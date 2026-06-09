Orchid Island Capital Announces June 2026 Monthly Dividend and May 31, 2026 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

June 2026 Monthly Dividend of $0.10 Per Share of Common Stock

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of May 31, 2026

Next Dividend Announcement Expected July 8, 2026

VERO BEACH, Fla., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of June 2026. The dividend of $0.10 per share will be paid July 30, 2026 to holders of record of the Company’s common stock on June 30, 2026, with an ex-dividend date of June 30, 2026. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on July 8, 2026.

The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

As of June 9, 2026 and May 31, 2026, the Company had 200,700,226 shares of common stock outstanding. As of March 31, 2026, the Company had 196,700,226 shares of common stock outstanding.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Details of the RMBS portfolio as of May 31, 2026 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:

RMBS Valuation Characteristics

RMBS Assets by Agency

Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results

Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty

RMBS Risk Measures

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

RMBS Valuation Characteristics ($ in thousands) Realized Realized Mar-26 - May-26 May-26 Net Weighted CPR CPR Weighted Average (1-Month) (3-Month) Modeled Interest Current Fair % of Current Average Maturity (Reported (Reported Rate Sensitivity (1) Type Face Value Portfolio Price Coupon GWAC Age (Months) in Jun) in Jun) (-50 BPS) (+50 BPS) Fixed Rate RMBS 30yr 3.0 $ 318,536 $ 282,755 2.52 % 88.77 3.00 % 3.52 % 61 292 7.4 % 6.9 % $ 8,512 $ (8,623 ) 30yr 3.5 37,510 34,253 0.31 % 91.32 3.50 % 4.30 % 80 261 7.4 % 3.4 % 1,013 (1,030 ) 30yr 4.0 48,111 45,664 0.41 % 94.91 4.00 % 4.77 % 84 271 11.0 % 10.4 % 1,192 (1,230 ) 30yr 4.5 440,113 425,236 3.79 % 96.62 4.50 % 5.46 % 29 327 7.0 % 5.9 % 9,449 (10,375 ) 30yr 5.0 2,176,760 2,152,687 19.20 % 98.89 5.00 % 6.00 % 12 345 5.4 % 5.3 % 42,179 (49,229 ) 30yr 5.5 3,607,056 3,657,606 32.62 % 101.40 5.50 % 6.46 % 14 342 6.7 % 7.8 % 57,224 (71,121 ) 30yr 6.0 3,096,813 3,194,305 28.49 % 103.15 6.00 % 6.92 % 17 338 14.8 % 20.4 % 33,662 (46,561 ) 30yr 6.5 1,286,355 1,349,093 12.03 % 104.88 6.50 % 7.39 % 19 336 19.6 % 25.1 % 9,260 (14,210 ) 30yr 7.0 54,824 58,190 0.52 % 106.14 7.00 % 7.92 % 30 322 32.1 % 45.5 % 470 (629 ) 30yr Total 11,066,078 11,199,789 99.89 % 101.21 5.54 % 6.48 % 18 338 10.4 % 13.2 % 162,961 (203,008 ) Total Pass-Through RMBS 11,066,078 11,199,789 99.89 % 101.21 5.54 % 6.48 % 18 338 10.4 % 13.2 % 162,961 (203,008 ) Structured RMBS IO 20yr 4.0 4,774 361 0.00 % 7.56 4.00 % 4.56 % 172 63 14.5 % 14.3 % 1 (1 ) IO 30yr 4.0 60,486 10,896 0.10 % 18.01 4.00 % 4.60 % 140 210 5.7 % 5.0 % (128 ) 72 IO 30yr 4.5 2,619 486 0.00 % 18.57 4.50 % 4.99 % 190 156 11.8 % 10.1 % (1 ) - IO 30yr 5.0 1,388 271 0.00 % 19.50 5.00 % 5.37 % 191 156 1.6 % 4.7 % (2 ) - IO Total 69,267 12,014 0.11 % 17.34 4.04 % 4.62 % 146 197 6.4 % 5.9 % (130 ) 71 IIO 30yr 4.0 14,292 71 0.00 % 0.50 0.16 % 4.40 % 104 244 0.6 % 4.9 % 58 (35 ) Total Structured RMBS 83,559 12,085 0.11 % 14.46 3.37 % 4.59 % 138 205 5.4 % 5.7 % (72 ) 36 Total Mortgage Assets $ 11,149,637 $ 11,211,874 100.00 % 5.52 % 6.46 % 18 337 10.4 % 13.1 % $ 162,889 $ (202,972 )





Hedge Modeled Interest Notional Period Rate Sensitivity (1) Hedge Balance End (-50 BPS) (+50 BPS) 3-Month SOFR Futures $ (390,000 ) Dec-26 $ (2,048 ) $ 2,048 10-Year Treasury Future(2) (188,600 ) May-33 (6,037 ) 5,860 10-Year Ultra Treasury Future(3) (60,000 ) Feb-36 (2,638 ) 2,526 ERIS SOFR Swap Futures (10,000 ) Jun-31 (195 ) 190 Swaps (7,814,200 ) Feb-31 (164,240 ) 158,827 Swaptions (1,000,000 ) Dec-31 (2,809 ) 4,875 TBA Short (300,000 ) Jun-26 (3,351 ) 4,667 Hedge Total $ (9,762,800 ) $ (181,318 ) $ 178,993 Rate Shock Grand Total $ (18,429 ) $ (23,979 ) (1) Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant SOFR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially.

(2) Ten-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $109.83 at May 31, 2026. The market value of the short position was $207.1 million.

(3) Ten-year Ultra Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $112.08 at May 31, 2026. The market value of the short position was $67.3 million.







RMBS Assets by Agency ($ in thousands) Percentage Fair of Asset Category Value Portfolio As of May 31, 2026 Fannie Mae $ 5,895,030 52.6 % Freddie Mac 5,316,844 47.4 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 11,211,874 100.0 %





Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test ($ in thousands) Percentage Fair of Asset Category Value Portfolio As of May 31, 2026 Non-Whole Pool Assets $ 581,118 5.2 % Whole Pool Assets 10,630,756 94.8 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 11,211,874 100.0 %





Borrowings By Counterparty ($ in thousands) Weighted Weighted % of Average Average Total Total Repo Maturity Longest As of May 31, 2026 Borrowings Debt Rate in Days Maturity Marex Capital Markets Inc. $ 498,421 4.7 % 3.78 % 49 7/23/2026 Citigroup Global Markets Inc 486,749 4.5 % 3.76 % 23 7/27/2026 StoneX Financial Inc. 486,529 4.5 % 3.79 % 103 9/23/2026 ABN AMRO Bank N.V. 478,711 4.5 % 3.74 % 38 7/20/2026 Wells Fargo Securities, LLC 475,199 4.4 % 3.78 % 40 8/19/2026 ASL Capital Markets Inc. 472,828 4.4 % 3.77 % 87 9/21/2026 South Street Securities, LLC 466,233 4.4 % 3.82 % 78 11/13/2026 The Bank of Nova Scotia 460,634 4.3 % 3.75 % 57 8/13/2026 J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 453,205 4.2 % 3.73 % 26 6/26/2026 RBC Capital Markets, LLC 449,008 4.2 % 3.82 % 47 7/27/2026 Hidden Road Partners Civ US LLC 444,505 4.2 % 3.76 % 87 8/26/2026 Clear Street LLC 431,670 4.0 % 3.78 % 27 7/13/2026 Cantor Fitzgerald & Co 430,958 4.0 % 3.75 % 25 6/25/2026 DV Securities, LLC Repo 423,823 4.0 % 3.77 % 77 8/27/2026 Daiwa Securities America Inc. 422,808 3.9 % 3.79 % 50 8/18/2026 Banco Santander SA 413,756 3.9 % 3.77 % 44 7/20/2026 Goldman, Sachs & Co 399,848 3.7 % 3.76 % 57 7/27/2026 Bank of Montreal 380,100 3.5 % 3.77 % 15 6/15/2026 Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith 370,892 3.5 % 3.75 % 18 6/26/2026 ING Financial Markets LLC 370,344 3.5 % 3.80 % 43 7/13/2026 Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. 322,701 3.0 % 3.73 % 21 6/22/2026 Brean Capital, LLC 300,096 2.8 % 3.74 % 23 7/27/2026 Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc. 240,338 2.2 % 3.71 % 22 6/22/2026 MUFG Securities Canada, Ltd. 223,362 2.1 % 3.78 % 4 6/4/2026 Nomura Securities International, Inc. 221,512 2.1 % 3.79 % 18 7/10/2026 Mizuho Securities USA LLC 186,103 1.7 % 3.73 % 18 6/18/2026 TD Securities (USA) LLC 172,185 1.6 % 3.80 % 12 6/12/2026 Natixis, New York Branch 94,018 0.9 % 3.73 % 26 6/26/2026 Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC 48,571 0.5 % 3.77 % 45 7/15/2026 BNP Paribas Securities Corp. 36,970 0.3 % 3.76 % 12 6/12/2026 Lucid Prime Fund, LLC 30,867 0.3 % 3.77 % 11 6/11/2026 Canyon Partners, LLC 14,394 0.1 % 3.72 % 17 6/17/2026 Total Borrowings $ 10,707,338 100.0 % 3.77 % 45 11/13/2026



