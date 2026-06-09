Baptist Health and Amazon One Medical Announce Partnership to Transform Healthcare in South Florida

CORAL GABLES & SAN FRANCISCO, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With a shared commitment to transforming health care, Baptist Health South Florida, the region’s largest and most preferred healthcare organization, and Amazon One Medical, a hybrid in-person and virtual primary care organization, will collaborate to deliver seamless primary and specialty care in South Florida.

This new relationship, effective as of August 1, 2026, gives patients in the region increased access to coordinated health services through Amazon One Medical’s innovative care model and Baptist Health’s world-class health system. One Medical currently operates multiple primary care offices throughout the Miami area. For existing One Medical members, One Medical primary care doctors and access will not change, and we are working to ensure patient care continuity without interruption.

“We are thrilled to partner with Amazon One Medical to bring our award-winning care to even more patients across South Florida,” says Bo Boulenger, president and CEO of Baptist Health. “This partnership aligns with our mission to provide exceptional, patient-centered care through innovative solutions. By combining Baptist Health’s clinical excellence with One Medical’s modern approach to primary care, we’re creating a seamless healthcare experience that meets the evolving needs of our community.”

One Medical was designed to improve the patient care experience at every touch point, including thoughtfully designed offices, convenient appointments, and ample time between patients and their provider. While not required for scheduled in-person or remote appointments, One Medical memberships can be added as a Prime benefit for Amazon Prime members at health.amazon.com/prime for $9/month or $99/year or purchased at OneMedical.com. Membership covers access to One Medical's 24/7 on-demand virtual care services, including video chats with licensed providers within minutes, allowing members to get fast care for common concerns such as allergies, skin issues, urinary tract infections and more. One Medical accepts most major insurance plans for in-person care or pre-scheduled remote visits.

One Medical patients will be able to transition seamlessly to Baptist Health for specialty care as needed, increasing patient choice and helping ensure they receive the right care, at the right time, in the right setting. Baptist Health’s comprehensive specialist network spans South Florida, offering access to leading experts across multiple specialties and state-of-the-art facilities.

One Medical also works with over 10,000 employers across all sizes and industries throughout the U.S. who sponsor membership fees as a benefit for their employees and their dependents. One Medical has offices in over twenty U.S. regions, making it easy for patients to maintain their health when traveling for work or leisure.

Baptist Health is recognized as South Florida’s most preferred healthcare organization, with a distinguished reputation for clinical excellence and innovation. With multiple hospitals and outpatient facilities throughout the region, Baptist Health provides crucial access to world-class specialists, cutting-edge treatments, and comprehensive care across all major specialties.

“We are excited to partner with Baptist Health to offer seamless coordinated care across primary and specialty settings to help deliver the highest levels of health, care, and value,” said Christopher Saj, PA-C, Miami District Medical Director at Amazon One Medical. “Together, we're ensuring that every step of a patient's care journey, from routine visits to complex specialty needs, feels connected and intentional, advancing our shared mission to improve the patient care experience in the communities we serve.

About Baptist Health South Florida

Baptist Health South Florida is the largest healthcare organization in the region, with 12 hospitals, more than 29,000 employees, 4,500 physicians and 200 outpatient centers, urgent care facilities and physician practices spanning Miami-Dade, Monroe, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Baptist Health has internationally renowned institutes specializing in cancer care, brain and spine care, heart and vascular care and orthopedic care. In addition, it includes Baptist Health Medical Group; Baptist Health Quality Network; and the Baptist Health PineApp, a virtual health platform. Baptist Health South Florida is an academic and clinical affiliate of Florida International University. A not-for-profit organization supported by philanthropy and committed to its charitable mission of medical excellence, Baptist Health has been recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America and is the most awarded healthcare system in South Florida by U.S. News & World Report. For more information, visit BaptistHealth.net/Newsroom and connect with us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn.

About Amazon One Medical

Amazon One Medical is a membership-based and technology-powered primary care organization with seamless digital health and inviting in-office care, convenient to where people work, shop, live, and click. Our vision is to delight millions of members with better health and better care while reducing costs.

Headquartered in San Francisco, 1Life Healthcare, Inc. is the administrative and managerial services company for the affiliated One Medical physician-owned professional corporations that deliver medical services in-office and virtually. 1Life and the One Medical entities do business under the "One Medical" brand. 1Life is a subsidiary of Amazon and Amazon One Medical is a key part of Amazon's mission to make it easier for customers to get and stay healthy.