Via Transportation, Inc. Sued For Securities Fraud; Investors Should Contact Block & Leviton to Possibly Recover Losses

BOSTON, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton announces that a securities fraud lawsuit has been filed against Via Transportation, Inc. (NYSE: VIA) and certain of its executives. Investors who have lost money in their Via Transportation, Inc. investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://blockleviton.com/cases/via.

What is this all about?

The complaint alleges that Via Transportation's offering documents for its September 2025 IPO contained materially misleading statements and omissions about the company's growth and business prospects. According to the complaint, Via touted its "successful land and expand strategy," rapid revenue growth, and strong customer adoption, while failing to disclose that its Platform Annual Run-Rate Revenue per customer had already begun to decline and that regulatory and structural issues in Germany—one of its most important markets—were preventing the company from selling its full platform beyond microtransit. The truth allegedly emerged through a series of disclosures beginning on November 13, 2025, when Via reported the first decline in ARR per customer in eight quarters, followed by admissions on February 27, 2026 and May 12, 2026 that the company was facing significant headwinds in Germany and could not move past selling microtransit in isolation. By the time the action was filed, Via shares had fallen to as low as $14.12, nearly 70% below the $46 IPO price.

‍ Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Via Transportation, Inc. stock and has seen their shares fall may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What should you do next?

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is August 10, 2026. A class has not yet been certified, and until a certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at shareholders@blockleviton.com, or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Whistleblower?

If you have non-public information about Via Transportation, Inc., you should consider assisting in our investigation or working with our attorneys to file a report with the Securities Exchange Commission under their whistleblower program. Whistleblowers who provide original information to the SEC may receive rewards of up to 30% of any successful recovery. For more information, contact Block & Leviton at whistleblowers@blockleviton.com or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Block & Leviton is widely regarded as one of the leading securities class action firms in the country. Our attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for defrauded investors and are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of our clients through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, www.blockleviton.com, call (888) 256-2510 or email shareholders@blockleviton.com with any questions.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

260 Franklin St., Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

Phone: (888) 256-2510

Email: shareholders@blockleviton.com