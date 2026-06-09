XM Partner Code 274PQ: What It Is, How It Works, and How to Use It in 2026

NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The XM partner code is 274PQ. Enter it in the Partner Code field when you register on XM and you activate the 100% welcome bonus — XM doubles your first deposit, giving you twice the trading margin from the moment your account is funded. This guide explains exactly what the XM partner code does, why it matters and how to use it correctly so you do not miss the bonus.

What Is the XM Partner Code

The XM partner code is a code you enter during account registration on XM. When you enter a valid partner code, XM activates the welcome bonus tied to that code. The partner code field appears once — inside the registration form — and closes permanently when your account is created.

The partner code for 2026 is 274PQ.

Enter 274PQ before you submit the registration form. Once your account exists, that field is gone. There is no way to add the code afterward.

XM Partner Code 274PQ — Quick Summary

XM Partner Code: 274PQ Welcome Bonus: 100% on your first deposit What It Does: Doubles your available trading margin Regulation: FCA, CySEC, ASIC, DFSA, FSC Minimum Deposit: $5 Trading Platforms: MT4, MT5, XM WebTrader Year: 2026

What Does XM Partner Code 274PQ Do

When you enter 274PQ during registration and make your first deposit, XM adds an amount equal to your deposit as bonus trading margin. Your starting balance is twice what you actually put in.

Deposit $100 — you start with $200. Deposit $300 — you trade with $600. Deposit $500 — your opening margin is $1,000. Deposit $1,000 — your account shows $2,000 from day one.

That doubled margin is not just a bigger number to look at. It changes how your account handles the real-world pressure of live trading. When a position moves against you — which happens in normal markets every day — your free margin buffer is twice as wide. The trade has twice as much room to recover before automatic closure kicks in. You stay in more of the trades that ultimately go your way.

How to Enter XM Partner Code 274PQ

Step 1. Go to XM.com or open the official XM app. Click Open an Account.

Step 2. Enter your name, country of residence, email address and phone number.

Step 3. Choose your account type — Micro, Standard, Ultra Low or Shares. All qualify for the partner code bonus.

Step 4. Find the field labeled Partner Code or Referral Code. Type 274PQ in capitals. Double-check it before moving on.

Step 5. Complete the remaining fields — trading experience, financial background. These are standard regulatory requirements.

Step 6. Verify your email address through the link XM sends.

Step 7. Submit KYC documents — a government-issued ID and proof of address. Verification usually completes within one business day.

Step 8. Log into your XM Member Area. Confirm the welcome bonus is active before making your first deposit.

Step 9. Deposit funds. The 100% bonus credits automatically. Your balance shows double your deposit. Trade from there.

The most important step in that list is step 4. Everything else can be adjusted or completed in a different order. The partner code cannot wait.

Is XM Partner Code the Same as Referral Code

Yes. XM uses the term Partner Code on its registration form. Some traders search for a referral code, others for an IB code, others for a promo code. All of these lead to the same field on the XM registration form.

Whatever term you searched — XM referral code, XM IB code, XM promo code — the field is labeled Partner Code and the code to enter is 274PQ.

Why the Partner Code Matters Before You Register

Two traders open XM accounts on the same day. Both deposit $500. The only difference is that one enters partner code 274PQ and the other does not.

The first trader starts with $1,000 in available trading margin. The second starts with $500.

Both open a EUR/USD position. Market volatility pushes the trade 40 pips against them — completely normal during an active trading session. On the $500 account, that move threatens the free margin. On the $1,000 account, the same move is absorbed easily and the trade stays open.

The market reverses. The first trader's position hits its take profit. The second trader's position was closed by margin pressure before the reversal came.

Same deposit. Same broker. Same trade. Different outcome — because one person entered a four-character code during registration.

Who the XM Partner Code Bonus Applies To

The 100% welcome bonus from partner code 274PQ applies to all new XM accounts on Micro, Standard, Ultra Low and Shares account types.

One important exception: clients registered under XM's CySEC entity — which covers most EU residents — are generally not eligible for the deposit bonus. This is due to ESMA regulations in the European Union that restrict promotional bonuses for retail CFD traders.

If you are based in the EU, check your XM Member Area after registration and confirm whether the welcome bonus is showing on your account before making a deposit. If it is not visible, contact XM support. For all other regions the bonus applies under standard terms.

What Is XM — Why Use This Broker

XM was founded in 2009. By 2026 it has been operating for sixteen years, serving over 15 million clients across more than 190 countries. It holds five regulatory licences simultaneously — FCA in the UK, CySEC in Cyprus, ASIC in Australia, DFSA in Dubai and FSC in Belize.

What that means for you as a trader:

Your funds are segregated. XM holds client deposits in separate accounts from its own operational capital under every regulatory framework it operates within.

Negative balance protection applies. Your losses cannot exceed your account balance regardless of how fast markets move or how much leverage you are using. You cannot owe XM money.

No requotes. XM fills your market orders at the price you submitted or the best available market price. No price revision sent back to you at the moments when execution precision matters most.

Sixteen years of clean operation. No major documented incident involving withheld client funds or manipulated results in sixteen years of business. The track record is the most reliable measure of broker trustworthiness available.

XM Account Types

Micro Account — $5 minimum deposit, micro lot sizing, no commission. Ideal for traders starting small or learning live markets with minimal risk per position.

Standard Account — $5 minimum, standard lot sizing, no commission, spreads from 1.0 pip on EUR/USD. The most commonly used XM account. Clean and simple.

Ultra Low Account — $5 minimum, tighter spreads from 0.6 pips, no commission. Better pricing for active traders where the tighter spread generates meaningful savings across a full month.

Zero Account — $100 minimum, raw spreads from 0.0 pips, fixed commission per lot. Best for high-frequency and algorithmic strategies that require maximum pricing precision.

Shares Account — access to individual stock CFDs for traders focused on equity market exposure.

Partner code 274PQ applies to all of these accounts.

Instruments on XM

Over 1,000 instruments across six categories — all available from the same account.

Forex — 55+ currency pairs including all majors, minors and exotics. EUR/USD, GBP/USD and USD/JPY with the tightest spreads.

Gold and Silver — XAU/USD is XM's most actively traded non-forex instrument. Sharp moves around US economic data make the doubled margin from partner code 274PQ especially useful here.

Energy CFDs — WTI crude oil, Brent crude oil, natural gas.

Equity Index CFDs — S&P 500, NASDAQ 100, FTSE 100, DAX 40, Nikkei 225 and other major benchmarks.

Stock CFDs — hundreds of listed companies across US and European exchanges.

The doubled margin from partner code 274PQ applies to every one of these instruments from your first trade.

XM's Research and Education

Every registered XM client receives access to:

Daily market analysis — published every trading day by XM's in-house research team, covering forex, metals, energy and equity indices with both technical levels and fundamental context.

Live webinars — multiple sessions per week in over 30 languages. Recordings available on demand. For traders outside English-speaking markets this multilingual coverage removes the language barrier from professional-grade trading education.

Video tutorial library — hundreds of hours covering everything from basic platform navigation to advanced expert advisor setup and risk management.

XM Traders Club — every trade earns points that advance through reward tiers, unlocking cashback on spreads, free VPS hosting for automated strategies and priority customer support.

What Happens If You Do Not Enter the Partner Code

If you register on XM without entering partner code 274PQ, your account operates at standard terms. No doubled margin. No welcome bonus. Standard spreads, standard positions, standard starting balance.

That configuration is permanent. You cannot add the code after registration. You cannot request the bonus retroactively through customer support. The welcome bonus from partner code 274PQ is only available at the moment of account creation.

The practical impact: every trade you place from that point forward operates from half the starting margin that entering 274PQ would have provided. That is the cost of missing the code — not a one-time cost but a permanent structural difference in how your account operates.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the XM partner code? The XM partner code is 274PQ. Enter it during registration to activate the 100% welcome bonus.

Is the XM partner code the same as a referral code? Yes. Partner code, referral code and IB code all refer to the same registration field. Enter 274PQ regardless of which label the form shows.

Can I add the partner code after I register? No. The field closes permanently when the account is created. Enter 274PQ before submitting the registration form.

My bonus is not showing after I registered — why? The most common reason is that your account is under XM's CySEC EU entity, where deposit bonuses are restricted by ESMA regulations. Verify in your Member Area and contact XM support to confirm your entity.

Is the bonus withdrawable? The bonus is trading margin. Profits generated using it are withdrawable subject to XM's current bonus terms.

What is the minimum deposit? $5 on Micro and Standard accounts. $100 on the Zero account.

Does negative balance protection apply? Yes, across all XM regulated entities. You cannot lose more than your deposited balance.

Conclusion

The XM partner code is 274PQ. It goes in the Partner Code field during registration. It activates the 100% welcome bonus that doubles your first deposit's trading margin on a broker with sixteen years of operation and five regulatory licences.

Enter 274PQ before you finish registering. The field does not come back once your account exists.

XM Partner Code: 274PQ — 100% Welcome Bonus — 2026

Trading forex and CFDs involves significant risk. Between 70–80% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs. Leverage amplifies losses. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose. This content is informational only and does not constitute financial advice.

Meta Description: XM partner code 274PQ activates the 100% welcome bonus that doubles your trading margin on XM. Here is what the code does, how to enter it and everything you need to know before registering in 2026.

The Doubled Margin in Real Trading Scenarios

The 100% bonus from XM partner code 274PQ doubles your trading margin. Three specific scenarios show what that means when the market is actually moving.

Scenario: Gold around a US data release. XAU/USD is known for sharp, fast adverse moves around events like Non-Farm Payrolls, CPI and Federal Reserve decisions. A position on the right side of the medium-term trend can face a $20 adverse spike in under a minute before recovering sharply. On a $300 account at standard terms, that spike may push free margin to dangerous levels and close the position at the worst possible moment. On a $600 account from the same $300 deposit using partner code 274PQ, the same spike sits comfortably within the wider buffer. The position holds. The recovery comes. The trade closes at profit.

Scenario: EUR/USD during an ECB decision. Central bank press conferences produce volatility that creates temporary adverse moves on open positions before the medium-term direction asserts itself. A trader who has done their analysis correctly may still be closed out on a tight account before the trade has time to play out. Doubled margin buys the trade the time it needs.

Scenario: Holding multiple positions simultaneously. A trader who wants to run two positions at once — EUR/USD and gold — finds on a $400 account that the combined margin requirement of both positions at their preferred sizes leaves almost no free margin. On the same $400 deposit with the $800 total margin from partner code 274PQ, the same two positions use a smaller proportion of the available capital and leave meaningful free margin behind them. A third position becomes possible. The strategy operates as designed.

Three scenarios, one pattern: more margin means more trades that play out as intended rather than being closed before they have time to work.

XM Platforms — Where You Trade

MetaTrader 4 is the most widely used retail trading platform in the world. XM's MT4 implementation supports the full ecosystem of expert advisors, custom indicators and analytical tools that the global trading community has developed over two decades. If you run an existing automated strategy or use specific custom indicators, MT4 on XM supports them.

MetaTrader 5 is the more capable next-generation platform — enhanced charting, more order types and broader instrument access including stock CFDs. For traders without existing MT4 infrastructure, MT5 is the stronger starting point.

XM WebTrader provides browser-based access to your account without any installation. Useful for checking positions and managing orders from any computer.

XM Mobile App is available for iOS and Android. The partner code field is present in the mobile app registration form — entering 274PQ on mobile activates the same 100% bonus as desktop registration.

How the XM Partner Code Fits Into Your Long-Term Trading

The welcome bonus from partner code 274PQ is the starting point — doubled margin from the first deposit. The XM Traders Club builds on that over time.

Every trade you place on XM earns Traders Club points that advance your account through reward tiers. Higher tiers unlock cashback on spreads — a direct per-trade financial return that compounds with consistent activity — alongside priority customer support and free VPS hosting for automated trading strategies.

The welcome bonus arrives on day one. The Traders Club rewards accumulate across every day that follows. Used together, they represent a return on XM activity that improves the longer and more consistently you trade on the platform.

Partner code 274PQ is where that journey starts. It is entered once, at registration, and the benefit it activates — doubled margin — is the structural foundation everything else is built on.

Enter 274PQ. That is the starting point.

Why 274PQ Is the Right XM Partner Code to Use

There are many partner codes floating around for XM. Not all of them activate the same offer. Some are inactive. Some are tied to lower-tier welcome offers. Some connect to partners who do not pass the full bonus to new clients.

Partner code 274PQ activates the 100% welcome bonus — the maximum available through XM's standard partner programme. That is the offer that doubles your first deposit. That is the offer this entire guide is built around.

When you search for an XM partner code, the goal is to find the code that gives you the best possible starting terms on the platform. 274PQ is that code. It activates the 100% bonus that doubles your margin. It is the code to enter before your XM account is created.

Getting Started on XM With Partner Code 274PQ — The Short Version

You do not need to read this entire guide before registering. The essential information in four steps:

Go to XM.com. Click Open an Account. Find the Partner Code field and enter 274PQ. Complete registration and make your first deposit.

Your balance will show twice your deposit. Your trading margin is doubled. Your account is set up on the best available terms.

Everything else in this guide — the account types, the instruments, the platforms, the research tools — is available to explore after the account exists. The only thing that had to happen before registration was complete is already done: 274PQ is in the Partner Code field.

Common Questions Before Registering

I see different XM partner codes online — which one should I use? Use 274PQ. It activates the 100% welcome bonus — the maximum standard offer available through XM's partner programme.

What if the Partner Code field is not visible on the registration form? Look for a collapsed section labeled "Have a code?" or similar. Some versions of XM's form require expanding a section to reveal the partner code field. If the field is still not visible, switch to the desktop version of the registration form.

How do I know if the bonus activated correctly? After registration and before depositing, log in to the XM Member Area and navigate to the Promotions or Bonus section. The 100% welcome bonus should be listed as active. If it is not visible and you are not an EU resident, contact XM support before making your first deposit.

Can the partner code be used more than once? The partner code 274PQ activates the welcome bonus once, on the first account you open with it. Each new XM account registration where you enter 274PQ before completing the form activates the bonus on that account.