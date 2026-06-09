Iridex to Present at the Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 Conference

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iridex Corporation (Nasdaq: IRIX), a worldwide leader providing innovative and versatile laser-based medical systems, delivery devices, and procedure probes for the treatment of glaucoma and retinal diseases, today announced plans to participate in the upcoming Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 Conference.

Management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, June 17 at 4:00 pm PT. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Event Calendar” page of the “Investors” section of the company’s website at www.IRIDEX.com.

About Iridex Corporation

Iridex Corporation is a worldwide leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing innovative and versatile laser-based medical systems, delivery devices and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. The Company’s proprietary MicroPulse® technology delivers a differentiated laser treatment that provides safe, effective, and proven treatment for targeted sight-threatening eye conditions. Iridex’s current product line is used for the treatment of glaucoma and diabetic macular edema (DME) and other retinal diseases. Iridex products are sold in the United States through a direct sales force and internationally primarily through a network of independent distributors into more than 100 countries. For further information, visit the Iridex website at www.iridex.com.

MicroPulse® is a registered trademark of Iridex Corporation, Inc. in the United States, Europe and other jurisdictions. © 2026 Iridex Corporation. All rights reserved.



Investor Relations Contact

Philip Taylor

Gilmartin Group

investors@iridex.com

Media Contact

Joan Stauffer

jstauffer@iridex.com