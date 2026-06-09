Siella Intimates to Host Exclusive Influencer Event with Vanessa Grimaldi Celebrating “Love What’s Underneath”

MONTREAL, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siella, a Canadian intimate apparel brand dedicated to comfort, confidence, and everyday femininity, is pleased to announce an exclusive influencer event taking place on June 16 in collaboration with Vanessa Grimaldi.

The event will bring together a curated group of influencers, content creators, and brand partners for an intimate brand experience designed to celebrate Siella’s signature motto: “Love What’s Underneath.”

Through this event, Siella will highlight its commitment to helping women feel confident from the inside out. Guests will have the opportunity to discover Siella’s latest collections, connect with the brand’s story, and take part in a meaningful celebration of self-confidence, femininity, and everyday comfort.

At the heart of the event is Siella’s belief that intimate apparel should do more than fit well. It should help women feel comfortable, beautiful, and secure in their own skin. With “Love What’s Underneath,” Siella encourages women to embrace confidence at its most personal level — beginning with the pieces closest to them.

“We are thrilled to host this special event with Vanessa Grimaldi and to bring our brand motto to life in such an authentic way,” said Madeline Weedle, Senior Digital Marketing Manager at Siella Intimates. “Siella is about more than lingerie. It is about confidence, softness, support, and feeling good underneath it all. This event is an opportunity to celebrate the women who inspire our brand every day.”

Vanessa Grimaldi will join the event as a special guest, bringing her warmth, authenticity, and strong connection with women across Canada. Her presence reflects the values at the core of Siella: confidence, self-love, and the importance of celebrating women in every stage of life.

The June 8 event will feature product previews, styling moments, photo opportunities, and conversations around Siella’s mission to create intimate apparel that feels as good as it looks. Influencers in attendance will also be invited to share their own interpretation of what “Love What’s Underneath” means to them.

With this upcoming event, Siella continues to strengthen its position as a modern intimate apparel brand focused on quality, comfort, and emotional connection. The collaboration with Vanessa Grimaldi marks another step in the brand’s ongoing effort to build a community of women who value confidence, authenticity, and self-expression.

About Siella Intimates

Siella Intimates is a Canadian intimate apparel brand offering thoughtfully designed wireless bras, underwear, shapewear, sleepwear, and everyday essentials. Built on the belief that confidence begins underneath, Siella creates pieces that combine comfort, beauty, and wearability for modern women.

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