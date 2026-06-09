Canfor further diversifies with acquisition of I-joist facility in Calgary

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canfor Corporation (TSX: CFP) announced today that it has entered into an agreement with PinkWood Ltd. to purchase its I-joist business for $68.0 million, including working capital. Founded in 2009, PinkWood is the largest I-joist facility in Western Canada, producing engineered wood joists for residential, multi-family, and commercial construction. Located in Calgary, AB, PinkWood has 120 employees, with production capacity of 46 million linear feet.

The purchase price represents a 5 times EBITDA multiple based on current production levels and earnings, including identified synergies. Following recent capital investment there is significant opportunity for growth and EBITDA expansion. Of the total consideration, $55.0 million is payable on closing, with the remaining $13.0 million payable over 5 years.

“PinkWood is a leading manufacturer of high-quality I-joists with a strong management team and stable returns,” said Susan Yurkovich, President and CEO of Canfor. “Canfor’s acquisition of PinkWood complements our operations in Western Canada by enhancing product diversification and supporting the continued expansion of our value-added manufacturing capabilities. We are pleased to welcome the PinkWood team and believe this acquisition will strengthen our existing asset base and create opportunities for growth and value creation.”

PinkWood will retain its name and operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Canfor. Canfor anticipates financing this transaction with cash and available liquidity on hand. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter, subject to customary closing conditions.

Forward-looking statements.

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “projects”, “intends”, “plans”, “will”, “believes”, “seeks”, “estimates”, “should”, “may”, “could”, and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on Management’s current expectations and beliefs and actual events or results may differ materially. There are many factors that could cause such actual events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and Canfor assumes no obligation to update such information to reflect later events or developments, except as required by law.

About Canfor.

Canfor is a global leader in the manufacturing of high-value low-carbon forest products including dimension and specialty lumber, engineered wood products, pulp and paper, wood pellets and green energy. Proudly headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canfor produces renewable products from sustainably managed forests, at more than 50 facilities across its diversified operating platform in Canada, the United States and Europe. The Company has a 77% stake in Vida AB, Sweden’s largest privately owned sawmill company. Canfor shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CFP. For more information visit canfor.com.

Media Contact: Investor Contacts: Mina Laudan

VP, Corporate Affairs

(604) 661-5225

media@canfor.com Pat Elliott

CFO and Corporate Secretary

(604) 661-5441

Patrick.Elliott@canfor.com Dan Barwin

VP, Corporate & Business Development

(604) 661-5390

Daniel.Barwin@canfor.com



