Xos Secures Follow On Hub Order from Leading Autonomous Fleet Operator to Power Charging Across North America

Secures purchase order for 12 Xos Hub™ units valued at approximately $3 million from a leading autonomous fleet operator

Enables rapid deployment of charging across North America and Europe with zero costly utility upgrades or fixed infrastructure

Builds on Xos’s first Hub deliveries into Europe earlier this year as global demand for mobile energy storage accelerates



LOS ANGELES, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS) (“Xos” or the “Company”), a leader in electric commercial vehicles and mobile charging solutions, today announced it has secured a multi-million-dollar follow-on purchase order for 12 Xos Hub™ mobile energy storage and charging systems from a leading autonomous fleet operator. The order, valued at approximately $3 million, will power the operator’s charging needs as it rapidly scales autonomous operations across new markets in North America and Europe.

The order positions Xos at the center of a market inflection point, as the global mobile storage market is projected to grow from $58 billion in 2025 to $156 billion by 20321, a 15% annual expansion driven by grid constraints that are compelling autonomous and high-utilization fleets to find alternatives to traditional utility infrastructure.. The Xos Hub™, deploys in days, delivering reliable, high-capacity charging without the permits, costs, or timelines that permanent utility upgrades demand, giving operators like this one the freedom to scale into new markets on their terms.

Inside a Deal Built for Scale

O rder valued at approximately $3 million. The purchase order covers 12 Xos Hub units, extending the customer’s charging capacity across multiple operating regions and reinforcing Xos’s position as a trusted mobile energy partner for high-growth fleets.

The purchase order covers 12 Xos Hub units, extending the customer’s charging capacity across multiple operating regions and reinforcing Xos’s position as a trusted mobile energy partner for high-growth fleets. Expanding fleet, expanding demand. As the operator rolls out autonomous services in additional cities and regions, Xos expects continued demand for Hub units to support each new market launch, positioning the Company to capture recurring, expansion-driven orders.

As the operator rolls out autonomous services in additional cities and regions, Xos expects continued demand for Hub units to support each new market launch, positioning the Company to capture recurring, expansion-driven orders. Charging deployed in days, not years. Each Xos Hub delivers high-capacity DC fast charging without permanent grid upgrades, allowing the operator to electrify new sites and scale autonomous operations on its own timeline, independent of utility interconnection queues.

Each Xos Hub delivers high-capacity DC fast charging without permanent grid upgrades, allowing the operator to electrify new sites and scale autonomous operations on its own timeline, independent of utility interconnection queues. Proven across North America and Europe. The order follows Xos’s first Hub deliveries into Europe earlier this year, validating the product’s performance across diverse markets, grid conditions, and regulatory environments on two continents.

The order follows Xos’s first Hub deliveries into Europe earlier this year, validating the product’s performance across diverse markets, grid conditions, and regulatory environments on two continents. A market inflection for mobile energy. With grid constraints intensifying and fleet electrification accelerating, mobile energy storage is becoming mission-critical infrastructure, and Xos is positioned to capture that opportunity from the front.



“This order is proof of what the Xos Hub was built to do, put reliable power exactly where fleets need it, the moment they need it. When one of the most demanding fleets in the world chooses Xos to electrify its expansion across two continents, it validates the strength of our product, the speed of our deployment, and the trust we’ve earned through performance. The grid wasn’t built for how fast these fleets are growing, and that’s precisely the gap Xos is built to close. As they scale into new markets, we intend to scale right alongside them.” said Dakota Semler, Chief Executive Officer of Xos

Demand for mobile energy storage continues to expand as utilities face mounting load from electrification, data centers, and extreme weather. The Xos Hub gives fleet operators a way to deploy charging capacity immediately, bypassing infrastructure bottlenecks and turning power into a competitive advantage. As its customers scale into new markets, Xos scales with them, winning repeat business from expansion-driven customers in a category its Hub was designed to lead.

About Xos

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS) is a leading manufacturer of fully electric commercial vehicles and mobile charging solutions, purpose-built for the demanding requirements of last-mile and return-to-base commercial fleet operations. The Company’s product portfolio includes the Xos Stepvan and Class 8 trucks, as well as Xos Hub™ mobile and stationary energy storage systems that enable fleet charging without costly infrastructure upgrades. Xos vehicles are designed and engineered to deliver lower total cost of ownership compared to conventional diesel vehicles, with zero direct emissions, lower maintenance costs, and improved operational efficiency. For more information, visit www.xostrucks.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. These statements are based on the current expectations and beliefs of Xos management and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties, including market demand, competitive conditions, manufacturing capabilities, supply chain constraints, tariff impacts, regulatory changes, and other factors described in Xos’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Xos undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

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