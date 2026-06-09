Professional Equity Management Acquires 306-Unit Class A Community in Red Oak, Texas, Strengthening Sun Belt Portfolio

Phoenix, AZ, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professional Equity Management (“PEM”), a vertically integrated real estate investment firm, today announced the acquisition of Emerson at Red Oak, a 306-unit Class A multifamily community in Red Oak, Texas. The property was acquired through a single-asset syndication with conservative agency financing provided through Fannie Mae's Delegated Underwriting and Servicing program.

Built in 2023, Emerson at Red Oak is a two-story, townhome-style garden community situated on more than 17 acres at 351 Hickory Creek Drive in Ellis County, south of Dallas with convenient Interstate 35E access and a roughly 20-minute commute to downtown. The property features a diverse mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans averaging 904 square feet, with premium finishes including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, full-size in-unit washers and dryers, wood-style vinyl flooring, nine-foot vaulted ceilings on the upper level, and private first-floor entrances. Select units include direct-access garages, built-in mudrooms, and walk-in showers. Community amenities include a resort-style swimming pool, modern fitness center, yoga studio, resident lounge, entertainment kitchen, game room, paw spa, oversized dog park, community garden, and business center.

“We have been watching the southern Dallas corridor closely for some time, and Emerson checked every box we look for: a quality asset, a submarket with differentiated economic drivers, and timing that aligns with where we see the cycle heading,” said Paul Mashni, CEO and Founder of PEM. “The city of Red Oak is at the center of a technology infrastructure buildout that includes Google, Compass Datacenters, and DataBank. That level of capital investment creates real, sustained demand for housing. After more than three decades in this business, our conviction is strongest when the fundamentals of the asset, the market, and the capital structure all come together. That is what we see here.”

Red Oak has emerged as a focal point of the southern Dallas-Fort Worth data center corridor, attracting major dollars in technology infrastructure investment. Google alone has committed tens of billions of dollars to expand its Texas cloud and AI infrastructure, including active data center operations in the Red Oak area. Compass Datacenters is developing a multi-building campus spanning 300 acres in Red Oak, and DataBank recently secured $2 billion in construction financing for the first phase of its own Red Oak campus. This concentration of capital investment is generating construction activity, permanent employment, and sustained demand for quality housing in the immediate vicinity.

The broader Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex continues to demonstrate the population and economic fundamentals that underpin PEM's Sun Belt investment thesis. According to the most recent U.S. Census Bureau estimates, DFW added approximately 123,500 residents from mid-2024 to mid-2025, the second-largest population increase of any metropolitan area in the country during that period. All five of the fastest-growing cities in the United States with populations exceeding 20,000 are in Texas, with four located in the Dallas-Fort Worth suburbs. The region's population has grown roughly 11% since 2020, outpacing every other top-five metro area nationally.

While the DFW multifamily market has experienced elevated supply levels over the past two years, new construction starts have declined sharply and the pipeline of future deliveries is contracting. In the Ellis County submarket where Emerson is located, absorption has outpaced new deliveries, and virtually no new multifamily construction is underway beyond a single project. These supply dynamics, combined with continued population growth and the area's expanding employment base, point toward a favorable environment for well-positioned, high-quality assets.

“What stands out about Emerson is the quality of construction paired with strong in-place operating performance, which gives us a solid baseline to build from,” said Colson Franse, President of PEM. “With new supply in this submarket falling off significantly and demand holding steady, the conditions for a property like this are moving in the right direction. Our team will be focused on tightening operations, executing on our leasing playbook, and making sure residents feel the difference that comes with PEM management.”

Emerson at Red Oak further deepens PEM's presence across Texas, the company's largest state by property count. PEM Residential, the company's property management division, will assume full operational responsibility for the community.

About Professional Equity Management (PEM)

Established in 1994, Professional Equity Management (PEM) is a vertically integrated real estate company specializing in property management and private capital management. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, PEM has acquired more than $2 billion in multifamily assets, including over 26,000 units across the United States. The company's core focus is acquiring quality multifamily assets with strong immediate cash flow or value-add components in the Southwest and Southeast regions. PEM's track record of exceptional performance has delivered an average IRR of more than 20% across all investment opportunities since the company's inception. For more information, visit proequitymgmt.com.

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