Close Launches Chloe, an AI Sales Agent Built Directly Into the CRM

SAN FRANCISCO, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After helping 306 businesses make more than 818,000 calls during beta, Close today announced the general availability of Chloe, an AI sales agent built directly into the CRM, now available on all plans for customers in the U.S. and Canada.

For more than a decade, Close has helped sales teams engage leads and move deals forward with built-in calling, SMS, email, and automation. Now, Close is taking the next step with Chloe.

Chloe calls leads, qualifies prospects, books meetings, follows up automatically, and keeps the CRM updated.

Because Chloe works directly inside Close, it has access to customer history, previous conversations, deal context, and workflow automation—helping teams take action without adding another tool or integration.

Most CRMs are systems of record. Close has always been a system of action.

Tested Across 306 Businesses

Before general availability, 306 businesses used Chloe to make more than 818,000 calls, reaching 111,915 prospects and customers and completing more than 6,400 hours of conversations.

“The biggest opportunity with AI is not replacing salespeople. It is giving small businesses leverage they could not afford before. For most of the last twenty years, if you wanted faster lead response, more follow-up, or more sales activity, you hired more people. AI changes that. Small businesses can now operate with a level of speed and consistency that previously required much larger teams.”

— Steli Efti, Founder and CEO, Close

Beta customers used Chloe to qualify inbound leads, re-engage old opportunities, follow up with prospects, and schedule meetings automatically.

"Chloe is the first AI calling agent I tried that actually fits the way a sales team works. It handles repetitive phone work, navigates real-world call scenarios, and gets the conversation to the right human at the right time."

— Pedro Ponciano, CEO & Founder, Close Accelerate

“In our first week with Chloe, we booked 30 meetings and increased total meetings booked by more than 50%.”

— Ben Pace, Founder, ClientMatchmaking.com

While many customers first encounter Chloe through voice, Chloe also supports account research, lead enrichment, CRM updates, and conversational assistance through Chloe Chat. Close plans to expand Chloe with multilingual support as well as native email and SMS conversations.

Built for Small Business

More than 11,500 businesses use Close today. Unlike standalone AI tools that require additional integrations and setup, Chloe works directly inside the CRM. Businesses can get started in minutes with customer data, workflows, and communication history already connected.

The goal is simple: help small teams move faster, stay lean, and compete above their weight class.

Availability

Chloe is now available on all Close plans for U.S. and Canada customers. Additional capabilities, languages, and markets are coming soon.

Pricing details are available at close.com/pricing.

New customers can try Close and Chloe free at close.com/chloe

Media Contact

Close Communications Team

press@close.com

close.com

To schedule an interview with Steli Efti or a beta customer, contact press@close.com.

About Close

Close is the CRM built for founders, owners, and small sales teams.

Operated by Elastic, Inc., Close combines CRM, calling, email, SMS, automation, and AI into a single platform designed to help businesses communicate with more leads, close more deals, and spend less time managing software.

More than 11,500 businesses use Close to run their sales process from first contact through a closed deal.