LiTime Kicks Off June Prime Day Sale With Up to 65% Off to Power Summer Outdoor Adventures

NEW YORK, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiTime, a leading provider of LiFePO4 batteries, has officially launched its June Prime Day Sale, running from June 8 through June 26, Pacific Time. Built for RV travelers, boaters, off-grid users, campers, and outdoor enthusiasts, the promotion features tiered discounts, limited-time flash deals, VIP rewards, new customer offers, referral bonuses, and member-exclusive perks. With savings of up to 65%, LiTime is helping customers upgrade their outdoor power systems just in time for the peak summer travel season.





More Ways to Save on Summer Power Upgrades

Tiered Discounts : Customers can save 5% on orders over $599, 6% on orders over $899, and 8% on orders over $1,699.

: Customers can save 5% on orders over $599, 6% on orders over $899, and 8% on orders over $1,699. Limited-Time Flash Deals : Select best-selling products will be available through 48-hour and 72-hour flash sales throughout the campaign.

: Select best-selling products will be available through 48-hour and 72-hour flash sales throughout the campaign. Double Points for VIP Members : VIP members can earn 2X points on eligible purchases during the event.

: VIP members can earn 2X points on eligible purchases during the event. New Customer Offer : New email subscribers can receive a 6% OFF coupon.

: New email subscribers can receive a 6% OFF coupon. Subscription Wheel Rewards : After subscribing by email, customers may have a chance to unlock 5%, 6%, or 8% OFF through LiTime’s subscription wheel.

: After subscribing by email, customers may have a chance to unlock 5%, 6%, or 8% OFF through LiTime’s subscription wheel. Refer and Earn : Customers can share their exclusive referral link with friends. Both the referrer and the invited friend will receive an additional 8% OFF coupon, and the referrer will earn 500 points once the invited friend completes a purchase.

: Customers can share their exclusive referral link with friends. Both the referrer and the invited friend will receive an additional 8% OFF coupon, and the referrer will earn 500 points once the invited friend completes a purchase. Member-Exclusive Giveaway: During the official campaign period, LiTime members can enter a giveaway with no additional purchase required for a chance to win an iPhone 17.



Featured Prime Day Products

Marine Trolling Motor Power: LiTime 12V 100Ah Lithium Marine Trolling Motor Battery

Available from June 8 to June 10 at a 72-hour flash sale price of $296.99, with additional stackable savings.

Designed for trolling motors and lightweight marine power systems, the LiTime 12V 100Ah Lithium Marine Trolling Motor Battery delivers 1,280Wh of energy in a single unit. Compared with traditional lead-acid batteries, it offers higher usable capacity, steadier runtime, and a lighter overall power solution for time on the water. Built-in Bluetooth monitoring allows users to check battery status in real time, helping reduce power uncertainty during fishing trips and marine outings.





High-Capacity Smart Storage: LiTime 12V 165Ah Bluetooth Lithium Deep Cycle Battery

Available from June 8 to June 10 at a 72-hour flash sale price of $452.62, with additional stackable savings.

The LiTime 12V 165Ah Bluetooth Lithium Deep Cycle Battery is built for RVs, boats, off-grid cabins, home backup systems, and solar energy storage. With 2,112Wh of usable energy in a compact Group 31 size, it gives users more power without requiring significantly more installation space. Compared with a standard 12V 100Ah lithium battery, it provides approximately 1.65 times the capacity, helping extend runtime and reduce the need for frequent recharging.





Compact High-Capacity RV Battery: LiTime 12V 320Ah Mini Bluetooth Lithium Battery

Available from June 8 to June 10 at a 72-hour flash sale price of $736.83, with additional stackable savings.

For RV, marine, and off-grid users who need more energy in a limited footprint, the LiTime 12V 320Ah Mini Bluetooth Lithium Battery offers a high-capacity solution in a more compact design. Measuring L15.12 × W7.64 × H9.76 inches, it is 31% smaller in volume than a typical 12V 300Ah LiFePO4 battery, making it easier to upgrade power capacity in tight battery compartments.





Multi-Purpose Power for RV, Marine, and Off-Grid Use: LiTime 24V 100Ah Bluetooth Lithium Battery

Available from June 8 to June 10 at a 72-hour flash sale price of $658.94, with additional stackable savings.

The LiTime 24V 100Ah Bluetooth Lithium Battery is designed for users who need a more efficient 24V power system for RV, marine, and off-grid applications. Compared with connecting multiple 12V lithium ion batteries in series, the integrated 24V design helps simplify wiring, installation, and long-term maintenance. It delivers 2,560Wh of usable energy and supports up to 4P2S expansion, allowing users to build systems up to 20.48kWh for larger and more demanding power needs.





Standard-Size Lead-Acid Replacement: LiTime 12V 100Ah Group 24 Bluetooth Lithium Battery

Available from June 17 to June 18 at a 48-hour flash sale price of $305.99, with additional stackable savings.

The LiTime 12V 100Ah Group 24 Bluetooth Lithium Battery is designed as a practical lithium upgrade for traditional Group 24 lead-acid batteries. Ideal for RVs, boats, camping setups, and small off-grid systems, it measures L10.24 × W6.61 × H8.30 inches and saves up to 25% more space compared with a 12V 100Ah lead-acid battery. With 1,280Wh of energy, it helps users gain more usable capacity while fitting into many existing battery compartments.





Marine Starting and Deep-Cycle Power in One: LiTime 12V 165Ah Dual-Purpose Smart Self-Heating Lithium Battery

Available from June 19 to June 20 at a 48-hour flash sale price of $521.04, with additional stackable savings.

The LiTime 12V 165Ah Dual-Purpose Smart Self-Heating Lithium Battery is engineered for marine enthusiasts who need powerful starting and reliable deep-cycle energy in one package. This innovative battery redefines all-weather performance by integrating massive 1200CCA starting capabilities with the sustained power of a 165Ah deep-cycle battery. This advanced model also features smart Bluetooth monitoring for real-time status updates and a built-in self-heating system, guaranteeing reliable power and charging even in freezing conditions.





Why Choose LiTime

Beyond limited-time savings and a product lineup built for a wide range of outdoor power needs, LiTime continues to support customers with proven technology, dependable quality, and responsive service.

More than 16 years of LiFePO4 technology experience

5-year warranty on battery products

30-day worry-free returns

30-day price protection

24-hour customer support

Free fast shipping

From summer RV road trips and days on the water to camping weekends and off-grid living, dependable power has become an essential part of the modern outdoor experience. Through its June Prime Day Sale, LiTime aims to make LiFePO4 battery upgrades more accessible, helping more users enjoy safer, smarter, and longer-lasting power wherever summer takes them.

About LiTime

Powering Outdoor Adventures for Generations!

LiTime, the energy technology explorer, delivers reliable LiFePO₄ power systems for RV, marine, solar, and off-grid use—energy you can plan on. Guided by Life & Discovery, LiTime combines 16 years of R&D and rigorous manufacturing with 380+ certifications to make lithium energy solutions smarter, safer, more flexible, and more affordable—helping explorers and professionals go farther with clean energy, from dream to plan to journey.

Learn More

Company: LiTime USA/Germany/Japan

Visit: https://www.litime.com

Contact: marketpr@litime.com

Contact Person: Jelly Xie

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