products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

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