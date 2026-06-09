Orchid Island Capital Announces June 2026 Monthly Dividend and May 31, 2026 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

- June 2026 Monthly Dividend of $0.10 Per Share of Common Stock
- RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of May 31, 2026
- Next Dividend Announcement Expected July 8, 2026
VERO BEACH, Fla., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of June 2026. The dividend of $0.10 per share will be paid July 30, 2026 to holders of record of the Company’s common stock on June 30, 2026, with an ex-dividend date of June 30, 2026. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on July 8, 2026.
The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.
As of June 9, 2026 and May 31, 2026, the Company had 200,700,226 shares of common stock outstanding. As of March 31, 2026, the Company had 196,700,226 shares of common stock outstanding.
RMBS Portfolio Characteristics
Details of the RMBS portfolio as of May 31, 2026 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:
- RMBS Valuation Characteristics
- RMBS Assets by Agency
- Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results
- Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty
- RMBS Risk Measures
About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.
Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.
|RMBS Valuation Characteristics
|($ in thousands)
|Realized
|Realized
|Mar-26 -
|May-26
|May-26
|Net
|Weighted
|CPR
|CPR
|Weighted
|Average
|(1-Month)
|(3-Month)
|Modeled Interest
|Current
|Fair
|% of
|Current
|Average
|Maturity
|(Reported
|(Reported
|Rate Sensitivity (1)
|Type
|Face
|Value
|Portfolio
|Price
|Coupon
|GWAC
|Age
|(Months)
|in Jun)
|in Jun)
|(-50 BPS)
|(+50 BPS)
|Fixed Rate RMBS
|30yr 3.0
|$
|318,536
|$
|282,755
|2.52
|%
|88.77
|3.00
|%
|3.52
|%
|61
|292
|7.4
|%
|6.9
|%
|$
|8,512
|$
|(8,623
|)
|30yr 3.5
|37,510
|34,253
|0.31
|%
|91.32
|3.50
|%
|4.30
|%
|80
|261
|7.4
|%
|3.4
|%
|1,013
|(1,030
|)
|30yr 4.0
|48,111
|45,664
|0.41
|%
|94.91
|4.00
|%
|4.77
|%
|84
|271
|11.0
|%
|10.4
|%
|1,192
|(1,230
|)
|30yr 4.5
|440,113
|425,236
|3.79
|%
|96.62
|4.50
|%
|5.46
|%
|29
|327
|7.0
|%
|5.9
|%
|9,449
|(10,375
|)
|30yr 5.0
|2,176,760
|2,152,687
|19.20
|%
|98.89
|5.00
|%
|6.00
|%
|12
|345
|5.4
|%
|5.3
|%
|42,179
|(49,229
|)
|30yr 5.5
|3,607,056
|3,657,606
|32.62
|%
|101.40
|5.50
|%
|6.46
|%
|14
|342
|6.7
|%
|7.8
|%
|57,224
|(71,121
|)
|30yr 6.0
|3,096,813
|3,194,305
|28.49
|%
|103.15
|6.00
|%
|6.92
|%
|17
|338
|14.8
|%
|20.4
|%
|33,662
|(46,561
|)
|30yr 6.5
|1,286,355
|1,349,093
|12.03
|%
|104.88
|6.50
|%
|7.39
|%
|19
|336
|19.6
|%
|25.1
|%
|9,260
|(14,210
|)
|30yr 7.0
|54,824
|58,190
|0.52
|%
|106.14
|7.00
|%
|7.92
|%
|30
|322
|32.1
|%
|45.5
|%
|470
|(629
|)
|30yr Total
|11,066,078
|11,199,789
|99.89
|%
|101.21
|5.54
|%
|6.48
|%
|18
|338
|10.4
|%
|13.2
|%
|162,961
|(203,008
|)
|Total Pass-Through RMBS
|11,066,078
|11,199,789
|99.89
|%
|101.21
|5.54
|%
|6.48
|%
|18
|338
|10.4
|%
|13.2
|%
|162,961
|(203,008
|)
|Structured RMBS
|IO 20yr 4.0
|4,774
|361
|0.00
|%
|7.56
|4.00
|%
|4.56
|%
|172
|63
|14.5
|%
|14.3
|%
|1
|(1
|)
|IO 30yr 4.0
|60,486
|10,896
|0.10
|%
|18.01
|4.00
|%
|4.60
|%
|140
|210
|5.7
|%
|5.0
|%
|(128
|)
|72
|IO 30yr 4.5
|2,619
|486
|0.00
|%
|18.57
|4.50
|%
|4.99
|%
|190
|156
|11.8
|%
|10.1
|%
|(1
|)
|-
|IO 30yr 5.0
|1,388
|271
|0.00
|%
|19.50
|5.00
|%
|5.37
|%
|191
|156
|1.6
|%
|4.7
|%
|(2
|)
|-
|IO Total
|69,267
|12,014
|0.11
|%
|17.34
|4.04
|%
|4.62
|%
|146
|197
|6.4
|%
|5.9
|%
|(130
|)
|71
|IIO 30yr 4.0
|14,292
|71
|0.00
|%
|0.50
|0.16
|%
|4.40
|%
|104
|244
|0.6
|%
|4.9
|%
|58
|(35
|)
|Total Structured RMBS
|83,559
|12,085
|0.11
|%
|14.46
|3.37
|%
|4.59
|%
|138
|205
|5.4
|%
|5.7
|%
|(72
|)
|36
|Total Mortgage Assets
|$
|11,149,637
|$
|11,211,874
|100.00
|%
|5.52
|%
|6.46
|%
|18
|337
|10.4
|%
|13.1
|%
|$
|162,889
|$
|(202,972
|)
|Hedge
|Modeled Interest
|Notional
|Period
|Rate Sensitivity (1)
|Hedge
|Balance
|End
|(-50 BPS)
|(+50 BPS)
|3-Month SOFR Futures
|$
|(390,000
|)
|Dec-26
|$
|(2,048
|)
|$
|2,048
|10-Year Treasury Future(2)
|(188,600
|)
|May-33
|(6,037
|)
|5,860
|10-Year Ultra Treasury Future(3)
|(60,000
|)
|Feb-36
|(2,638
|)
|2,526
|ERIS SOFR Swap Futures
|(10,000
|)
|Jun-31
|(195
|)
|190
|Swaps
|(7,814,200
|)
|Feb-31
|(164,240
|)
|158,827
|Swaptions
|(1,000,000
|)
|Dec-31
|(2,809
|)
|4,875
|TBA Short
|(300,000
|)
|Jun-26
|(3,351
|)
|4,667
|Hedge Total
|$
|(9,762,800
|)
|$
|(181,318
|)
|$
|178,993
|Rate Shock Grand Total
|$
|(18,429
|)
|$
|(23,979
|)
|(1) Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant SOFR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially.
|(2) Ten-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $109.83 at May 31, 2026. The market value of the short position was $207.1 million.
|(3) Ten-year Ultra Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $112.08 at May 31, 2026. The market value of the short position was $67.3 million.
|RMBS Assets by Agency
|($ in thousands)
|Percentage
|Fair
|of
|Asset Category
|Value
|Portfolio
|As of May 31, 2026
|Fannie Mae
|$
|5,895,030
|52.6
|%
|Freddie Mac
|5,316,844
|47.4
|%
|Total Mortgage Assets
|$
|11,211,874
|100.0
|%
|Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test
|($ in thousands)
|Percentage
|Fair
|of
|Asset Category
|Value
|Portfolio
|As of May 31, 2026
|Non-Whole Pool Assets
|$
|581,118
|5.2
|%
|Whole Pool Assets
|10,630,756
|94.8
|%
|Total Mortgage Assets
|$
|11,211,874
|100.0
|%
|Borrowings By Counterparty
|($ in thousands)
|Weighted
|Weighted
|% of
|Average
|Average
|Total
|Total
|Repo
|Maturity
|Longest
|As of May 31, 2026
|Borrowings
|Debt
|Rate
|in Days
|Maturity
|Marex Capital Markets Inc.
|$
|498,421
|4.7
|%
|3.78
|%
|49
|7/23/2026
|Citigroup Global Markets Inc
|486,749
|4.5
|%
|3.76
|%
|23
|7/27/2026
|StoneX Financial Inc.
|486,529
|4.5
|%
|3.79
|%
|103
|9/23/2026
|ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
|478,711
|4.5
|%
|3.74
|%
|38
|7/20/2026
|Wells Fargo Securities, LLC
|475,199
|4.4
|%
|3.78
|%
|40
|8/19/2026
|ASL Capital Markets Inc.
|472,828
|4.4
|%
|3.77
|%
|87
|9/21/2026
|South Street Securities, LLC
|466,233
|4.4
|%
|3.82
|%
|78
|11/13/2026
|The Bank of Nova Scotia
|460,634
|4.3
|%
|3.75
|%
|57
|8/13/2026
|J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
|453,205
|4.2
|%
|3.73
|%
|26
|6/26/2026
|RBC Capital Markets, LLC
|449,008
|4.2
|%
|3.82
|%
|47
|7/27/2026
|Hidden Road Partners Civ US LLC
|444,505
|4.2
|%
|3.76
|%
|87
|8/26/2026
|Clear Street LLC
|431,670
|4.0
|%
|3.78
|%
|27
|7/13/2026
|Cantor Fitzgerald & Co
|430,958
|4.0
|%
|3.75
|%
|25
|6/25/2026
|DV Securities, LLC Repo
|423,823
|4.0
|%
|3.77
|%
|77
|8/27/2026
|Daiwa Securities America Inc.
|422,808
|3.9
|%
|3.79
|%
|50
|8/18/2026
|Banco Santander SA
|413,756
|3.9
|%
|3.77
|%
|44
|7/20/2026
|Goldman, Sachs & Co
|399,848
|3.7
|%
|3.76
|%
|57
|7/27/2026
|Bank of Montreal
|380,100
|3.5
|%
|3.77
|%
|15
|6/15/2026
|Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith
|370,892
|3.5
|%
|3.75
|%
|18
|6/26/2026
|ING Financial Markets LLC
|370,344
|3.5
|%
|3.80
|%
|43
|7/13/2026
|Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc.
|322,701
|3.0
|%
|3.73
|%
|21
|6/22/2026
|Brean Capital, LLC
|300,096
|2.8
|%
|3.74
|%
|23
|7/27/2026
|Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc.
|240,338
|2.2
|%
|3.71
|%
|22
|6/22/2026
|MUFG Securities Canada, Ltd.
|223,362
|2.1
|%
|3.78
|%
|4
|6/4/2026
|Nomura Securities International, Inc.
|221,512
|2.1
|%
|3.79
|%
|18
|7/10/2026
|Mizuho Securities USA LLC
|186,103
|1.7
|%
|3.73
|%
|18
|6/18/2026
|TD Securities (USA) LLC
|172,185
|1.6
|%
|3.80
|%
|12
|6/12/2026
|Natixis, New York Branch
|94,018
|0.9
|%
|3.73
|%
|26
|6/26/2026
|Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
|48,571
|0.5
|%
|3.77
|%
|45
|7/15/2026
|BNP Paribas Securities Corp.
|36,970
|0.3
|%
|3.76
|%
|12
|6/12/2026
|Lucid Prime Fund, LLC
|30,867
|0.3
|%
|3.77
|%
|11
|6/11/2026
|Canyon Partners, LLC
|14,394
|0.1
|%
|3.72
|%
|17
|6/17/2026
|Total Borrowings
|$
|10,707,338
|100.0
|%
|3.77
|%
|45
|11/13/2026