DeployAIBots Establishes Miami Headquarters, Expanding AI-Driven Automation for Growing Businesses





Company builds agentic AI operating systems that replace repetitive work and enable teams to scale faster with fewer resources

MIAMI, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeployAIBots , an artificial intelligence company focused on building agentic AI operating systems for business operations, today announced the establishment of its headquarters in Miami, Florida. The move positions the company within one of the fastest-growing technology hubs in the United States as it expands its work helping organizations automate sales, operations, and internal workflows. Founded by Joel Yi , DeployAIBots developed DeployOS an AI-powered OS that takes over repetitive business functions such as lead follow-up, customer communication, appointment setting, and internal coordination. By replacing time-consuming manual tasks, the company enables teams to operate more efficiently and focus on growth.

“Miami is quickly becoming a center for innovation and entrepreneurship, and it’s the right place for us to build,” said Joel Yi, founder of DeployAIBots. “We’re creating systems that allow companies to run more efficiently without needing to scale headcount at the same pace. That changes how businesses grow.”

DeployAIBots selected Miami for its headquarters due to the city’s rapid emergence as a technology and startup hub, as well as its access to global talent and proximity to Latin American markets. From its Miami base, the company plans to expand its team, deepen partnerships with local founders and operators, and serve as a launch point for broader domestic and international growth. Yi also intends to engage with the region’s entrepreneurial ecosystem by supporting early-stage companies exploring practical applications of artificial intelligence.

Yi’s decision to build DeployAIBots in Miami reflects a broader personal journey. Originally from Malaysia, he moved to the United States as a teenager and has since built his career at the intersection of artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and entrepreneurship. After launching and scaling multiple AI-driven ventures, Yi ultimately chose Miami as the headquarters for DeployAIBots, drawn by its growing technology ecosystem and position as a gateway to global markets.

DeployAIBots differentiates itself from traditional software platforms by focusing on agentic AI systems that can take action across business processes rather than simply assist with tasks. These systems are designed to manage workflows, maintain consistency, and execute key functions with minimal human oversight. The company works with organizations to design and deploy these systems in a matter of days, allowing businesses to quickly implement automation without long development cycles or complex integrations, while significantly reducing payroll costs tied to repetitive operational work. Internally, DeployAIBots uses its own technology to streamline operations, with its AI systems currently saving more than 150 hours per week.

Yi holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science and began developing artificial intelligence systems early in his career, including building his first AI model to identify rare plant species in 2018, achieving high levels of accuracy before AI tools were widely adopted in business environments.Yi’s background in cyber operations and artificial intelligence informs the company’s approach to building scalable, secure systems. Before founding DeployAIBots, Yi served as one of the first cyber officers in the U.S. Army’s cyber branch, where he worked on network defense and monitored foreign cyber threats targeting U.S. infrastructure.

With its Miami headquarters established, DeployAIBots plans to expand across industries while exploring applications in larger enterprises and public sector environments. The company is focused on practical, real-world uses of artificial intelligence that improve operational efficiency, reduce reliance on manual work, and enable organizations to scale more efficiently in an increasingly competitive market.

About DeployAIBots

DeployAIBots is a Miami based artificial intelligence company founded by Joel Yi, focused on building AI calling agents that help businesses automate outreach, lead follow up, and customer communication. As Founder, Yi leads the company’s vision of helping organizations increase response rates, improve consistency, and scale revenue without relying on large sales teams. DeployAIBots specializes in lead reactivation, appointment setting, and real time customer engagement, allowing businesses to stay responsive and convert more opportunities. The company is expanding across industries while exploring applications in larger organizations and public sector environments.

Media Contact:

Ramya Robinson

RR@omnipublic.global

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