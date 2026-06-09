The ROOT Brands and Dr. Christina Rahm win two Gold Stevie® Awards for innovation and manufacturing excellence.

Franklin, Tennessee, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEO Clayton Thomas and Founder and Chief Science Officer Dr. Christina Rahm are accepting the Stevie awards today in New York City.

The ROOT Brands earned a Gold Stevie® Award for wellness innovation in non-durable consumer products, while, Dr. Christina Rahm received another Gold Stevie® Award for building and scaling manufacturing infrastructure based on patents.

These awards highlight an innovation process that starts with patented research and continues through manufacturing, quality control, and delivery to customers.

"Built differently. Recognized nationally," said Clayton Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of The ROOT Brands.

"Six years ago, we started with a belief that your body deserves better: better science, cleaner ingredients, and real results. Today, that vision is recognized nationally. These awards honor our team's ongoing commitment, the reliability of our science, and the systems we've built to keep innovation strong," said Clayton Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of The ROOT Brands.

The ROOT Brands was founded on cellular health principles and creates wellness products that support detoxification, nourishment, and cellular protection. The company has launched over 20 products based on eight patented innovations, while maintaining strict standards in formulation, manufacturing, and regulatory compliance.

Strata Biotech Labs, created under Dr. Rahm's leadership, has been a major part of this success. Unlike typical outsourced production, Strata Biotech Labs was set up to protect intellectual property, keep formulations consistent, reduce variability, and support scalable manufacturing.

"Manufacturing is where science either holds or breaks," said Dr. Christina Rahm, Founder and Chief Science Officer of The ROOT Brands.

"Patents only matter if the science is preserved all the way through production. We built Strata Biotech Labs to make sure innovation is protected not just on paper but in practice. Every ROOT product is part of a system that protects quality, accountability, and scientific integrity," said Dr. Christina Rahm, Founder and Chief Science Officer of The ROOT Brands.

Judges who reviewed thousands of nominations across the country praised The ROOT Brands for its clear innovation strategy, strong intellectual property, and ability to turn advanced scientific research into trusted consumer products. Dr. Rahm's award recognized her ability to link patented science, manufacturing, and business execution into a system that can grow.

"Dr. Rahm didn't just develop the science behind our products; she also built the infrastructure that lets that science grow," added Thomas. "Together, these awards show that The ROOT Brands' model works: patented innovation, careful manufacturing, and a promise to help people achieve better health with products they can trust."

The American Business Awards® are the top business awards in the United States, honoring organizations, leaders, and innovators for excellence in leadership, innovation, and performance. Independent judges reviewed over 3,700 nominations for the 2026 awards.

Winning two Gold Stevie® Awards puts The ROOT Brands among a select group of organizations recognized across the country for both innovation and operational excellence. This highlights the company's ability to turn patented wellness science into real solutions for consumers.

The ROOT Brands is a science-led, patent-driven wellness company advancing health at the cellular level. Led by CEO Clayton Thomas and Founder and Chief Science Officer Dr. Christina Rahm, The ROOT Brands develops proprietary wellness solutions grounded in research, protected by intellectual property, and supported by vertically aligned manufacturing systems designed to deliver quality, consistency, and innovation at scale.

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