Orchid Island Capital Announces June 2026 Monthly Dividend and May 31, 2026 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

 | Source: Orchid Island Capital, Inc. Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

  • June 2026 Monthly Dividend of $0.10 Per Share of Common Stock
  • RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of May 31, 2026
  • Next Dividend Announcement Expected July 8, 2026

VERO BEACH, Fla., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of June 2026. The dividend of $0.10 per share will be paid July 30, 2026 to holders of record of the Company’s common stock on June 30, 2026, with an ex-dividend date of June 30, 2026. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on July 8, 2026.

The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

As of June 9, 2026 and May 31, 2026, the Company had 200,700,226 shares of common stock outstanding. As of March 31, 2026, the Company had 196,700,226 shares of common stock outstanding.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Details of the RMBS portfolio as of May 31, 2026 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:

  • RMBS Valuation Characteristics
  • RMBS Assets by Agency
  • Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results
  • Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty
  • RMBS Risk Measures

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

RMBS Valuation Characteristics 
($ in thousands)                                          
                                Realized    
                             Realized  Mar-26 -    
                             May-26  May-26    
               Net         Weighted CPR  CPR    
               Weighted         Average (1-Month)  (3-Month)  Modeled Interest 
  Current Fair % of  Current Average         Maturity (Reported  (Reported  Rate Sensitivity (1) 
Type Face Value Portfolio  Price Coupon  GWAC  Age (Months) in Jun)  in Jun)  (-50 BPS)  (+50 BPS) 
Fixed Rate RMBS                                          
30yr 3.0 $318,536 $282,755  2.52%  88.77  3.00%  3.52%  61  292  7.4% 6.9% $8,512  $(8,623)
30yr 3.5  37,510  34,253  0.31%  91.32  3.50%  4.30%  80  261  7.4% 3.4%  1,013   (1,030)
30yr 4.0  48,111  45,664  0.41%  94.91  4.00%  4.77%  84  271  11.0% 10.4%  1,192   (1,230)
30yr 4.5  440,113  425,236  3.79%  96.62  4.50%  5.46%  29  327  7.0% 5.9%  9,449   (10,375)
30yr 5.0  2,176,760  2,152,687  19.20%  98.89  5.00%  6.00%  12  345  5.4% 5.3%  42,179   (49,229)
30yr 5.5  3,607,056  3,657,606  32.62%  101.40  5.50%  6.46%  14  342  6.7% 7.8%  57,224   (71,121)
30yr 6.0  3,096,813  3,194,305  28.49%  103.15  6.00%  6.92%  17  338  14.8% 20.4%  33,662   (46,561)
30yr 6.5  1,286,355  1,349,093  12.03%  104.88  6.50%  7.39%  19  336  19.6% 25.1%  9,260   (14,210)
30yr 7.0  54,824  58,190  0.52%  106.14  7.00%  7.92%  30  322  32.1% 45.5%  470   (629)
30yr Total  11,066,078  11,199,789  99.89%  101.21  5.54%  6.48%  18  338  10.4% 13.2%  162,961   (203,008)
Total Pass-Through RMBS  11,066,078  11,199,789  99.89%  101.21  5.54%  6.48%  18  338  10.4% 13.2%  162,961   (203,008)
Structured RMBS                                          
IO 20yr 4.0  4,774  361  0.00%  7.56  4.00%  4.56%  172  63  14.5% 14.3%  1   (1)
IO 30yr 4.0  60,486  10,896  0.10%  18.01  4.00%  4.60%  140  210  5.7% 5.0%  (128)  72 
IO 30yr 4.5  2,619  486  0.00%  18.57  4.50%  4.99%  190  156  11.8% 10.1%  (1)  - 
IO 30yr 5.0  1,388  271  0.00%  19.50  5.00%  5.37%  191  156  1.6% 4.7%  (2)  - 
IO Total  69,267  12,014  0.11%  17.34  4.04%  4.62%  146  197  6.4% 5.9%  (130)  71 
IIO 30yr 4.0  14,292  71  0.00%  0.50  0.16%  4.40%  104  244  0.6% 4.9%  58   (35)
Total Structured RMBS  83,559  12,085  0.11%  14.46  3.37%  4.59%  138  205  5.4% 5.7%  (72)  36 
                                           
Total Mortgage Assets $11,149,637 $11,211,874  100.00%     5.52%  6.46%  18  337  10.4% 13.1% $162,889  $(202,972)
                                           


    Hedge Modeled Interest 
  Notional Period Rate Sensitivity (1) 
Hedge Balance End (-50 BPS)  (+50 BPS) 
3-Month SOFR Futures $(390,000)Dec-26 $(2,048) $2,048 
10-Year Treasury Future(2)  (188,600)May-33  (6,037)  5,860 
10-Year Ultra Treasury Future(3)  (60,000)Feb-36  (2,638)  2,526 
ERIS SOFR Swap Futures  (10,000)Jun-31  (195)  190 
Swaps  (7,814,200)Feb-31  (164,240)  158,827 
Swaptions  (1,000,000)Dec-31  (2,809)  4,875 
TBA Short  (300,000)Jun-26  (3,351)  4,667 
Hedge Total $(9,762,800)  $(181,318) $178,993 
Rate Shock Grand Total      $(18,429) $(23,979)
 
(1) Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant SOFR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially.
(2) Ten-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $109.83 at May 31, 2026. The market value of the short position was $207.1 million.
(3) Ten-year Ultra Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $112.08 at May 31, 2026. The market value of the short position was $67.3 million.
 


RMBS Assets by Agency        
($ in thousands)        
      Percentage 
  Fair  of 
Asset Category Value  Portfolio 
As of May 31, 2026        
Fannie Mae $5,895,030   52.6%
Freddie Mac  5,316,844   47.4%
Total Mortgage Assets $11,211,874   100.0%
         


Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test 
($ in thousands)        
      Percentage 
  Fair  of 
Asset Category Value  Portfolio 
As of May 31, 2026        
Non-Whole Pool Assets $581,118   5.2%
Whole Pool Assets  10,630,756   94.8%
Total Mortgage Assets $11,211,874   100.0%
         


Borrowings By Counterparty                 
($ in thousands)                 
          Weighted  Weighted  
      % of  Average  Average  
  Total  Total  Repo  Maturity Longest
As of May 31, 2026 Borrowings  Debt  Rate  in Days Maturity
Marex Capital Markets Inc. $498,421   4.7%  3.78%  49 7/23/2026
Citigroup Global Markets Inc  486,749   4.5%  3.76%  23 7/27/2026
StoneX Financial Inc.  486,529   4.5%  3.79%  103 9/23/2026
ABN AMRO Bank N.V.  478,711   4.5%  3.74%  38 7/20/2026
Wells Fargo Securities, LLC  475,199   4.4%  3.78%  40 8/19/2026
ASL Capital Markets Inc.  472,828   4.4%  3.77%  87 9/21/2026
South Street Securities, LLC  466,233   4.4%  3.82%  78 11/13/2026
The Bank of Nova Scotia  460,634   4.3%  3.75%  57 8/13/2026
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC  453,205   4.2%  3.73%  26 6/26/2026
RBC Capital Markets, LLC  449,008   4.2%  3.82%  47 7/27/2026
Hidden Road Partners Civ US LLC  444,505   4.2%  3.76%  87 8/26/2026
Clear Street LLC  431,670   4.0%  3.78%  27 7/13/2026
Cantor Fitzgerald & Co  430,958   4.0%  3.75%  25 6/25/2026
DV Securities, LLC Repo  423,823   4.0%  3.77%  77 8/27/2026
Daiwa Securities America Inc.  422,808   3.9%  3.79%  50 8/18/2026
Banco Santander SA  413,756   3.9%  3.77%  44 7/20/2026
Goldman, Sachs & Co  399,848   3.7%  3.76%  57 7/27/2026
Bank of Montreal  380,100   3.5%  3.77%  15 6/15/2026
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith  370,892   3.5%  3.75%  18 6/26/2026
ING Financial Markets LLC  370,344   3.5%  3.80%  43 7/13/2026
Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc.  322,701   3.0%  3.73%  21 6/22/2026
Brean Capital, LLC  300,096   2.8%  3.74%  23 7/27/2026
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc.  240,338   2.2%  3.71%  22 6/22/2026
MUFG Securities Canada, Ltd.  223,362   2.1%  3.78%  4 6/4/2026
Nomura Securities International, Inc.  221,512   2.1%  3.79%  18 7/10/2026
Mizuho Securities USA LLC  186,103   1.7%  3.73%  18 6/18/2026
TD Securities (USA) LLC  172,185   1.6%  3.80%  12 6/12/2026
Natixis, New York Branch  94,018   0.9%  3.73%  26 6/26/2026
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC  48,571   0.5%  3.77%  45 7/15/2026
BNP Paribas Securities Corp.  36,970   0.3%  3.76%  12 6/12/2026
Lucid Prime Fund, LLC  30,867   0.3%  3.77%  11 6/11/2026
Canyon Partners, LLC  14,394   0.1%  3.72%  17 6/17/2026
Total Borrowings $10,707,338   100.0%  3.77%  45 11/13/2026


 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Orchid
                            
                            
                                Orchid Island
                            
                            
                                REIT
                            
                            
                                Mortgage
                            
                            
                                DIVIDEND
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data

        

    



        

        
            GlobeNewswire
        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading

                        

                            
                        
 
                    
 
                
 
            
 
        

        





    








        
        
    




        

        
        
 