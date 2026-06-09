Registered Dietitian Amy Shapiro Breaks Down the Fibermaxxing Trend and Why Fiber Is the Original Wellness Hack on YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As viral wellness trends continue to flood social media, one movement is gaining real traction for its lasting benefits: fibermaxxing. Recently, Amy Shapiro, MS, RD, CDN, registered dietitian conducted a satellite media tour in partnership with Metamucil and D S Simon Media to break down why fiber is one of the most foundational habits for overall health and what people can do right now to get more of it.

With fibermaxxing trending across social media and nearly 90% of Americans still falling short of their daily fiber intake, important questions are emerging about what fiber actually does, why most people are not getting enough, and how to make it a sustainable habit. Here are some of the top questions and expert insights from registered dietitian Amy Shapiro:

What is "fibermaxxing" and why is it suddenly trending right now?

Fibermaxxing is simply the practice of making fiber a priority in your day and working toward meeting the recommended daily fiber intake of 28 grams through food or supplements. As Shapiro put it, "Since 90% of Americans aren't coming close to meeting their fiber goals, it's something that I'm not upset about being in the limelight."

While the name is new, the concept is not. Fiber has been a cornerstone of good nutrition for decades, and the growing conversation around gut health, digestion, and metabolic wellness has brought it back into focus in a big way.

Why is fiber so important for overall health and what makes psyllium fiber different from some other types of fiber?

Fiber supports the body in more ways than most people realize. "Certain types of fiber, like psyllium fiber, is such an important part of our diet because it can help support more than just digestive health and regularity.” Shapiro explained.

What makes psyllium fiber particularly powerful is its gelling mechanism. As a soluble plant fiber, psyllium mixes with water to form a gel-like substance in the digestive tract. As it moves through the digestive system, the gel traps some cholesterol to be removed with the waste that weighs the body down. Metamucil's psyllium fiber delivers this four-in-one benefit, supporting digestive health*, heart health by helping lower cholesterol†, healthy blood sugar levels*, and appetite control*, all in one daily habit.

For people who may not be getting enough, what are some easy ways to add more fiber into their daily routine?

Shapiro's approach starts with food first. "I always encourage people to consume more plant foods," she said, pointing to fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, beans, legumes, and whole grains as the best natural sources of fiber. The key, she emphasized, is consistency. "You don't want to make it a routine that you stick to once in a while. This is a lifestyle focus."

For the 90% of Americans who struggle to meet their daily fiber goals through diet alone, supplementing with a psyllium fiber product like Metamucil can be an easy and convenient way to help fill in the gaps. Shapiro also recommends pairing fiber intake with enough water throughout the day to help it move through the system and deliver its full benefits.

You are also part of the new "Metamucil Mic Grab" series. What is it and how is it helping make wellness more approachable and engaging?

The Metamucil Mic Grab is a new digital content series hosted by Shapiro and featuring 90s cultural icons Lance Bass and Danielle Fishel. The series takes on today's most-searched wellness topics, from fibermaxxing and gut health to building sustainable habits, through candid, relatable conversations with familiar faces. "It's taking fibermaxxing and talking about how it's okay to add fiber and to talk about digestive health," Shapiro said. "We are having a fun conversation that makes people not embarrassed to talk about digestive health and regularity, but to talk about how we all really need to lean into our health and meet our fiber goals." By pairing friendly, well-known personalities with decades of fiber science, the series makes a foundational health habit feel accessible and even entertaining.

To tune into the Metamucil Mic Grab series, follow @Metamucil on Instagram or visit metamucil.com for more information on psyllium fiber, product options, and resources to help you start building your fiber habit today.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. † Diets low in saturated fat and cholesterol that include 7 grams of soluble fiber per day from psyllium husk, as in Metamucil, may reduce the risk of heart disease by lowering cholesterol. One serving of Metamucil has 2.4 grams of this soluble fiber.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. † Diets low in saturated fat and cholesterol that include 7 grams of soluble fiber per day from psyllium husk, as in Metamucil, may reduce the risk of heart disease by lowering cholesterol. One serving of Metamucil has 2.4 grams of this soluble fiber.

About Amy Shapiro

Amy is the founder and director of Real Nutrition, a NYC-based private practice dedicated to healthfully and successfully guiding clients to their optimal nutrition, weight, and overall wellness. Internationally recognized for her individualized, lifestyle-focused approach, she integrates realistic food plans, smart eating habits, and active living. With over 15 years of experience, Amy is a valued authority who frequently contributes to media outlets like Women's Health, Vogue, and NBC. She is a consultant to many organizations, a guest lecturer for corporations such as Hilton Hotels and the American Heart Association, and has partnered with top brands including Metamucil and Daily Harvest. Prior to founding Real Nutrition, Amy received her Registered Dietitian licensure and Masters in Clinical Nutrition from New York University and completed her dietetic internship at Montefiore Medical Center.

About Metamucil

Created and introduced for the first time in 1934 by G.D. Searle & Co., Metamucil powder was acquired by P&G in 1985. Made with plant-based psyllium fiber, Metamucil fits any lifestyle when you are looking to increase your fiber intake. Metamucil is the number one doctor recommended fiber brand. For more information, visit http://www.metamucil.com.

About D S Simon Media:

The firm is well known as a leader in the satellite media tour industry and produces tours from its studio and multiple control rooms at its New York headquarters. Clients include top brands in healthcare, technology, travel, financial services, consumer goods, entertainment, retail and non-profits. Established in 1986 the firm has won more than 100 industry awards.

About YourUpdateTV: YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of Metamucil.

Media Contact

Michael O’Donnell

D S Simon Media

212-736-2727

modonnell@dssimon.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b70e1e0f-9bdb-412c-917a-696db5deab49