LGI Homes Achieves Prestigious Cal/OSHA Golden Gate Recognition for Exemplary Safety Performance at Esplanade Community

SAN JACINTO, Calif., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) is proud to announce that its operations at the Esplanade community, in San Jacinto, California, have officially been awarded the prestigious Golden Gate Recognition by the California Department of Industrial Relations’ Cal/OSHA Consultation Service Branch.

The Golden Gate Certificate is a distinguished honor presented to high-performing employers who proactively establish, implement, and maintain exceptionally effective Injury and Illness Prevention Programs (IIPP) and health and safety management protocols that have been audited to comply with regulatory baselines. The achievement underscores LGI Homes' company-wide dedication to maintaining elite-tier jobsite safety and an uncompromised corporate culture focused on employee and subcontractor well-being.

The recognition followed an extensive, voluntary full-service safety and health consultation audit conducted on February 24, 2026, at the Esplanade community. Led by an expert Cal/OSHA Associate Safety Engineer, the jobsite survey involved a comprehensive evaluation of active framing operations, technical hazard surveys, and an in-depth review of safety programs.

“I am proud of our community being recognized by Cal/OSHA through their Golden Gate program,” said Mike Durham, Vice President of Operations. “This accomplishment represents our long-standing commitment to safety, which is tied directly to the quality of our homes.”

A central factor in securing the Golden Gate Recognition is LGI Homes’ industry-leading safety record. Verification of official Cal/OSHA documentation confirmed that LGI Homes has maintained an extraordinary record of zero reportable workplace injuries or illnesses over the past five consecutive years within its monitored operations.

“Partnering with Cal/OSHA is an important ingredient in homebuilding,” added Senior Construction Manager Charles Elliott, who oversees homebuilding operations at Esplanade. “It not only helps reduce accidents but also sets a strong example for other builders in our field.”

Furthermore, LGI Homes’ risk profile is underscored by its exceptional 2025 Experience Modification Rate (ExMod) of 0.76. An ExMod significantly below the industry standard baseline of 1.00 quantitatively validates that LGI Homes experiences substantially fewer and less severe workplace incidents compared to national and state averages within the homebuilding industry.

By voluntarily partnering with the Cal/OSHA Consultation Service Branch, LGI Homes continues to demonstrate a proactive approach to corporate compliance, leveraging state-level industry experts to validate its safety cultures, field engineering standards, and administrative excellence.

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. LGI Homes has closed over 80,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state, and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bca93c7c-989c-439f-829e-ba33a8ed5c13