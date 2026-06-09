Be Secure Locksmith Surpasses 1,300 Five-Star Reviews, Reinforcing Position as Gainesville Florida's Most Trusted Locksmith

Gainesville, FL, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Be Secure Locksmith, the most-reviewed mobile locksmith serving Gainesville, Florida, has surpassed 1,313 verified five-star Google reviews at its Gainesville location alone — a milestone that places the company at the top of the Gainesville locksmith market. The achievement reinforces Be Secure's position as Gainesville Florida's most trusted locksmith and reflects more than a decade of consistent, community-focused service across Alachua County, Marion County, and the surrounding region.

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Founded in 2012 by owner and master locksmith Netta Kaiden, Be Secure Locksmith operates as a fully mobile service provider with two locations serving the Gainesville and Ocala markets. Unlike storefront-only competitors, Be Secure's dispatch model brings fully equipped technicians directly to the customer's location — whether they're locked out of a car near the University of Florida campus, need locks rekeyed after a tenant change at a Gainesville rental property, or require commercial hardware replaced at a downtown Ocala office building. The company's technician team brings a combined 70+ years of locksmith experience across automotive, residential, and commercial security — expertise that allows them to diagnose and resolve most lock and key issues on the first visit. The company provides upfront pricing before any work begins, with no hidden service fees or mileage surcharges.

"We've never treated a review as a goal — we treat every job as though it's the only one that matters that day," said Netta Kaiden, owner of Be Secure Locksmith. "When someone calls us after a lockout at 6pm or needs their locks rekeyed after moving into a new home, they're trusting us with their security and their time. Crossing 1,300 reviews tells us we're earning that trust, and that's what we'll keep focusing on."

Be Secure Locksmith in Gainesville, FL handles the full range of residential, commercial, and automotive locksmith needs across the Gainesville service area. Residential services include lock rekeying, new lock installation, deadbolt upgrades, smart lock installation, and home lockout response. Commercial clients — including property managers, office buildings, retail stores, and apartment complexes — rely on the company for master key systems, interchangeable core locks, panic bar installation, door closer service, and same-day commercial lockout response. On the automotive side, Be Secure's mobile technicians program transponder keys, replace key fobs, and handle car lockouts on-site for most domestic and foreign vehicle makes without requiring a dealership visit or a tow truck.

Be Secure Locksmith provides mobile locksmith service throughout Gainesville, Newberry, Alachua, and High Springs as its core North Central Florida markets, and extends coverage across the broader region including Archer, Belleview, Bronson, Brooker, Dunnellon, Fort White, Hampton, Hawthorne, Inverness, Jonesville, La Crosse, Lake City, Marion Oaks, Micanopy, Ocala, Silver Springs, Starke, Summerfield, The Villages, Trenton, Waldo, Wildwood, and Williston. The company covers all of Alachua County, Marion County, and Citrus County.

Be Secure Locksmith holds full commercial liability insurance (policy #BKS56465112) and owner Netta Kaiden is an active member of the Associated Locksmiths of America (ALOA member #AR125393) — the largest professional locksmith trade association in North America. The company is a verified member of the Greater Gainesville Chamber of Commerce, verified by the Fair Trade Locksmith Directory, and listed on 1-800-Unlocks, the national locksmith marketplace connecting consumers with licensed and vetted local locksmith operators. Across both its Gainesville and Ocala locations, Be Secure Locksmith holds a 4.9-star aggregate rating with 2,525 verified five-star reviews — a number that continues to grow.

If you're a residents or businesses in Gainesville, Ocala, and North Central Florida, looking for a locksmith near me in Gainesville, Florida, you can schedule service or request a free quote by calling 352-290-7035.

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About Be Secure Locksmith

Be Secure Locksmith is Gainesville, Florida's most-reviewed locksmith, with 1,300+ five-star Google reviews and over a decade of service across Alachua County and North Central Florida. Licensed and insured, the company operates two locations serving Gainesville and Ocala, offering mobile and emergency locksmith services throughout the region including The Villages, High Springs, Alachua, Newberry, and Archer. Be Secure provides automotive, residential, and commercial locksmith services and is verified by the Fair Trade Locksmith Directory and listed on 1-800-Unlocks. Call 352-290-7035 or visit besecurelocksmith.com.

Press Inquiries

Netta Kaiden

info [at] besecurelocksmith.com

(352) 290-7035

https://besecurelocksmith.com/

901 NW 8th Ave c17

Gainesville, FL 32601