Director/PDMR Shareholding

 | Source: Octave Intelligence Limited Octave Intelligence Limited


Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)NameMattias Stenberg
 
2Reason for the notification

a)Position/statusCEO / Board Member   
b)Initial Notification AmendmentInitial Notification 
  
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)NameOctave Intelligence plc (“Octave”)
 
b)LEI254900BNJKBGSU9LON27
 
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted


a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code

Octave class B ordinary shares (“Octave Shares”) with ISIN code IE0003YHD8K8. 
b)Nature of the transaction  Acquisition of Octave Shares 
c)Price(s) and volume(s)    
 Price(s)Volume(s) 
  $18.5396 100,000


 
    
d)Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price

N/A
e)Date of the transaction2026-06-05 
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Stock Market in New York  

g)Additional InformationOctave Shares are listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market in New York under the ticker symbol "OCTV" with the ISIN code IE0003YHD8K8. 
   

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
 [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)NameMichael Scott Moore 


 
2Reason for the notification

a)Position/statusChief Operating Officer   
b)Initial Notification AmendmentInitial Notification
 
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)NameOctave Intelligence plc (“Octave”) 
b)LEI254900BNJKBGSU9LON27
 
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code		Octave class B ordinary shares (“Octave Shares”) with ISIN code IE0003YHD8K8.
b)Nature of the transaction  Acquisition of Octave Shares.

c)Price(s) and volume(s)    
 Price(s)Volume(s) 
 $18.606685,000 
    
d)Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price


N/A


e)Date of the transaction2026-06-05
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Stock Market in New York

 

g)Additional InformationOctave Shares are listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market in New York under the ticker symbol "OCTV" with the ISIN code IE0003YHD8K8. 


   

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
 [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)NameDouglas Scott Roark Jr 

 


 

2Reason for the notification

a)Position/statusVice President Global Finance and Operations 

 
b)Initial Notification AmendmentInitial Notification


 
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a)NameOctave Intelligence plc (“Octave”)

 
b)LEI254900BNJKBGSU9LON27

 
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code

Octave class B ordinary shares (“Octave Shares”) with ISIN code IE0003YHD8K8.
b)Nature of the transaction  Acquisition of Octave Shares 
 
c)Price(s) and volume(s)    
 Price(s)Volume(s) 
 $18.621,000
 
 $19.507,500

 
    
d)Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price


Aggregated volume: 8,500 Octave Shares  
Average price: $19.39588 
e)Date of the transaction2026-06-05
 
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Stock Market in New York 

g)Additional InformationOctave Shares are listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market in New York under the ticker symbol "OCTV" with the ISIN code IE0003YHD8K8. 

   







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